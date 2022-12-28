Top ten Wi-Fi extenders in India under 4000

A Wi-Fi connection has become a pre-requisite in any home these days. Be it for your work from home situation or for attending zoom meetings on Sundays or for your children to attend their virtual classes or for movie time and binging on your favourite shows- a Wi-Fi connection ensures that you do not have to suffer from terrible internet connections. However, some W-Fi routers have limited range so this is where the Wi-Fi extenders come in.

This device supports fast and reliable wired and wireless connectivity to any part of your house or office. It is compatible to any router.

A wireless Wi-Fi booster from Mercusys that can supply coverage to unreachable areas with ease. It is compatible to almost all devices and operating systems for easy connection.

A dual band Wi-Fi extender from TP Link with both 2.4 G and 5 G band and gives optimum connection with multiple compatibility modes. This device will help you cover all the internet blind spots that may be causing you inconvenience to you and your family. It can also be used as an access point on its own which is an added bonus.

A signal booster that is small compact and handy, can be used in any space. It is elegant and sleek so it will blend in easily with your space.

A wireless Wi-Fi range extender and repeater that boosts 300 Mbps 2.4 g network internet. It is portable and can be used at offices, homes anywhere.

This is a 2.4 G high speed Wireless Wi-Fi repeater and signal booster with ethernet port that can be used both as an extender or as an access point. It is a compact size that can be placed anywhere in the house or office without looking bulky or out of place.

Best value for money

After looking at these ten amazing options for Wi-Fi extenders, each with their own pros and cons, the one that gives the best bang for your buck are the Manycast Wi-Fi extender and the QIWA Wi-Fi extender. With the same price point and same deliverables- both of these devices are great budget options for your space. With similar designs and sizes- the two Wi-Fi boosters will definitely prove to be a great addition to your internet connectivity.

Best overall product

Within the budget and for its numerous features- the D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range Extender stands as a clear winner. It supports dual band, gives a high speed internet connectivity with secure lines. It can also be alternately used as an access point as well. This device is very easy to operate and comes with its own app that can help you manage the operation remotely from your phone as well. It is compatible to laptops, smartphones and smart TVs so you can make multiple use of it. You will no more have blind spots anywhere in your space with the D-Link Wi-Fi extender.

How to find the Wi-Fi extender within the budget of ₹4000?

Finding a Wi-Fi extender depends on various other factors like space, speed requirement, dual or single support etc. with these ten options provided to you- you may be able to narrow down your choices from a sea of options that may only end up confusing you more. These ten Wi-Fi extenders are within the budget and have features that are generally considered to be the basic requirements by many people. All you have to do is read, compare and form an informed choice!

Products price list