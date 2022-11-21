Turn up the music- Best DJ controllers for beginners and professionals

Summary:
DJ controllers are an important tool for any DJ or music enthusiast. There are controllers not just for DJs with years of experience in the field but also for those just beginning a career or developing an interest. If you want to learn DJing and are looking for a suitable controller for beginners, we have you covered. We have some of the best and most popular DJ controllers for both professionals and novices. They have been picked based on their build, ease of usage, features, and ability to improve your DJ skills.
Here is a list of the best DJ controllers you can buy.
1. Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller with Built-In Light Show, Black
Topping the list is this DJ controller from Numark. It is loaded with features that ensure you have a great time using it without any hassles. Some of its remarkable features are built-in DJ lights, ergonomically located switches, and 2-band EQ.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual deck setup
|Slightly pricey
|Built-in party lights with 5 different modes
|Also available with built-in speakers
|It comes with a Serato DJ Lite software download card
2. Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200)
Rock the party scene with the Pioneer DJ Controller by your side. This smart device is designed to make you a pro at Djing and have fun while at it. It has all the features you need and is compatible with smartphones too.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart design and features make using it a breeze for beginners
|The device is very basic and thus not suitable for professionals
|Compatible with smartphones
|Allows for playing and mixing of songs from stored music or Beatport LINK, SoundCloud Go+, and Spotify
|A lightweight and compact body offers easy portability
3. Hercules DJ Starter Kit | Starlight DJ Controller
Get ready to set fire to the dance floor and hear shouts of "Please don't stop the music!" with this DJ starter kit from Hercules. If you are a newbie and like to party, get this starter kit to be the star of the evening. The kit includes a starlight DJ controller along with speakers and headphones.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes pre-installed with Serato DJ Lite software
|The device is only compatible with UK-style plugs
|7 different modes for controlling the lighting
|The speakers feature a 7.6 cm woofer with dual bass and a clear stereo effect
|Sound-isolating headphones are soft on the ears and deliver precision sound
|Super compact design makes it easy to use and carry
4. Numark DJ2GO2 2 Deck USB DJ Controller
Make even the reluctant person hit the dance floor with your effortless mixes on the Numark DJ Controller. Ultra-portable, it is packed with features that will earn you a fan following with each performance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with crossfader and 2 channels for professionals, like song mixing
|Not compatible with smartphones
|On-board audio interface with 1/8-Inch headphone output and 1/8-Inch main output lets you connect to multiple devices
|Includes MIDI mapping for use with other DJ apps
5. Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller
Are you looking for a unique device that lets you mix and create music seamlessly? Your wait ends with this Hercules DJ MIDI Controller, a music remixer and producer. Use this to show off your DJ skills and get creative with your music productions.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|4-channel audio interface
|The quality of the controller is not too great
|Dual digits design offers easy usage to beginners
|The quantisation feature locks the actions for perfectly synchronised playing and mixing
6. Hercules DJ Universal DJ Controller
Hey DJ, get ready to give your best performance on stage with this DJ controller from Hercules DJ. Aimed at beginners, this device comes packed with features that exceed your expectations and makes you a favourite among your audience.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with 3 versatile connectivity modes
|None
|Compact, stylish and lightweight design
|Its set of features enables beginners to perform like a pro
|DJUCED Master app allows you to take song requests from the audience and view them on your connected device
7. KORG KAOSS DJ Controller
If you have been struggling to become good at DJing, rejoice because you have the correct device to move a step ahead in your path of learning. This little controller is a fun tool to mix and play music and get the party going. Your audience will be thrilled.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Kaoss FX offers high-quality mixing
|It doesn't come pre-installed with the full version of the software
|Deck with touchpad effects buttons
|Stylish, small, and lightweight design
|Product
|Feature 1 (Built in DJ light)
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller
|Yes
|Large, touch-sensitive
|800 g
|Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200)
|No
|Large and ergonomic
|160 g
|Hercules DJ Starter Kit | Starlight DJ Controller
|No
|Small touch-sensitive
|400 g
|Numark DJ2GO2 DJ Controller
|No
|Touch capacitive
|350 g
|Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller
|No
|32 responsive pads
|372 g
|Hercules DJ-UNIVERSAL Dj Controller
|No
|Pressure-sensitive and capacitive
|499 g
|KORG KAOSS DJ Controller
|No
|Ergonomic
|730 g
The Numark DJ2GO2 DJ controller offers the best value for money with its features and efficient design. It has an ergonomically built deck featuring 2 touch-capacitive jog wheels, crossfader, manual and auto-looping, cue points and more. It has an on-board audio interface with a 1/8 inch headphone output and 1/8 inch main output, allowing you to easily connect the controller to a PC, laptop and headphones. With its 2 channels, you can mix songs like a pro. With its light and portable design, you can carry this controller wherever you go.
The Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller shines in the best overall product category. This DJ controller is designed to make beginners become a pro at Djing with features like large touch-sensitive jog wheels, conveniently located switches and buttons, and simple and high on functionality Serato DJ Lite software, among others. This is also one of the only DJ controllers on the list that comes with built-in party lights with 5 different lighting modes. It is easy to connect to devices using the included USB cable.
|S.No
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller
|Rs. 12,018
|2.
|Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200)
|Rs. 20,600
|3.
|Hercules DJ Starter Kit
|Rs. 21,999
|4.
|Numark DJ2GO2 DJ Controller
|Rs. 8,000
|5.
|Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller
|Rs. 16,999
|6.
|Hercules DJ UNIVERSAL Dj Controller
|Rs. 43,958
|7.
|KORG KAOSS DJ Controller
|Rs. 23,658
A DJ controller helps disc jockeys to mix songs with the help of jog wheels, knobs, faders, and other switches present on its deck.
Depending on the event, a DJ needs roughly 100 to 130 songs for 4 hours of performance.
Many professional DJs use mixers that require connection with multiple audio sources such as CDJs, turntables, beat pads, etc. And so, they need a 4-channel DJ controller to connect to various sources. But a DJ controller removes this need and can work perfectly well with 2 channels.
A DJ controller is a mixer and turntable rolled into one. In contrast, a mixer must be connected to various audio sources to work.
Speakers are a must when using DJ controllers. Speakers allow DJs to listen to the quality of their music with high clarity, enabling them to mix songs perfectly.