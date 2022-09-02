Top Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you considering purchasing a new cell phone but are unsure which model to choose? The top 10 Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones are listed below and could be the best option.

Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones

Mobile phones with ample internal memory space are always in demand. Here, we tell you about the top Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones in India. 1. Redmi 10A People who enjoy watching movies and videos on their phones will love this Redmi phone because it has a huge 15.58 cm (6.53 inch) display that is ideal for viewing. You can forget to charge the phone for up to two days as the charging is very good with the 5000 mAh battery. Specifications: · Screen size : 6.53 inches · Camera : 13MP rear and 5MP front · Battery : 5000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB · Device Interface – primary : Touchscreen

Pros Cons Value for money Look and the size of the phone Best for home and office purposes Touch panel slow Good battery life and processor

2. Redmi 9A Sport The dual-sim Redmi 9A sports model offers an expandable capacity of up to 512 GB. The phone has a P2i splash-proof construction and is TUV certified. It's a great buy at the unbelievable price of ₹7,999. Specifications: · Screen Size : 6.53 inches · Camera : 13MP rear with AI portrait and 5MP front camera · Battery : 5000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB · Phone standby time : 576 hours

Pros Cons Good for basic everyday usage No fingerprint sensor Great looks and features The camera quality is not good Value for money Hangs a lot Good battery life

3. Redmi 7 The dual-sim, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 CPU in the Redmi 7 offers outstanding performance with minimal power usage. The phone incorporates a face and fingerprint sensor for enhanced privacy and simple phone access. Specifications: · Screen Size : 6.26 inches · Camera : 12MP rear and 8MP front camera · Battery : 4000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : ‎Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, GLONASS, USB, BeiDou, 802.11 b/g/n · Display : Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Pros Cons Good battery life Average display resolution Screen display Average back camera quality Fingerprint sensor 10w fast charging No lags

4. Redmi 6A The Redmi 6A uses less power and is designed to work with MIUI 9 for long-lasting endurance. The phone boasts of a fantastic camera (13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera) that takes detailed pictures. The phone has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a stunning, modern appearance. Specifications: · Screen size : 5.45 inches · Camera : 13MP · Battery : 3000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : ‎4G, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BeiDou · Phone talk time : 24 hours · Phone standby time : 48 hours

Pros Cons Value for money Battery backup is very less Good performance No IR blaster AI gimmick Dual 4G standby

5. Redmi Poco C3 With several incredible features, Redmi's POCO series is poised to take the place of your outdated smartphone. With a 5000 mAh battery, the Redmi Poco C3 guarantees a strong performance. Those who enjoy playing games will benefit from purchasing this phone because it features lag-free HyperEngine gaming technology. Specifications: · Screen Size : 6.43 inches · Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera · Battery : 5000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : ‎ ‎4G · Processor Brand : MediaTek Helio G35 · Screen Type : HD+

Pros Cons Good camera quality No fingerprint sensor Battery performance Heavy phone Widescreen is good for watching movies Value for money

6. Redmi Y2 A massive 5.99-inch full-screen display and a facial unlock function are included with the Redmi Y2 smartphone. The background is blurred while using the specially created Bokeh effect in this phone's camera, which aids in taking clean pictures. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor for the extra security you have always wanted at the unbelievable price of ₹9,980. Specifications: · Screen Size : 5.99 inches · Camera : Dual 12MP + 5MP · Battery : 3080 mAh · Connectivity technologies : 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, 802.11 b/g/n · Resolution : 1440x720

Pros Cons Value for money Average camera quality Fingerprint sensor

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S The Xiaomi Redmi Note has the sturdy convenience of a Type-C port charger. The phone has a really good 16 cm FHD+ dot notch display for an immersive viewing experience. To snap images as far as possible and trim out anything unnecessary, use the 48MP dual camera of this phone. Specifications: · Screen Size : 5.99 inches · Camera : 48MP + 5MP AI · Battery : 4000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : ‎4G · Display : 16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display · Calling time : Up to 23 hours

Pros Cons Good camera quality Hangs frequently Good for gaming purposes Great battery life

8. POCO C31 The triple rear cameras in this phone are of 13MP+2MP+2MP specs, continuing the POCO series tradition of impressive camera setups. The phone boasts an in-built AI portrait mode with face recognition and a high-quality camera. The phone already has the Google Chrome browser loaded for convenient web browsing. Specifications: · Screen Size : 6.53 inches · Camera : 13MP + 5MP AI · Battery : 5000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : ‎‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi · Resolution : 1600x720 pixels · Display : HD+ In-Cell LCD

Pros Cons Value for money Battery issue

9. Redmi 7A It is one of the best smartphones for the elderly because it makes it simple to increase the font size for more comfortable reading. For those who enjoy speaking on speaker mode, the phone's high-volume receiver for simple calling allows them to listen 20% louder. Specifications: · Screen Size : 5.45 inches · Camera : 12MP + 5MP AI · Battery : 4000 mAh · Connectivity technologies : ‎‎ WiFi Bluetooth;GLONASS;USB;GPS;BeiDou;802.11 b/g/n · Resolution : 1440 x 720 · Display : HD+

Pros Cons Value for money The quality is not that great Good battery life The phone hangs a lot Great performance Good camera

10. Redmi 6A This Redmi phone is one of the more user-friendly low-cost phones that includes an ambient light sensor, dual SIM, video player, and music player. The built-in proximity sensor of the 13MP camera makes it possible to take clear pictures. Specifications: · Screen Size: 5.45 inches · Camera: 13MP + 5MP AI · Battery: 3000 mAh · Connectivity technologies: ‎‎ Wi-Fi Bluetooth; GLONASS; USB; GPS; BeiDou; 802.11 b/g/n · Resolution: 1440 x 720 · Display: HD+

Pros Cons Value for money The quality is not that great Value for money It hangs a lot Great performance Good camera

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 10A Camera: 13MP rear and 5MP front Battery: 5000 mAh NA Redmi 9A Sport Camera: 13MP rear with AI and 5MP front Battery: 5000 mAh NA Redmi 7 12MP rear and 8MP front camera Battery: 4000 mAh Display: Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Redmi 6A Camera: 13MP Battery: 3000 mAh Display: HD+ Redmi Poco C3 Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh NA Redmi Y2 Camera: Dual 12MP + 5MP Battery: 3080 mAh NA Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Camera: 48MP + 5MP AI Battery: 4000 mAh Display: 16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display POCO C31 Camera: 13MP + 5MP AI Battery: 5000 mAh HD+ In-Cell LCD Redmi 7A Camera: 12MP + 5MP AI Battery: 4000 mAh Display: HD+ Redmi 6A Camera: 13MP + 5MP AI Battery: 3000 mAh Display: HD+

Best value for money The Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 GB RAM / 32 Gb storage), which retails for ₹7,999, gives the best value for money, as it has some of the best features compared to other models and comes at a good price point. It has a battery backup of 5000 mAh and is suitable for those who enjoy watching movies and playing games. Best overall The best overall phone from our list is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM), which retails for ₹10,999. It has a really good 16 cm FHD+ dot notch display for an immersive viewing experience with a 48MP dual camera for crisp and clear photos. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones When you are looking for the perfect Xiaomi 32GB internal memory smartphone, keep the following specs in mind: Storage

Build quality

Display

Processor

Camera

User interface/OS version

Battery

Audio/speakers

Headphone jack/USB port Products price list

S.No. Product Price 1 Redmi 10A ₹ 8,499 2 Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 7,999 3 Redmi 7 ₹ 7,075 4 Redmi 6A ₹ 7,998 5 Redmi Poco C3 ₹ 7,999 6 Redmi Y2 ₹ 9,980 7 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S ₹ 10,999 8 POCO C31 ₹ 8,200 9 Redmi 7A ₹ 6,999 10 Redmi 6A ₹ 7,499