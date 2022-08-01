Ultimate buyer’s guide for tablets under 20,000

Summary:
You must consider several factors when you are looking to purchase a tablet. However, given the number of brands and offerings, choosing a good tablet can seem quite challenging.
So, it is important to consider all factors before coming to a decision. Considering your requirements and filtering them into ‘nice-to-have’ and ‘must-have’ could also help.
To an outsider, the specifications of a tablet might sound almost like buzzwords and seem pretty similar to each other. But the key differences lie in the details. We will delve closely into the details and provide you with all the information you need before pulling the trigger on your purchase.
Top 10 Best Tablets Under 20000
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi)
The Samsung Galaxy Tax A8 is a great mid-range tablet, offering a fantastic display and software experience with One UI. The elegant design and quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos is the cherry on the cake.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Lacks corning gorilla glass
|One UI 3
|protection
|Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system
|No IP rating
|Decent battery life
|Poor camera quality
|Variety of colour variants
|TFT panel
|Not exactly the most powerful tablet
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi + 4G)
The Galaxy Tab A7, like the name suggests, was the predecessor to the Tab A7. Launched in 2020, the tablet offers both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support. It features the Snapdragon 662 processor to power the system.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance for light-usage
|No S-pen support
|Relatively good battery life
|Dim display, tough to use outdoors
|Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system
|Underwhelming performance
|The matte finish screen is good
|Limited RAM, so gaming on it might not be a good idea
3. TCL Tab 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G)
The TCL Tab 10 features support for both Wi-Fi and LTE, along with a Mediatek Helios P22 processor. It offers great value for money. However, the battery life could use some improvement.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good dual-speaker setup
|Might not be good for intensive use
|Value for money
|Limited RAM
|Decent processor
|Underwhelming battery life
4. TCL Tab 10s
The TCL Tab 10S is an upgrade to the Tab 10. It features decent front and back cameras, along with an IPS LCD display panel. The massive 8000 mAh battery in this tablet makes for a power-packed experience. Its processor might not be the best at this price point, but it is still a good option.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Limited processing power
|Massive battery
|Core temperatures high
|Value for money
|Not suitable for intensive use
5. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen) (Wi-Fi + LTE)
The stock android experience makes this tablet stand out. The thin bezels make the design look quite attractive. In addition, it does not feature annoying bloatware or ads. However, the battery backup is mediocre at best. Overall, if you want to purchase a tablet with the best all-round performance, the Tab M10 2nd gen might be a great option.
|Pros
|Cons
|Light bezels
|Not the best performance
|No bloatware or ads
|Low display brightness
|Stunning FHD display
|Mediocre battery life
6. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
This tablet from Lenovo offers a unique experience to users by offering a kickstand. It features the underpowered Snapdragon 439, which explains its mediocre performance. The camera performance is not that good, but the audio experience is powered by JBL and is pretty decent. If you are looking for a tablet with a kickstand, this might be the one you want to go for.
|Pros
|Cons
|Rounded edges and elegant design
|Mediocre performance
|Great audio experience powered by JBL
|Overpriced
|Kickstand with the body makes it more sturdy
|Cameras are not good
7. Realme Pad
The Realme Pad is the wild-card entry in this list, having only entered the tablets scene recently. The fresh approach does mean that it has a fantastic design, along with an excellent display panel. The amazing camera quality and bloatware-free UX makes it an interesting option for buyers.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent display panel
|Prone to smudges
|Fluff-free UI
|Not the most powerful processor
|Great cameras
|No stylus support
|Value for money
8. Nokia T20 Tab (Wi-Fi & LTE)
The Nokia T20 Tab features good-old stock android, along with promised security and software updates years into the future. The tablet lacks support for fast-charging, which can be a letdown for many users. It is a value tablet, so the performance is mediocre at best.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stock android
|Mediocre performance
|Promised security and software updates
|Slow charging, given the massive battery
|Value for money
|Lacks stylus and keyboard compatibility
9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a stunning TFT LCD panel, along with an elegant design, much like its successor. With 8 MP and 2 MP back and front shooters, it performs reasonably well. The processing power is at par with other tablets in the price bracket (under ₹20,000). It is a great option if you are looking for something with support for flip cases.
|Pros
|Cons
|One UI 3 support
|No biometric sensor
|Decent camera performance
|No IP rating
|Supports flip cases
|Thermal throttling
10. Acer One 10
Acer is now also dabbling into tablets, and the results are great. With a FHD multi-touch display and a quad-core processor, the Acer One 10 gets the basics right. However, the battery life could use some improvement. Other than that, it is a pretty good tablet.
|Pros
|Cons
|Relatively good build quality
|Battery life is not adequate
|Offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity
|Mediocre performance
|Expandable storage up to 512 GB
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
|17,999/-
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|16,339/-
|TCL Tab 10
|16,999/-
|TCL Tab 10s
|17,999/-
|Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen)
|19,850/-
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
|19,999/-
|realme Pad
|16,466/-
|Nokia T20 Tab ( Wi-Fi & LTE)
|18,499/-
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G)
|13,999/-
|Acer One 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G)
|15,990/-
Best 3 Features for You
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best Tablets under ₹20,000:
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
|Support for Wi-Fi only
|Vibrant, WUXGA display
|Quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos speakers
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|Immersive display with symmetric display
|Massive, 7040 mAh battery
|Qual-comm Snapdragon 662 processor
|TCL Tab 10
|Support for both Wi-Fi and LTE
|Advanced dual K Class speaker system
|Helio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor
|TCL Tab 10s
|Immersive WUXGA Display
|IP 52 dust and water resistant
|Helio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor
|Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen)
|Support for both Wi-Fi and LTE
|128 GB internal storage(Expandable upto 256 GB)
|2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core processor with gaming GPU
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
|Amazing speaker system powered by JBL
|Built-in kickstand with 4 modes
|Qual-comm Snapdragon 439 processor
|Realme Pad
|10.4 inch WUXGA+ Display
|Excellent sound output
|CU Helio G80 processor
|Nokia T20 Tab ( Wi-Fi & LTE)
|2K display
|Massive 8200 mAh battery
|3 Years of promised security updates
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G)
|Immersive display with elegant slim bezel
|Dolby Atmos speakers
|MediaTek MT8768T processor
|Acer One 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G)
|Support for both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE
|64 GB of storage (Expandable up to 512 GB)
|MT8766WA Quad-Core process
Best value for money
The tablet under ₹20,000 that offers the best value for money has to be the Samsung Galaxy A7 lite. The tablet can be used for extensive periods without heating up. Both the front and rear cameras offer decent performance. Also, Samsung's One UI makes the experience much better, as it is bloatware-free.
Best overall
Considering the overall features, the Samsung Galaxy A8 wins by a huge margin. It offers an expansive and diverse feature set that can help you achieve a variety of tasks, be it better media consumption or a more productive workflow.
The elegant design of the Tab A8 is enhanced by the symmetric bezels, which is a great design choice.
How to find the perfect tablet?
Finding the perfect tablet for your use can be even more difficult when you are on a tight budget. Here are some of the important considerations you must take into account before purchasing a tablet:
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use a tablet to make calls?
Tablets can be used to make calls, just like smartphones. If you like to make calls using your tablet, you must purchase a tablet with 4G LTE support. It is also important to consider factors such as signal and microphone quality if making calls is one of your priorities while purchasing a tablet.
2. Are all the apps I use available on tablets?
For the most part, most android apps are available and work well on tablets. But certain apps have not been optimised for tablets. Unless you are using some niche tracker app made by an indie developer, it would be a safe assumption that all your apps would work on a tablet.
3. Are tablets better than an iPad?
It would have to depend on the utility. An iPad is an excellent device for most people who can afford it. If you can afford to splurge, then you should take the plunge. Even the baseline iPad is better than most Android tablets.
4. Can I use a tablet for gaming?
Yes, tablets can be used for gaming. Most games are well-optimised for gameplay on tablets. However, you must take the performance of your tablet into account. Budget tablets cheap out on processors and RAM, which can lead to you taking a major performance hit in terms of gameplay.
5. How much RAM should a tablet have?
Ideally, you should not buy any tablet with less than 4GB of RAM unless it is an iPad. Apple's vertical integration allows them to optimise for efficiency. But most Android tablets are memory hogs, and you must get all the memory you can get for optimal performance.
