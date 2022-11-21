Sign out
Turn up the music- Best DJ controllers for beginners and professionals

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 22, 2022 14:11 IST

Summary:

Djing is a rare talent that can be mastered with sheer practice and dedication. Learn the art of DJing or improve your skills with these best DJ controllers.

DJ controllers for newbies and pros

DJ controllers are an important tool for any DJ or music enthusiast. There are controllers not just for DJs with years of experience in the field but also for those just beginning a career or developing an interest. If you want to learn DJing and are looking for a suitable controller for beginners, we have you covered. We have some of the best and most popular DJ controllers for both professionals and novices. They have been picked based on their build, ease of usage, features, and ability to improve your DJ skills.

Here is a list of the best DJ controllers you can buy.

1. Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller with Built-In Light Show, Black

Topping the list is this DJ controller from Numark. It is loaded with features that ensure you have a great time using it without any hassles. Some of its remarkable features are built-in DJ lights, ergonomically located switches, and 2-band EQ.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity - USB
  • Size - 19.89 x 32.56 x 5.18 cm
  • Compatibility - PC, Mac, and IOS
  • Software - Serato DJ Lite

ProsCons
Dual deck setupSlightly pricey
Built-in party lights with 5 different modes 
Also available with built-in speakers 
It comes with a Serato DJ Lite software download card 
Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller with Built-In Light Show, Black
5% off
12,018 12,651
Buy now

2. Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200)

Rock the party scene with the Pioneer DJ Controller by your side. This smart device is designed to make you a pro at Djing and have fun while at it. It has all the features you need and is compatible with smartphones too.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity - USB and Bluetooth
  • Size - 15 inches x 9 inches x 2 inches
  • Compatibility - Smartphones and PCs
  • Software - WeDJ free app

ProsCons
Smart design and features make using it a breeze for beginnersThe device is very basic and thus not suitable for professionals
Compatible with smartphones 
Allows for playing and mixing of songs from stored music or Beatport LINK, SoundCloud Go+, and Spotify 
A lightweight and compact body offers easy portability 
Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200)
20,600
Buy now

3. Hercules DJ Starter Kit | Starlight DJ Controller

Get ready to set fire to the dance floor and hear shouts of "Please don't stop the music!" with this DJ starter kit from Hercules. If you are a newbie and like to party, get this starter kit to be the star of the evening. The kit includes a starlight DJ controller along with speakers and headphones.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity - USB
  • Size - 54.9 x 28.7 x 27.2 cm
  • Compatibility - PC, Mac
  • Software - Serato DJ Lite

ProsCons
Comes pre-installed with Serato DJ Lite softwareThe device is only compatible with UK-style plugs
7 different modes for controlling the lighting 
The speakers feature a 7.6 cm woofer with dual bass and a clear stereo effect 
Sound-isolating headphones are soft on the ears and deliver precision sound 
Super compact design makes it easy to use and carry 
Hercules DJ Starter Kit | Starlight USB DJ Controller with Serato DJ Lite software, 15-Watt Monitor Speakers, and sound-isolating Headphones
Check Price on Amazon

4. Numark DJ2GO2 2 Deck USB DJ Controller

Make even the reluctant person hit the dance floor with your effortless mixes on the Numark DJ Controller. Ultra-portable, it is packed with features that will earn you a fan following with each performance.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity - USB
  • Size - 31.5 x 8.64 x 1.6 cm
  • Compatibility - Mac and PC
  • Software - Serato DJ Lite

ProsCons
Equipped with crossfader and 2 channels for professionals, like song mixingNot compatible with smartphones
On-board audio interface with 1/8-Inch headphone output and 1/8-Inch main output lets you connect to multiple devices 
Includes MIDI mapping for use with other DJ apps 
Numark DJ2GO2 Touch | Compact 2 Deck USB DJ Controller For Serato DJ with a Mixer/Crossfader, Audio Interface and Touch Capacitive Jog Wheels
8,000
Buy now

5. Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller

Are you looking for a unique device that lets you mix and create music seamlessly? Your wait ends with this Hercules DJ MIDI Controller, a music remixer and producer. Use this to show off your DJ skills and get creative with your music productions.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity - USB
  • Size - 42.01 x 27 x 8.1 cm
  • Compatibility - PC, Mac, iPad
  • Software - DJUCED 40° 3.0

ProsCons
4-channel audio interfaceThe quality of the controller is not too great
Dual digits design offers easy usage to beginners 
The quantisation feature locks the actions for perfectly synchronised playing and mixing 
Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller (Multicolor)
43% off
16,999 29,999
Buy now

6. Hercules DJ Universal DJ Controller

Hey DJ, get ready to give your best performance on stage with this DJ controller from Hercules DJ. Aimed at beginners, this device comes packed with features that exceed your expectations and makes you a favourite among your audience.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity - USB and Bluetooth
  • Size - 47.5 x 26.67 x 7.37 cm
  • Compatibility - Android, PC, iOS, and Mac
  • Software - DJUCED

ProsCons
Comes with 3 versatile connectivity modesNone
Compact, stylish and lightweight design 
Its set of features enables beginners to perform like a pro 
DJUCED Master app allows you to take song requests from the audience and view them on your connected device 
Hercules DJ AMS-DJCONTROL-UNIVERSAL Dj Controller, Black
39% off
36,351 59,999
Buy now

7. KORG KAOSS DJ Controller

If you have been struggling to become good at DJing, rejoice because you have the correct device to move a step ahead in your path of learning. This little controller is a fun tool to mix and play music and get the party going. Your audience will be thrilled.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity - USB
  • Size - 36.2 x 18.4 x 8.2 cm
  • Compatibility - PC
  • Software - Serato DJ Intro

ProsCons
Kaoss FX offers high-quality mixingIt doesn't come pre-installed with the full version of the software
Deck with touchpad effects buttons 
Stylish, small, and lightweight design 
KORG KAOSS DJ Controller
12% off
23,690 26,900
Buy now

Top 3 features

ProductFeature 1 (Built in DJ light)Feature 2Feature 3
Numark Party Mix II DJ ControllerYesLarge, touch-sensitive800 g
Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200)NoLarge and ergonomic160 g
Hercules DJ Starter Kit | Starlight DJ ControllerNoSmall touch-sensitive400 g
Numark DJ2GO2 DJ ControllerNoTouch capacitive350 g
Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI ControllerNo32 responsive pads372 g
Hercules DJ-UNIVERSAL Dj ControllerNoPressure-sensitive and capacitive499 g
KORG KAOSS DJ ControllerNoErgonomic730 g

Best value for money

The Numark DJ2GO2 DJ controller offers the best value for money with its features and efficient design. It has an ergonomically built deck featuring 2 touch-capacitive jog wheels, crossfader, manual and auto-looping, cue points and more. It has an on-board audio interface with a 1/8 inch headphone output and 1/8 inch main output, allowing you to easily connect the controller to a PC, laptop and headphones. With its 2 channels, you can mix songs like a pro. With its light and portable design, you can carry this controller wherever you go.

Best overall product

The Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller shines in the best overall product category. This DJ controller is designed to make beginners become a pro at Djing with features like large touch-sensitive jog wheels, conveniently located switches and buttons, and simple and high on functionality Serato DJ Lite software, among others. This is also one of the only DJ controllers on the list that comes with built-in party lights with 5 different lighting modes. It is easy to connect to devices using the included USB cable.

How to find the perfect DJ controller?

Consider the below points when looking for a DJ controller for yourself or as a gift to someone.

  • Mixer section- The most crucial section of a DJ controller is the mixer section. Always look at this section first when buying a DJ controller. A good mixer section includes 2 or 3-band EQ, trim control, loose crossfader, level meters, filter knobs, FX controls, etc.
  • Number of channels- The number of channels indicates how well you can transition from one song to the next and mix multiple songs together. Most DJ controllers have 2 channels, and that is the ideal case. Most professionals also use 2 channel controllers rather than 4, but it depends on your preference.
  • Software- Check whether the DJ controller comes with a fully upgraded version of the software it offers. If it comes only with an intro version, it means you will have to pay extra for the full version later on, which can be a hassle. Some of the most popular DJ controller software are Serato DJ and Rekordbox DJ.
  • Jog wheels- These are another vital part of a DJ controller. Look for medium to large-size touch-sensitive jog wheels for perfect scratching.
  • Skill enhancing- A good DJ controller, whether for beginners or professionals, should make you grow your talent for DJing rather than get you stuck in the same place. For this, look for controllers with an advanced set of features.

Price list

S.NoProductPrice
1.Numark Party Mix II DJ ControllerRs. 12,018
2.Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200)Rs. 20,600
3.Hercules DJ Starter KitRs. 21,999
4.Numark DJ2GO2 DJ ControllerRs. 8,000
5.Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI ControllerRs. 16,999
6.Hercules DJ UNIVERSAL Dj ControllerRs. 43,958
7.KORG KAOSS DJ ControllerRs. 23,658

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

FAQs

1. What is a professional DJ controller?

A DJ controller helps disc jockeys to mix songs with the help of jog wheels, knobs, faders, and other switches present on its deck.

2. How many songs does a DJ need for 4 hours?

Depending on the event, a DJ needs roughly 100 to 130 songs for 4 hours of performance.

3. Why do DJs need 4 channels?

Many professional DJs use mixers that require connection with multiple audio sources such as CDJs, turntables, beat pads, etc. And so, they need a 4-channel DJ controller to connect to various sources. But a DJ controller removes this need and can work perfectly well with 2 channels.

