Top Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 23:43 IST

Summary:

  • Are you considering purchasing a new cell phone but are unsure which model to choose? The top 10 Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones are listed below and could be the best option.

Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones

Mobile phones with ample internal memory space are always in demand. Here, we tell you about the top Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones in India.

1. Redmi 10A

People who enjoy watching movies and videos on their phones will love this Redmi phone because it has a huge 15.58 cm (6.53 inch) display that is ideal for viewing. You can forget to charge the phone for up to two days as the charging is very good with the 5000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

· Screen size : 6.53 inches

· Camera : 13MP rear and 5MP front

· Battery : 5000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

· Device Interface – primary : Touchscreen

ProsCons
Value for moneyLook and the size of the phone
Best for home and office purposesTouch panel slow
Good battery life and processor 
Redmi 10A (Sea Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
23% off
8,499 10,999
Buy now

2. Redmi 9A Sport

The dual-sim Redmi 9A sports model offers an expandable capacity of up to 512 GB. The phone has a P2i splash-proof construction and is TUV certified. It's a great buy at the unbelievable price of 7,999.

Specifications:

· Screen Size : 6.53 inches

· Camera : 13MP rear with AI portrait and 5MP front camera

· Battery : 5000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

· Phone standby time : 576 hours

ProsCons
Good for basic everyday usageNo fingerprint sensor
Great looks and featuresThe camera quality is not good
Value for moneyHangs a lot
Good battery life 
Redmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
Check Price on Amazon

3. Redmi 7

The dual-sim, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 CPU in the Redmi 7 offers outstanding performance with minimal power usage. The phone incorporates a face and fingerprint sensor for enhanced privacy and simple phone access.

Specifications:

· Screen Size : 6.26 inches

· Camera : 12MP rear and 8MP front camera

· Battery : 4000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : ‎Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, GLONASS, USB, BeiDou, 802.11 b/g/n

· Display : Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

ProsCons
Good battery lifeAverage display resolution
Screen displayAverage back camera quality
Fingerprint sensor 
10w fast charging 
No lags 
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
10% off
8,990 9,990
Buy now

4. Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A uses less power and is designed to work with MIUI 9 for long-lasting endurance. The phone boasts of a fantastic camera (13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera) that takes detailed pictures. The phone has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a stunning, modern appearance.

Specifications:

· Screen size : 5.45 inches

· Camera : 13MP

· Battery : 3000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : ‎4G, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BeiDou

· Phone talk time : 24 hours

· Phone standby time : 48 hours

ProsCons
Value for moneyBattery backup is very less
Good performanceNo IR blaster
AI gimmick 
Dual 4G standby 
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
6% off
7,999 8,499
Buy now

5. Redmi Poco C3

With several incredible features, Redmi's POCO series is poised to take the place of your outdated smartphone. With a 5000 mAh battery, the Redmi Poco C3 guarantees a strong performance. Those who enjoy playing games will benefit from purchasing this phone because it features lag-free HyperEngine gaming technology.

Specifications:

· Screen Size : 6.43 inches

· Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera

· Battery : 5000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : ‎ ‎4G

· Processor Brand : MediaTek Helio G35

· Screen Type : HD+

ProsCons
Good camera qualityNo fingerprint sensor
Battery performanceHeavy phone
Widescreen is good for watching movies 
Value for money 
Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Redmi Y2

A massive 5.99-inch full-screen display and a facial unlock function are included with the Redmi Y2 smartphone. The background is blurred while using the specially created Bokeh effect in this phone's camera, which aids in taking clean pictures. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor for the extra security you have always wanted at the unbelievable price of 9,980.

Specifications:

· Screen Size : 5.99 inches

· Camera : Dual 12MP + 5MP

· Battery : 3080 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, 802.11 b/g/n

· Resolution : 1440x720

ProsCons
Value for moneyAverage camera quality
Fingerprint sensor 
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
5% off
9,980 10,499
Buy now

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

The Xiaomi Redmi Note has the sturdy convenience of a Type-C port charger. The phone has a really good 16 cm FHD+ dot notch display for an immersive viewing experience. To snap images as far as possible and trim out anything unnecessary, use the 48MP dual camera of this phone.

Specifications:

· Screen Size : 5.99 inches

· Camera : 48MP + 5MP AI

· Battery : 4000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : ‎4G

· Display : 16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display

· Calling time : Up to 23 hours

ProsCons
Good camera qualityHangs frequently
Good for gaming purposes 
Great battery life 
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM)
8% off
10,999 11,999
Buy now

8. POCO C31

The triple rear cameras in this phone are of 13MP+2MP+2MP specs, continuing the POCO series tradition of impressive camera setups. The phone boasts an in-built AI portrait mode with face recognition and a high-quality camera. The phone already has the Google Chrome browser loaded for convenient web browsing.

Specifications:

· Screen Size : 6.53 inches

· Camera : 13MP + 5MP AI

· Battery : 5000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : ‎‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

· Resolution : 1600x720 pixels

· Display : HD+ In-Cell LCD

ProsCons
Value for moneyBattery issue
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
20% off
7,999 9,999
Buy now

9. Redmi 7A

It is one of the best smartphones for the elderly because it makes it simple to increase the font size for more comfortable reading. For those who enjoy speaking on speaker mode, the phone's high-volume receiver for simple calling allows them to listen 20% louder.

Specifications:

· Screen Size : 5.45 inches

· Camera : 12MP + 5MP AI

· Battery : 4000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies : ‎‎ WiFi Bluetooth;GLONASS;USB;GPS;BeiDou;802.11 b/g/n

· Resolution : 1440 x 720

· Display : HD+

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe quality is not that great
Good battery lifeThe phone hangs a lot
Great performance 
Good camera 
  
Redmi 7A (Matte Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
13% off
6,979 7,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 6A

This Redmi phone is one of the more user-friendly low-cost phones that includes an ambient light sensor, dual SIM, video player, and music player. The built-in proximity sensor of the 13MP camera makes it possible to take clear pictures.

Specifications:

· Screen Size: 5.45 inches

· Camera: 13MP + 5MP AI

· Battery: 3000 mAh

· Connectivity technologies: ‎‎ Wi-Fi Bluetooth; GLONASS; USB; GPS; BeiDou; 802.11 b/g/n

· Resolution: 1440 x 720

· Display: HD+

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe quality is not that great
Value for moneyIt hangs a lot
Great performance 
Good camera 
Redmi 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage Mi 6A, Rose Gold
12% off
7,499 8,499
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 10ACamera: 13MP rear and 5MP frontBattery: 5000 mAhNA
Redmi 9A SportCamera: 13MP rear with AI and 5MP frontBattery: 5000 mAhNA
Redmi 7 12MP rear and 8MP front cameraBattery: 4000 mAhDisplay: Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 
Redmi 6ACamera: 13MPBattery: 3000 mAhDisplay: HD+ 
Redmi Poco C3Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front CameraBattery: 5000 mAhNA
Redmi Y2Camera: Dual 12MP + 5MPBattery: 3080 mAhNA
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7SCamera: 48MP + 5MP AIBattery: 4000 mAhDisplay: 16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display
POCO C31Camera: 13MP + 5MP AIBattery: 5000 mAhHD+ In-Cell LCD
Redmi 7ACamera: 12MP + 5MP AIBattery: 4000 mAhDisplay: HD+
Redmi 6ACamera: 13MP + 5MP AIBattery: 3000 mAhDisplay: HD+

Best value for money

The Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 GB RAM / 32 Gb storage), which retails for 7,999, gives the best value for money, as it has some of the best features compared to other models and comes at a good price point. It has a battery backup of 5000 mAh and is suitable for those who enjoy watching movies and playing games.

Best overall

The best overall phone from our list is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM), which retails for 10,999. It has a really good 16 cm FHD+ dot notch display for an immersive viewing experience with a 48MP dual camera for crisp and clear photos.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 32GB internal memory mobile phones

When you are looking for the perfect Xiaomi 32GB internal memory smartphone, keep the following specs in mind:

  • Storage
  • Build quality
  • Display
  • Processor
  • Camera
  • User interface/OS version
  • Battery
  • Audio/speakers
  • Headphone jack/USB port

Products price list

S.No.ProductPrice
1Redmi 10A  8,499
2Redmi 9A Sport  7,999
3Redmi 7 7,075
4Redmi 6A  7,998
5Redmi Poco C3  7,999
6Redmi Y2  9,980
7Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S  10,999
8POCO C31  8,200
9Redmi 7A  6,999
10Redmi 6A 7,499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

