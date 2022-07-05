Ubuntu laptops: Here are the top 10 picks

Summary:
When buying a laptop, we mainly look for a system with a decent CPU and RAM. Depending on our requirements, we also search for the one that offers adequate space, a regular web browsing facility, and productivity. Some of you may also want the system to be compatible with video streaming and light to heavy gaming.
You get all of these and much more with Ubuntu laptops. Many renowned PC manufacturing brands certify Ubuntu for their laptops to ensure fast, smooth, reliable, and efficient performance. Ubuntu laptops come with high-end software.
The best part is that they are free of viruses and use fewer resources (your computers) than their counterparts. Ubuntu-certified hardware, from top-end workstations to super-portable systems, goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles.
Let us explore the range of Ubuntu laptops.
Top 10 Ubuntu Laptops
1. Dell XPS 12 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop
The Dell XPS 12 Developer Edition comes with a 1TB solid-state drive. Pretty large. Huh? Plus, it features 16Gb of dedicated RAM and an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is the first Ubuntu laptop to feature pre-installed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. So, you can work on it right away after unboxing.
|Pros
|Cons
|Weighs 2.99-pound (lightweight)
|UHD display but only 13 inches
|16 GB RAM
|Price on the higher end
|1TB solid-state
|Long battery life
|Robust processor
2. Galago Pro 14"
Galago Pro 14" from the house of System 76 comes with a durable and lightweight chassis for long life. With this Ubuntu laptop, you have access to multiple ports, including Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4.
|Pros
|Cons
|11th Gen Intel® Core i7
|No unibody outer shell (chassis)
|Amazing WiFi range and connectivity
|Room for improvement in battery life
|Best-in-class HiDPI display
|The matte finish screen is wow!
3. HP Chromebook
HP Chromebook x360 14c rules the roost in terms of versatility, performance, and best-in-class security features. It allows you to multitask and bring creativity to life like never before.
|Pros
|Cons
|360-degree convertible design
|Low internal storage
|Decent battery
|Lack of 2K display
|Backlit keyboard
|Good security features
|Multiple connectivity options
|Lightweight
4. Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Convertible
It is a two-in-one, 13-inch convertible laptop that comes with an attractive HDR display. The incredible performance of this laptop will make you fall for it.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible full HD display
|Does not support WAN, NFC
|Ubuntu friendly
|Core temperatures high
|Amazing keywords
|Good battery life
5. Asus ZenBook Ubuntu Laptop
It is a cost-effective, Ubuntu-friendly, high-performing laptop that allows you to carry out multiple functions. Its compact, portable design with a sleek form makes it a lightweight option.
The Asus Zenbook is ideal for frequent travellers because it weighs only 2.5 pounds.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable keyboard
|Mixed performance
|Backlit keyboard
|The display could be a little brighter
|Great audio
|Stunning and sturdy design
|Decent memory
|Decent battery life
6. Acer Aspire E
Are you seeking high-quality components to run a Ubuntu laptop?
The Acer Aspire E laptop is the ideal choice for you. It has a wide range of incredible features that will take the load away from your work.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable keyboard
|Mixed performance
|Backlit keyboard
|Price on the higher end
|Powerful graphics card
|Weighs more than 5 pounds, bulky
|8 GB RAM
|256 GB Solid State Memory
|Decent battery life for up to 15 hours
7. Lenovo Thinkpad
If you are looking for a standout design of Ubuntu laptop with impressive features, you should consider Lenovo Thinkpad. It comes with a sleek and thinner-than-average make. So, you can easily put it into your laptop sleeves.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable keyboard
|Price on the higher end
|Backlit keyboard
|Thin but weighs more than 4 pounds
|Powerful graphics card
|Stunning full HD display
|Decent battery life for up to 12 hours
|512 GB Solid State Drive (SSD)
8. Acer Chromebook 15
Are you on a budget looking for a pocket-friendly laptop that is Ubuntu-friendly?
The Acer Chromebook 15 provides a great option. It comes with smart features, including 32GB of eMMc flash storage.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable keyboard
|4 GB RAM
|Backlit keyboard
|Heavy with a weight of around 5 pounds
|Powerful graphics card
|Stunning full HD display
|Decent battery life for up to 12 hours
9.Asus Chromebook Flip
Do you want an Ubuntu laptop that offers longevity at its best?
The Asus Chromebook Flip is a model to last. It comes with a precision-crafted aluminium body and display of Corning Gorilla Glass. Besides, it also offers many enticing and durable features.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|4 GB RAM
|Backlit keyboard
|Inadequate integrated storage
|Powerful graphics card
|Stunning full HD display with a 360-degree hinge
|Decent battery life for up to 10 hours
10. Acer Predator Helios 300
Are you an avid gamer looking for the perfect gaming laptop? The Acer Predator Helios 300 is the one for you. It features HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 to provide a wide and distinct gaming experience. Plus, its Waves MaxxAudio makes everything come to reality.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Battery life is not adequate.
|A lot of RAM enables multitasking
|Heavy with a weight of up to 6 pounds
|Powerful graphics card
|512 GB Solid State Drive
|A good option for gamers with a refresh rate of 144 Hz
|Product
|Price
|Dell XPS 12
|₹75,990
|Galago
|₹65,075
|HP Chromebook
|₹50,999
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1
|₹1,90,511
|Asus Zenbook
|₹ 56,990
|Acer Aspire E
|NA
|Lenovo ThinkPad
|₹76,999
|Acer Chromebook 15
|₹ 52,565
|Asus Chromebook Flip
|₹ 61,000
|Acer Predator Helios 300
|₹ 99,990
Best 3 Features for You
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Ubuntu-based laptops:
|Dell XPS 12
|Galago
|HP Chromebook
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1
|Asus Zenbook
|Acer Aspire E
|Lenovo ThinkPad
|Acer Chromebook 15
|Asus Chromebook Flip
|Acer Predator Helios 300
|Pre-loaded Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
|11th Gen Intel® Core i7
|360-degree convertible design
|10th Gen Intel® Core i7
|Up to 17 hours battery backup
|Decent battery life for up to 15 hours
|10th Generation Intel Core™
|Decent battery life for up to 12 hours
|Intel® Core™ i5-10210U
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
|18 H and 49 Mins on FHD+
|64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz
|11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor
|Excellent Keyboard
|PTP (Precision Touchpad) technology
|Powerful graphics card
|Spill-resistant, 6-row, backlit
|Intel® HD Graphics 505
|Full HD display (1920 x 1080)
|FineTip RGB Backlit
|10th generation Intel® Core™
|Best-in-class HiDPI display
|Full-HD 1920 X 1080 display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass
|oodBattery life
|8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4
|NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|Up to 12 hours battery backup
|32GB of eMMc flash storage
|Fingerprint sensor and Titan C Security Chip
|15.6" full-HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display
Best Value for Money
The Ubuntu laptop that offers the best value for money is the Acer Chromebook 15 (Ubuntu-Based). If you intend to buy a powerful and high-performing laptop on a low budget, the Acer Chromebook 15 offers the best value for money. It comes with a full HD touch display and long-lasting battery backup, making you feel like using a tablet.
Best Overall
When it comes to naming the best Ubuntu-compatible laptop considering the overall features, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is the best choice. It has advanced features, including a high-end 7th generation Intel Core i7 CPU and 16 GB dedicated RAM (DDR4).
Its large 512GB solid-state drive is also speedy, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. No wonder gamers swear by this laptop. It also comes with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with long battery life. Talking about its cost, it offers complete value for money.
So, overall, the Acer Predator Helios 300 wins the race in terms of overall features.
How to Find the Perfect Ubuntu Laptop?
Do you want to break free from what is called a stereotypical choice of operating system?
Are you looking for an Ubuntu laptop?
Well!
Do you know you can find a pre-installed Linux operating system with your laptop?
Yes, you read it right.
Owing to the popularity of the Linux distribution system, manufacturers are now making laptops with preloaded Ubuntu operating systems. Besides, you will also find Ubuntu-compatible systems in the market that allow easy installation of the OS.
So, make a list of the features you are looking for and check if or not it comes with a pre-installed Linux OS or is Ubuntu-compatible.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What makes Ubuntu set apart?
It is a free-to-use and open-source OS. It is more secure, resource-friendly, and customizable. Plus, as it is based on Linux distribution, it is more stable and operates without installation. It needs a minimum system or hardware requirements. Overall, it is a decent operating system.
2. Ubuntu: What is it all about?
It is a Linux-oriented operating system for computers (desktops and laptops), smartphones, and network servers. A UK-based firm, Canonical Ltd., developed the Ubuntu OS. The operating system depends on open-source software development regulations.
3. Do I need to install a different Linux environment on your Chromebook to run Linux apps?
No. You do not need to install a different Linux environment on your Chromebook to run Linux apps. Chromebooks come with a Linux kernel.
However, there are disadvantages to using a Chromebook as a Linux-oriented PC. Firstly, the former is not designed for the same. Secondly, they come with small storage.
4. What if you buy a laptop that does not have Linux? Can you install one?
Yes, even if you buy a laptop that does not feature Linux, you can always install Linux Operating System later on.
5. Which one is a better choice for Linux - AMD or Intel?
As far as running Linux is concerned, Intel is a better option than AMD. The former directly adds to the Linux Kernel. It supports the chips out-of-the-box with its open-source Linux distribution driver. Compatibility issues may surface in the case of AMD processors.
