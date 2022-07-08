Sign out
Top rating Intel Core i5 laptops: Get good performance at a modest price

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 08, 2022 15:11 IST

Summary:

Laptops with Intel Core i5 processors are perfect for those looking for good performance within a budget. They're less expensive than higher-end processors like the i7 or i9, but faster than Intel's entry-level i3 CPUs. 

With a powerful Intel Core processor, good performance is assured.

There are a plethora of outstanding mid-range laptops with Intel Core i5 processors on the market. They provide an excellent balance of performance, efficiency, and cost. Here is a list of the best 10 Intel Core i5 laptops. We shall compare their characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages, with a detailed description of all the features. As mentioned, the i5 CPU is utilised in mid-range laptops and provides solid performance regularly. Here are some of the greatest alternatives when buying a laptop with an i5 processor.

Best Intel Core i5 Laptops in India

1. MSI Modern 14

For professionals and students, MSI has created the Modern 14, a 14-inch laptop that is ultra-compact and lightweight. The Modern 14 offers exceptional mobility and customised performance with its beautiful sandblasted aluminium frame and a wide range of hardware combinations.

  • Screen Size: 14 Inches
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U 4
  • Processor Speed: 4.2 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 SD (Expandable up to 32 GB)
  • Storage: 512 GB
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer battery lasts up to 4 hours
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD

ProsCons
Powerful, thin, and lightweight.No optical drive
Ergo lift designDisplay not suitable for colour-sensitive work
Excellent typing experienceLatency problem in wireless audio
MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U, 14" FHD IPS-Level 60Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B10MW-639IN
29% off
43,990 61,990
Buy now

2. HP Pavilion 14 11thGen

Students and professionals may use the 14-inch MSI Modern 14 laptop, which is small and incredibly light. The Modern 14 offers excellent mobility and customised performance with its beautiful sandblasted aluminium frame and a wide range of hardware combinations.

  • Screen Size:14 Inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System:Windows 11 Home
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7
  • Processor Speed: 4.5 GHz
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage:512 GB
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer battery lasts up to 4 hours
  • Graphics: Iris Xe Graphics

ProsCons
Sturdy displayBelow-average battery life.
High-quality sound experience 
3D Metal design 
HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14 inch(35.6 cm) Laptop, 8GB RAM/512GB SSD FHD IPS Micro-Edge Display/Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit KB/B&O Audio/Alexa/Windows 11 Home/Thin & Light/1.41kg, 14-dv1000TU
23% off
57,850 74,839
Buy now

3. Lenovo Legion 5

The brand-new Legion 5 seamlessly combines usefulness, accuracy, and power. This laptop is a revolutionary contribution to the era of gaming machines because of its enhanced subtle aesthetic details, top-positioned camera with privacy shutter, vertical vents, iridescent logo finish, and light-refracting hinge on an anti-smudge Phantom Black shell.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H
  • Processor Speed: 2.5 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer battery lasts up to 5 hours
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

ProsCons
The dual-channel mechanism for coolingAverage battery life
 Upgradable RAM and storageA bit heavy
The decent worth of money 
Superb display 
Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82AU00PMIN
36% off
59,990 93,690
Buy now

4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Marketed as one of the lightest surface laptops, with a stylish design, powerful performance, and all-day battery life, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a steal at an excellent price. In addition, you can enjoy a great audio system for events and good old music. Moreover, you can also link additional gadgets and accessories with ease.

  • Screen Size:12.4 Inches
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor:10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1
  • Processor Speed:2.5 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage:128 GB SSD
  • Battery: Lithium-ion battery lasts up to 13 hours
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeNo embedded LTE alternative
Super fast processorMaximum 256 GB storage
USB Type-A portMaximum 8 GB RAM
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th Gen i5-1035G1 12.4 inches Touchscreen Business Laptop (8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home in S Mode/UHD Graphics/Platinum/1.110 kg, 25% Off on Microsoft 365) THH-00023
11% off
64,434 71,999
Buy now

5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED

The most recent version of MyASUS, a collection of useful ASUS apps and utilities that help you get the most out of your ZenBook 13/14, is included with ZenBook 13/14. Use it to sync your iOS or Android phone with your laptop, improve your laptop's performance, or get in touch with after-sale assistance.

  • Screen Size:13.3 inches
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System:Windows 11 Home
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Processor Speed: 4.2 GHz
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage:512 GB SSD
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer battery lasts up to 22 hours
  • Graphics:Intel Iris XE Graphics

ProsCons
70% less harmful blue lightNo jack for the headphone
Excellent picture clarityFragile speakers
Metallic chassis ensuring durability 
Powerful battery life 
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021), 13.3" (33.78 cms) FHD OLED, Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iris Xe Graphics/Office 2021/Grey/1.14 Kg), UX325EA-KG502WS
17% off
78,990 95,000
Buy now

6. Mi Notebook Ultra 3K

Enjoy three times as many pixels as a Full HD display for clear, detailed images. Utilise extra screen real estate in entertainment and productivity applications. With a 100% sRGB broad colour gamut, the Mi TrueLife+ display lets you explore a world of hues.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System:Windows 11 Home
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H
  • Processor Speed: 3.1 GHz
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Battery: Lithium-ion battery lasts up to 12 hours
  • Graphics:Intel Iris XE Graphics

ProsCons
90Hz refresh rateImproper port placement
Stylish and lightweightNot up to the mark speakers
Excellent battery backup 
Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution Display Intel Core I5-11300H 11Th Gen 15.6 Inches Thin Light Laptop (8Gb/512Gb Ssd/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office 21/Backlit Kb/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7Kg)
21% off
56,999 71,999
Buy now

7. HP Pavilion 15 11th Gen

The Pavilion 15 Laptop offers more performance in a more compact package. With a micro-edge screen and Bang & Olufsen audio, enjoy mind-blowing entertainment. Additionally, this 11thGen Intel Core i5 laptop is also a performance beast.

  • Screen Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System:Windows 11 Home
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7
  • Processor Speed:4.2 GHz
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage:512 GB SSD
  • Battery: Lithium-ion battery lasts up to 4 hours
  • Graphics: Intel Iris XE Graphics

ProsCons
Backlit keyboardComparatively low battery life
Good for gaming 
Ultra-portable laptop 
HP Pavilion 15 11th Gen Intel Core i5-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch(39.6 cm)Laptop, FHD Anti-Glare Display/ Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit KB/B&O Audio/Windows 11/ 1.75kg, 15-eg1000TU
20% off
59,590 74,414
Buy now

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen

With a 1.85 kg Ideapad Slim 3i, you can go to the ends of the earth and return without worrying about carrying extra luggage. With a thickness of 19.9 mm, this incredibly thin laptop is guaranteed to draw attention everywhere it goes.

  • Screen Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home
  • Processor:10th Gen Intel Core i5-‎1035G1
  • Processor Speed: 3.6 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 1 TB
  • Battery: Lithium polymer battery lasts up to 7.3 hours
  • Graphics: ‎Integrated Graphics

ProsCons
Quick charging supportNo optical disk
Excellent audio qualityPoor battery backup
Backlit keyboardVGA port is absent
Anti-glare screenPoor webcam quality
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39.62cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/1TB/Windows 10/Grey/1.85Kg), 81WE007UIN
24% off
49,499 65,000
Buy now

9. Dell Vostro 3510

With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, you can expect to finish your daily tasks swiftly and easily. Thanks to the enhanced graphics, choosing NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics gives you more power and the best daily performance possible. You also get multiple ports and slots to connect multiple accessories with ease.

  • Screen Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System:Windows 11 Home
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-‎1135G7
  • Processor Speed:4.2 GHz
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB
  • Battery: Lithium-ion battery lasts up to 10 hours
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
10 hours battery backupPlastic build, hence the durability decreases
Enhanced graphicsNo optical drive
Charges in a flash 
Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop 15.6 Inches Fhd Core I5 1135G7- 11Th Gen 8Gb Ram + 512 Ssd Intel Uhd Graphics Windows 11+Ms Office H&S 2021 -Backlit Kb- Titan Grey.
21% off
59,900 76,066
Buy now

10. Acer Nitro 5

With the combined power of an Intel Core i5 processor from the 10th generation and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, this laptop rules the gaming world. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display's excellent images, exploring games in more detail. Enjoy 144Hz frame rate and 3ms reaction time for lag-free gameplay.

  • Screen Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home
  • Processor:10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H
  • Processor Speed:4.2 GHz
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD
  • Battery: Lithium-ion battery lasts up to 4 hours
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

ProsCons
High-speed displayNo optical drive
CoolBoost technology offers high cooling.A bit heavy with a weight of 2.30 kg.
Killer Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 6 connectivity 
Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i5-10th Gen 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) 144 Hz Refresh Rate Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/RTX 3060 Graphics/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/Obsidian Black/2.3 Kgs), AN515-55
22% off
92,999 119,000
Buy now

Price of Intel Core i5 laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210UINR 43,990/-
HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5INR 58,990/-
Lenovo Legion 5INR 59,990/-
Microsoft Surface Laptop GoINR 64,512/-
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLEDINR 72,306/-
MI Notebook ULTRA 3KINR 56,990/-
HP Pavilion 15INR 59,490/-
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 10th GenINR 53,999/-
Dell Vostro 3510INR 57,790/-
Acer Nitro 5INR 92,999/-

Best 3 Important Features of the Intel Core i5 Laptops

MSI Modern 14 Smart and Enhanced Connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Audio with high resolution (192 kHz/24-bit) Better Productivity with the MSI Centre app
HP Pavilion 14 11th GenLong-lasting buildUSB-C connector with a 10Gbps communication rateMajestic display
Lenovo Legion 5Unmatched Gaming ExperienceZero Clutter ConnectivitySlayer Design
Microsoft Surface Laptop GoSuperb 13 hours Batteryingerprint Power ButtonElegant design with exceptional value
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLEDIncredible 22hrs Battery Life technology for data transferHigh-tech Keypad
Mi Notebook Ultra 3KUltra DisplayImproved connectivity with Wi-Fi 6Wider Touchpad for gestures
HP Pavilion 15 Audio by B&OThe precise touchpad Soaring Speeds
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Widescreen displayEasy and quick connectivityBetter computing experience
Dell Vostro 3510Excellent storage capacityHigh productivitylarger key caps
Acer Nitro 5Best for gaming NVIDIA Ampere ArchitectureHigh-end keyboardDTS X ULTRA Sound quality

Best value for money Intel core i5 laptop

If you are looking for an Intel Core i5 laptop on a budget, then MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U is the best. It offers speed, performance, and usability for multiple purposes. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes with an ergo lift design.

Best Intel core i5 laptop overall

HP Pavilion 15 is the best overall Intel Core i5 laptop. This all-rounder machine ensures high performance, great speed, and portability at a very affordable price. Best of all, this 11thGen Intel Core i5 processor laptop is designed to meet the needs of a diverse spectrum of users, including students, working professionals, gamers, and creatives. This laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically built full-size, the backlit keyboard will allow you to work comfortably for longer periods.

How to find the perfect intel core i5 laptop?

The first step to finding the ideal laptop with Intel Core i5 processor is to explore different options and shortlist a few based on their RAM, storage, graphics card, and connectivity. However, keep in mind to choose the laptops according to your needs and budget. Some have excellent display and sound quality, which may be a good choice for general usage like movie streaming. Alternatively, some are bulky and heavy-duty, suitable for tasks which require heavy-duty performance beasts. Thus, it all boils down to your needs and preferences - each one has its pros and cons.

FAQs

1. Is it vital to consider storage upgradability when purchasing a laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor?

This is entirely dependent on your requirements. Core i5 processors are ideal for everyday tasks like web browsing and regular office work. Storage upgradability is something to consider if you need to do more than this in the future.

2. Is the i5 processor suitable for laptops?

Regarding pricing and performance, laptops with Intel Core i5 CPUs provide the best value for money. Intel Core i5 processor laptops are adequate for multitasking, data transfer, web browsing, streaming movies, and other tasks.

3. Which i5 generation is the best?

i5 laptops deliver excellent performance, especially when equipped with 11th-generation chipsets. They have enough processing power to manage intensive picture and video editing, as well as high-end gaming. They also consume less power than a Core i7 or i9 processor, which is a plus.

4. Is it possible to play games with an i5 processor laptop?

Yes, however, you must take into account the weight of the games you're playing. If you're going to play a light game, the Lenovo Legion is the best. Look for Acer Nitro if you want something a little more powerful.

5. What makes the Intel Core i5 laptops a preferable choice?

Most of them have a high-quality display, intense graphics for video and gaming, and speed on demand along with fast startup.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

