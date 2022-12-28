Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top ten Wi-Fi extenders in India under 4000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:19 IST

Summary:

The article will help you find the top-ten Wi-Fi extenders for your personal space. For 4000 and under, you can have a range of options that best fit your requirements and your budget. These Wi-Fi extenders are a perfect addition to help you extend the limited range of your internet connectivity.

The top ten wi-fi extenders available in India

A Wi-Fi connection has become a pre-requisite in any home these days. Be it for your work from home situation or for attending zoom meetings on Sundays or for your children to attend their virtual classes or for movie time and binging on your favourite shows- a Wi-Fi connection ensures that you do not have to suffer from terrible internet connections. However, some W-Fi routers have limited range so this is where the Wi-Fi extenders come in.

Product details

1. TP Link Single Band 300 Mbps Wireless Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster

This Wi-fi extender from TP Link helps you fully expand your internet coverage at the simple push of a button.

Specifications

  • Colour: white
  • Brand: TP-Link
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm
  • Weight- 99.8 grams
  • Operating System: linux, windows, Mac OS
  • Battery: Required, not included.
  • Contents: 1 TP-Link extender, user manual
  • Volts: 220 volts

ProsCons
  • Allows easy access and operation
  • Single band only 
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
41% off
1,469 2,499
Buy now

2. TP-Link TL 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender

This device supports fast and reliable wired and wireless connectivity to any part of your house or office. It is compatible to any router.

Specifications

  • Colour: white
  • Brand: TP-Link
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 65.2 X 3.4 X 6.5 cm
  • Weight- 100 grams
  • Operating System: linux, windows, Mac OS
  • Battery: Not Required.
  • Contents: 1 TP-Link extender, user manual.

ProsCons
  • It is compact and strong 
 
  • It gives you effortless Network Expansion 
 
TP-Link TL-WA855RE 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender (White)
56% off
1,599 3,599
Buy now

3. D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range Extender

Another great and affordable option from D-Link that has a great range of coverage and helps you connect wirelessly.

Specifications

  • Colour: white
  • Brand: D-Link
  • Material: plastic
  • Dimensions: 97.9 X 50.7 X 48.7 cm
  • Weight- 250grams
  • Battery: Not Required.
  • Contents: 1 TP-Link extender, user manual.

ProsCons
  • Convenient and portable wall plug design
  • May lose connection after long periods of time and have to be reconnected again. 
  • Can be easily installed.
 
D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, (White)
70% off
1,099 3,696
Buy now

4. Mercusys wireless repeat Wi-Fi booster, Mimo technology

A wireless Wi-Fi booster from Mercusys that can supply coverage to unreachable areas with ease. It is compatible to almost all devices and operating systems for easy connection.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: Mercusys
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 7.5 X 3.9 X 10.1 cm
  • Weight- 200grams
  • Battery: Not Required.
  • Contents: 1 extender and quick installation guide
  • Operating System: Windows

ProsCons
  • Comes with a smart Signal indicator 
  • needs a constant source of power to operate
  • Mimo Technology gives powerful Wi-F
 
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender
50% off
999 1,999
Buy now

5. Netgear Wi-fi range Extender

It helps establish both 2.4 G and 5 G Wi-Fi and support up to 1200 Mbps speed.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: NETGEAR
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 7.24 X 6.48 X 7.24 cm
  • Weight- 152 grams
  • Battery: Not Required.
  • Contents: 1 extender and quick start guide

ProsCons
  • Has a transfer rate of up to 1200 Mbps
  • Can only establish one connection at once.
  • Smart LED indicators 
 
Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender (White)
42% off
2,324 3,999
Buy now

6. TP-Link Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender/ Wi-Fi Booster

A dual band Wi-Fi extender from TP Link with both 2.4 G and 5 G band and gives optimum connection with multiple compatibility modes. This device will help you cover all the internet blind spots that may be causing you inconvenience to you and your family. It can also be used as an access point on its own which is an added bonus.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: TP-Link
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 7.8 X 8 X 7.7 cm
  • Weight- 200 grams
  • Battery: 1 lithium Ion battery Required.
  • Contents: 1 extender and quick installation guide

ProsCons
  • It helps you stay connected from any part of the house 
  • needs a bit of time to configure settings 
  • Has dual bands of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 
 
TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, WiFi Booster/Hotspot with Ethernet Port, 2 External Antennas, Plug and Play, Smart Signal Indicator, 750Mbps
53% off
1,899 3,999
Buy now

7. AUSHA WIFI range extender, WIFI signal Booster

A signal booster that is small compact and handy, can be used in any space. It is elegant and sleek so it will blend in easily with your space.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: AUSHA
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 3 X 5 X 8 cm
  • Weight- -
  • Battery: No.
  • Contents: 1 wireless mini extender, 1 quick installation guide, Cable

ProsCons
  • Has a super signal coverage 
 
  • supports 2 modes- you can use it as an extender or an access point 
 
AUSHA® WiFi Range Extender, WiFi Signal Booster up to 300Mbps, 2.4G High Speed Wireless WiFi Repeater with Ethernet Port, Support AP/Repeater Mode and WPS Function
39% off
1,229 1,999
Buy now

8. Muvit Wi-Fi Extender Signal booster, signal Amplifier

This device helps amplify signal strength and coverage for blind spots and covers up to 2640 sq ft with 2 antennas and full coverage ethernet port.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: Manycast
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 8 X 5 X 3 cm
  • Weight- 80 grams
  • Battery: No.
  • Contents: 1 User Manual, 1 Wireless mini extender, 1 Network cable

ProsCons
  • Is multifunctional has it has 2 ethernet ports with repeater and Access poin
  • Might lose some signal strength sometimes
  • perfect for any space 
 
Muvit® WiFi Extenders Signal Booster,2.4GHz 300Mbps WiFi Booster and Signal Amplifier,up to 2640 Sq.ft 2 Antennas 360° Full Coverage with Ethernet Port and Access Point
44% off
1,399 2,499
Buy now

9. Manycast Wi-Fi Range Extender Wireless repeater signal booster 300 Mbps wireless mini AP access point

A wireless Wi-Fi range extender and repeater that boosts 300 Mbps 2.4 g network internet. It is portable and can be used at offices, homes anywhere.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: Muvit
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 8 X 5 X 3 cm
  • Weight- 80 grams
  • Battery: No.
  • Contents: 1 User Manual, 1 Wireless mini extender, 1 Network cable

ProsCons
  • supports good coverage
  • needs a separate plug point
  • gives 360 full coverage
 
MANYCAST® WiFi Range Extender Wireless Repeater Signal Booster 300Mbps Wireless N Mini AP Access Point 2.4GHz Network Band
38% off
1,249 1,999
Buy now

10. QIWA Wi-Fi Range Extender, Wi-Fi signal booster up to 300 Mbps

This is a 2.4 G high speed Wireless Wi-Fi repeater and signal booster with ethernet port that can be used both as an extender or as an access point. It is a compact size that can be placed anywhere in the house or office without looking bulky or out of place.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: QIWA
  • Material: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 8 X 5 X 3 cm
  • Weight- 80 grams
  • Battery: No.
  • Contents: 1 User Manual, 1 Wireless mini extender, 1 Network cable

ProsCons
  • has good compatibility with multiple devices
  • needs a power source at all times
  • high speed and great range 
 
QIWA® WiFi Range Extender, WiFi Signal Booster up to 300Mbps, 2.4G High Speed Wireless WiFi Repeater with Ethernet Port, Support AP/Repeater Mode and WPS Function
39% off
1,229 1,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TP Link Single Band 300 Mbps Wireless Range Extender / Wi-Fi BoosterHas a comfortable handleComes in an appealing design, sleek Made of safe material
TP-Link TL 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Range ExtenderWorks with any wi-fi routerHas external antennas for faster and more reliable connectionSupports AP mode which allows for a new wi-Fi access point 
D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range ExtenderHas super easy installation with the D-link QRS app available for both android and IOSComes with a 3 year brand warrantyThe design is compact, minimal and does not require any additional power cables
Mercusys wireless repeat Wi-Fi booster, Mimo technologyBoosts signal to every cornerVery small and compact design that can fit anywhereHas multicolour LED signals for easy signals
Netgear Wi-fi range ExtenderGreat for streaming and gamingHelps reduce interferenceHelps create stronger Wi-Fi access
TP-Link Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender/ Wi-Fi BoosterIdeal for covering dark spots of low connectivity in your home or officeCan be easily controlledProvides dual band Wi-Fi with high speed.
AUSHA WIFI range extender, WIFI signal BoosterCompatible with smartphone, laptop, smart TV etcRequires a One touch set upIt ensures network security as well1
Muvit Wi-Fi Extender Signal booster, signal AmplifierHas a power indicator, wifi indicator, WPS indicator and LAN indicatorProvides stable signal boost Can be placed anywhere 
Manycast Wi-Fi Range Extender Wireless repeater signal booster 300 Mbps wireless mini AP access pointEasy to manage and monitorRequires no additional cablesEasy interface, not complicated to use
QIWA Wi-Fi Range Extender, Wi-Fi signal booster up to 300 MbpsIdeal for work, gaming, streamin gEasy to set up and operateConnects within a minute

Best value for money

After looking at these ten amazing options for Wi-Fi extenders, each with their own pros and cons, the one that gives the best bang for your buck are the Manycast Wi-Fi extender and the QIWA Wi-Fi extender. With the same price point and same deliverables- both of these devices are great budget options for your space. With similar designs and sizes- the two Wi-Fi boosters will definitely prove to be a great addition to your internet connectivity.

Best overall product

Within the budget and for its numerous features- the D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range Extender stands as a clear winner. It supports dual band, gives a high speed internet connectivity with secure lines. It can also be alternately used as an access point as well. This device is very easy to operate and comes with its own app that can help you manage the operation remotely from your phone as well. It is compatible to laptops, smartphones and smart TVs so you can make multiple use of it. You will no more have blind spots anywhere in your space with the D-Link Wi-Fi extender.

How to find the Wi-Fi extender within the budget of 4000?

Finding a Wi-Fi extender depends on various other factors like space, speed requirement, dual or single support etc. with these ten options provided to you- you may be able to narrow down your choices from a sea of options that may only end up confusing you more. These ten Wi-Fi extenders are within the budget and have features that are generally considered to be the basic requirements by many people. All you have to do is read, compare and form an informed choice!

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.TP Link Single Band 300 Mbps Wireless Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster Rs. 2,499
2.TP-Link TL 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Range ExtenderRs. 3,599
3.D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range ExtenderRs. 3.696
4.Mercusys wireless repeate wwi-F booster, Mimo technology Rs. 1,999
5.Netgear Wi-fi range Extender Rs. 3,999
6.TP-Link Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender/ Wi-Fi Booster Rs. 3,999
7.AUSHA WIFI range extender, WIFI signal BoosterRs. 1,999
8.Muvit Wi-Fi Extender Signal booster, signal AmplifierRs. 2,499
9.Manycast Wi-Fi Range Extender Wireless repeater signal booster 300 MbpsRs. 1,999
10.QIWA Wi-Fi Range Extender, Wi-Fi signal booster up to 300 MbpsRs. 1,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

RELATED STORIES
A buyers guide to the top OLED smart TVs
Amazon end of season sale: Get sweatshirts and jackets for men at up to 75% off
Amazon end of season sale: Ayurvedic beauty products up for grabs, up to 11% off
Amazon end of season sale: Avail up to 65% discount on handbags for women
Get the best rabbit cage for your pet today!

Top ten Wi-Fi extenders in India under 4000

Does the D-Link Wi-Fi extender require an additional battery to operate ?

No, the D-Link Wi-Fi extender does not require an additional battery to operate as it needs to be plugged to a power source.

Which os these Wi-Fi extenders supports the best and highest speed?

The Netgear Wi-Fi extender supports up-to 1200 Mbps which is one of the highest in this category and for this price point.

Are the TP-Link Wi-Fi extenders single band or double band?

The two  TP-Link Wi-Fi extenders TL-WA85ORE and TL-WA855RE - are single band devices and the TP-Link extender RE205 AC750 is a dual band model. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS