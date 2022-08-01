Ultimate buyer’s guide for tablets under ₹ 20,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Tablets can be incredibly useful. Simple web browsing, consuming content, and even gaming are some of the activities that benefit massively from using a tablet instead of a phone.

Tablets give the benefits of a laptop but are much lighter.

You must consider several factors when you are looking to purchase a tablet. However, given the number of brands and offerings, choosing a good tablet can seem quite challenging. So, it is important to consider all factors before coming to a decision. Considering your requirements and filtering them into ‘nice-to-have’ and ‘must-have’ could also help. To an outsider, the specifications of a tablet might sound almost like buzzwords and seem pretty similar to each other. But the key differences lie in the details. We will delve closely into the details and provide you with all the information you need before pulling the trigger on your purchase. Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look. Top 10 Best Tablets Under 20000 1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi) The Samsung Galaxy Tax A8 is a great mid-range tablet, offering a fantastic display and software experience with One UI. The elegant design and quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos is the cherry on the cake. Display: 26.69 cm (10.5 inch) vibrant display 1920x1200 (WUXGA) TFT panel

26.69 cm (10.5 inch) vibrant display 1920x1200 (WUXGA) TFT panel Processor: UniSOC T618 (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz)

UniSOC T618 (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB ROM: 64 GB(Expandable to 1 TB)

64 GB(Expandable to 1 TB) Battery: 7040 mAh

7040 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP, AF

8 MP, AF Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Fast Charging:Yes, 15W

Pros Cons Elegant design Lacks corning gorilla glass One UI 3 protection Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system No IP rating Decent battery life Poor camera quality Variety of colour variants TFT panel Not exactly the most powerful tablet

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi + 4G) The Galaxy Tab A7, like the name suggests, was the predecessor to the Tab A7. Launched in 2020, the tablet offers both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support. It features the Snapdragon 662 processor to power the system. Display: 10.4 inches 1200x1200 TFT LCD panel

10.4 inches 1200x1200 TFT LCD panel Processor: Qual-comm SM6115 Snapdragon 662

Qual-comm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 RAM: 3 GB/4 GB

3 GB/4 GB ROM: 32 GB (Expandable to 1 TB)

32 GB (Expandable to 1 TB) Battery: 7040 mAh

7040 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP, AF

8 MP, AF Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Fast Charging:Yes, 15W

Pros Cons Good performance for light-usage No S-pen support Relatively good battery life Dim display, tough to use outdoors Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system Underwhelming performance The matte finish screen is good Limited RAM, so gaming on it might not be a good idea

3. TCL Tab 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G) The TCL Tab 10 features support for both Wi-Fi and LTE, along with a Mediatek Helios P22 processor. It offers great value for money. However, the battery life could use some improvement. Display: 10.1” IPS, WUXGA display (1920*1200)

10.1” IPS, WUXGA display (1920*1200) Processor: Helio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor

Helio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB

32 GB/ 64 GB Battery: 5500 mAh

5500 mAh Rear Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Fast Charging:Yes, QC 3.0

Pros Cons Good dual-speaker setup Might not be good for intensive use Value for money Limited RAM Decent processor Underwhelming battery life

4. TCL Tab 10s The TCL Tab 10S is an upgrade to the Tab 10. It features decent front and back cameras, along with an IPS LCD display panel. The massive 8000 mAh battery in this tablet makes for a power-packed experience. Its processor might not be the best at this price point, but it is still a good option. Display: 10.1 inches 1200 x 1920 IPS LCD panel

10.1 inches 1200 x 1920 IPS LCD panel Processor: Helio P22 Octacore 2.0Ghz

Helio P22 Octacore 2.0Ghz RAM: 3 GB/ 4 GB

3 GB/ 4 GB ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB

32 GB/ 64 GB Battery: 8000 mAh

8000 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4", 1.12µm, AF

8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4", 1.12µm, AF Front Camera: 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5", 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5", 1.12µm Fast Charging:Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Decent performance Limited processing power Massive battery Core temperatures high Value for money Not suitable for intensive use

5. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen) (Wi-Fi + LTE) The stock android experience makes this tablet stand out. The thin bezels make the design look quite attractive. In addition, it does not feature annoying bloatware or ads. However, the battery backup is mediocre at best. Overall, if you want to purchase a tablet with the best all-round performance, the Tab M10 2nd gen might be a great option. Display: 10.3 Inches ‎1920 X 1200 panel

10.3 Inches ‎1920 X 1200 panel Processor: Helio P22T 2.3 GHz Octa-core

Helio P22T 2.3 GHz Octa-core RAM: 4 GB

4 GB ROM: 128 GB

128 GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP AF

8 MP AF Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Fast Charging:Yes, QC 3.0

Pros Cons Light bezels Not the best performance No bloatware or ads Low display brightness Stunning FHD display Mediocre battery life

6. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet This tablet from Lenovo offers a unique experience to users by offering a kickstand. It features the underpowered Snapdragon 439, which explains its mediocre performance. The camera performance is not that good, but the audio experience is powered by JBL and is pretty decent. If you are looking for a tablet with a kickstand, this might be the one you want to go for. Display: 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display

10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB ROM: 64 GB

64 GB Battery: 7000 mAh

7000 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP, AF

8 MP, AF Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Fast Charging:Unspecified

Pros Cons Rounded edges and elegant design Mediocre performance Great audio experience powered by JBL Overpriced Kickstand with the body makes it more sturdy Cameras are not good

7. Realme Pad The Realme Pad is the wild-card entry in this list, having only entered the tablets scene recently. The fresh approach does mean that it has a fantastic design, along with an excellent display panel. The amazing camera quality and bloatware-free UX makes it an interesting option for buyers. Display: 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) WUXGA+ IPS LCD display

26.42 cm (10.4 inch) WUXGA+ IPS LCD display Processor: Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80

Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 RAM: 3 GB/ 4 GB/ 6 GB

3 GB/ 4 GB/ 6 GB ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB/ 128 GB

32 GB/ 64 GB/ 128 GB Battery: 7100 mAh

7100 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Excellent display panel Prone to smudges Fluff-free UI Not the most powerful processor Great cameras No stylus support Value for money

8. Nokia T20 Tab (Wi-Fi & LTE) The Nokia T20 Tab features good-old stock android, along with promised security and software updates years into the future. The tablet lacks support for fast-charging, which can be a letdown for many users. It is a value tablet, so the performance is mediocre at best. Display: 10.4 inches IPS LCD display

10.4 inches IPS LCD display Processor: Unisoc T610

Unisoc T610 RAM: 3 GB/ 4 GB

3 GB/ 4 GB ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB

32 GB/ 64 GB Battery: 8200 mAh

8200 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP, AF

8 MP, AF Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Fast Charging:Yes, 15W

Pros Cons Stock android Mediocre performance Promised security and software updates Slow charging, given the massive battery Value for money Lacks stylus and keyboard compatibility

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G) The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a stunning TFT LCD panel, along with an elegant design, much like its successor. With 8 MP and 2 MP back and front shooters, it performs reasonably well. The processing power is at par with other tablets in the price bracket (under ₹20,000). It is a great option if you are looking for something with support for flip cases. Display: 8.7 inches TFT LCD, 800 x 1340 panel

8.7 inches TFT LCD, 800 x 1340 panel Processor: Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T

Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T RAM: 2 GB/ 3 GB/ 4 GB

2 GB/ 3 GB/ 4 GB ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB

32 GB/ 64 GB Battery: 5100 mAh

5100 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP, AF

8 MP, AF Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Fast Charging:Yes, 15W

Pros Cons One UI 3 support No biometric sensor Decent camera performance No IP rating Supports flip cases Thermal throttling

10. Acer One 10 Acer is now also dabbling into tablets, and the results are great. With a FHD multi-touch display and a quad-core processor, the Acer One 10 gets the basics right. However, the battery life could use some improvement. Other than that, it is a pretty good tablet. Display: 10.1 inch IPS panel (1920x1080) FHD multi-touch display

10.1 inch IPS panel (1920x1080) FHD multi-touch display Processor: MT8766WA quad-core

MT8766WA quad-core RAM: 4 GB

4 GB ROM: 64 GB

64 GB Battery: 6600 mAh

6600 mAh Rear Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Fast Charging:Unspecified

Pros Cons Relatively good build quality Battery life is not adequate Offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity Mediocre performance Expandable storage up to 512 GB

Price of tablets at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 17,999/- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 16,339/- TCL Tab 10 16,999/- TCL Tab 10s 17,999/- Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen) 19,850/- Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet 19,999/- realme Pad 16,466/- Nokia T20 Tab ( Wi-Fi & LTE) 18,499/- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G) 13,999/- Acer One 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G) 15,990/-

Best 3 Features for You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best Tablets under ₹20,000:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Support for Wi-Fi only Vibrant, WUXGA display Quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos speakers Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Immersive display with symmetric display Massive, 7040 mAh battery Qual-comm Snapdragon 662 processor TCL Tab 10 Support for both Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced dual K Class speaker system Helio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor TCL Tab 10s Immersive WUXGA Display IP 52 dust and water resistant Helio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen) Support for both Wi-Fi and LTE 128 GB internal storage(Expandable upto 256 GB) 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core processor with gaming GPU Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Amazing speaker system powered by JBL Built-in kickstand with 4 modes Qual-comm Snapdragon 439 processor Realme Pad 10.4 inch WUXGA+ Display Excellent sound output CU Helio G80 processor Nokia T20 Tab ( Wi-Fi & LTE) 2K display Massive 8200 mAh battery 3 Years of promised security updates Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G) Immersive display with elegant slim bezel Dolby Atmos speakers MediaTek ‎MT8768T processor Acer One 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G) Support for both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE 64 GB of storage (Expandable up to 512 GB) MT8766WA Quad-Core process