Useful shoping guide on how to buy a portable digital voice recorder By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 21, 2022 18:49 IST





Summary: From saving time ahead of a meeting to preparing your team for a big presentation, you can use a portable digital voice recorder for many activities. Here are the best ones you can buy from Amazon.

portable digital voice recorder

Humans respond and retain information better when they hear words played out to them many times. In the past, we would memorise hymns and Vedas by listening to the tutors and repeating them through memory. Times may have changed, but our ability to learn by playing recorded voice hasn't. That's why modern portable digital voice recorders can be handy today. Today, having a digital portable voice recorder is a lifesaver in many ways. If you are looking to buy a portable digital voice recorder for your home or office, here are the top five options that would blow your mind away. 1. JNKC mini digital voice recorder JNKC Mini Digital Voice Recorder is a delightful item that ranks highly on any list of the best voice recorders of 2022. This recorder comes with a mini audio recorder suitable for use in cars, homes, conferences and other places where you don't want to draw attention to recording devices conspicuously. It has a built-in microphone, speaker and buttons to activate recording sessions and playback whenever you want. The low-battery indicator on its body saves you from agonising experiences while interviewing a guest or candidate. Moreover, you can also insert a memory flash card of up to 32 GB to ensure your recordings are not lost to negligence. Specifications Brand: JNKC

Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

Playback: MP3/ WAV supported files

Recording: real-time display recording

Microphone: Yes

Charging time: up to 3 hours

Playback time: Lasts up to 6 hours with a single charge

Pros Cons Very good looking with a nice glossy finish Headphones are of poor quality Easy to use with slots for hanging in lanyards and routing through a 3.5 mm jack One-touch recording button with password protection for playback Battery life indicator

2. Olympus WS-852 digital voice recorder The Olympus WS-852 Digital Voice Recorder is a brand to reckon with in the era of digital voice recording. It is moderately priced for a recorder that has so many wonderful features such as a stereotype mic, adjustable recording sensitivity, voice filter and 4 GB internal memory with an expandable external memory slot for 32 GB Micro SD flash. You can also use it for searching your previous recordings using a built-in USD connection. At just over 72 grams, this device is sturdy, robust and almost damage-proof, which means you can carry this to all the important places for meetings, conferences and interviews. The battery life is up to 65 hours, and it can use a rechargeable battery. Specifications Brand: Olympus

Memory storage capacity: 4 GB internal + 32 GB Micro SD external

Playback: MP3

Recording: real-time display recording

Microphone: Yes

Battery type: Rechargeable Alkaline batteries (included in the package)

Playback time: Lasts up to 65 hours

Pros Cons Dashing and extremely professional looking Has a plastic back cover which looks rustic and rough Has separate Play and Record buttons You can erase recordings Has additional features for a drop-down menu, calendar and volume control

3. AXYMLEN mini digital voice recorder AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder is lightweight and easy to carrIt it has a glossy finish that matches every style. This digital voice recorder has one of the most powerful stereo sound recording features. Built for professional interviewers and sports journalists, the AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder has 8GB internal memory, which can be expanded to 32 GB using a TF card. Specifications Brand: Axymlen

Memory storage capacity: 8 GB internal + 32 GB Micro SD external

Playback: MP3/ WAV supported files

Recording: real-time display recording

Microphone: Yes

Charging time: up to 3 hours

Playback time: Lasts up to 6 hours with a single charge

Pros Cons Good looking outer body with ergonomic button designs The screen can be blurry at times, with a lag response High fidelity recording Voice-activated built-in speaker Battery indicator shows life remaining before charging

4. Sony ICD-UX570F Sony ICD-UX570F is a good-looking dictaphone that is compatible with almost every digital device, including your personal computer. This lightweight digital voice recorder has a great battery life of 20+ hours and can be used to record up to 4 GB of audio. It supports external memory of 32 GB via microSD cards. Its wide-screen UI ensures you are always in control of what you are recording or playing as part of your recorded files directory. Specifications Brand: Sony

Memory storage capacity: 8 GB internal + 32 GB Micro SD external

Playback: MP3/ WAV supported files

Recording: real-time display recording with external background noise reduction

Microphone: Yes

Charging time: between 3 and 5 minutes using rechargeable Li batteries

Playback time: Lasts up to 20 hours with a single charge

Weight: 150 grams

Pros Cons Great for recording in a crowded environment Slightly pricey for the features 1-hour recording with 3 minutes of charging Sturdy design that fits into your pocket Battery life indicator and recording time both shown on the same screen

5. Sony ICD-X140 Sony ICD-X140 is another great option for shoppers looking to add a dictaphone with digital recording capabilities to their working habits. Its 4 GB internal memory storage is more than enough to record 5+ hours of recording in one burst. The device retains its performance even when used for continuous playback. A Folder Search button keeps you from digging through your recordings too much when looking for a specific one. Specifications Brand: Sony

Memory storage capacity: 4 GB internal

Playback: MP3

Recording: real-time display recording

Microphone: Yes

Weight: 72 grams

Noise cancellation: Yes

Pros Cons Easy to use and carry in your hand Costly device Sturdy design with unbreakable plastic glass screen Has a noise-cut feature for improved recording and playback

6. Sekuai 8GB LCD display MP3 player voice recorder If you are looking for long hours of recording for conferences and online classes, this is a great tool. It can record the audio in multiple formats, including WAV, MP3, etc., at a bit rate of 1536 kbps. With a built-in mic system, it can deliver high-quality recorded audio when connected to a Windows computer from previous generations. Specifications Brand: Sekuai

Memory storage capacity: 8 GB internal

Playback: MP3 / WAV

Recording: HD

Screen size: 1.7 inches

Microphone: Yes, but one way

Weight: 50 grams

Recording time: 720 minutes for 199 files

Pros Cons Recording and Stop buttons are the same, which gives easy control The plastic body looks very cheap and unreliable Recorded files are numbered in a numeric manner Great recording quality through one way mic system Perfect for students to record lecturers

7. EVISTR V508 16GB digital voice recorder Looking for something that has an edgy look and gives you great playback quality for your recorded files? Say "hello" to the EVER V508 Digital Voice Recorder with 16 GB internal memory. You can call it a mammoth of a digital recorder, especially when you see its full-blown features list, like the four-direction Navigator Button. You can play the audio recording at different speeds. Password protection adds a layer of safety and privacy to your gadget. If 16 GB memory seems less, you can upgrade externally with a 32 GB TF card. Specifications Brand: EVISTR

Memory storage capacity: 16 GB internal + 32 GB external

Playback: MP3/ WAV and more

Recording: real-time display recording

Microphone: Yes

Weight: 73 grams

Pros Cons Great storage capacity The reliability of the device is questionable Password protection is reliable Easy routing for input and output through the mic line Records over 45 hours in a single charge

Best 3 features

Product Memory storage capacity Battery life Recording/ storage time JNKC Mini Digital Voice Recorder 8GB 5-6 hours 65 hours Olympus WS-852 Digital Voice Recorder 8GB 100 hours 1000 hours AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder 8GB 5-6 hours 196 hours Sony ICD-UX570F 4GB 22 hours 159 hours Sony ICD-X140 4GB 45 hours 4175 hours Sekuai 8GB LCD Display MP3 PlayerVoice Recorder 8GB 15 hours 136 hours EVISTR V508 16GB DigitalVoice Recorder 8GB 45 hours 70 hours

Best budget Price-wise,Sekuai 8GB LCD Display MP3 Player Voice Recorder is the best option you can lay your hands on. This digital voice recorder delivers great sound quality even when recorded in a crowded place. The additional features such as battery life, sturdy design and featherweight make it a great buy for people with a restricted budget. Best overall EVISTR V508 16 GB Digital Voice Recorder has the best overall. It is priced competitively for a portable digital voice recorder that has 16GB internal storage capacity. When you look at this cute-looking thing, you can't fathom the enriching features it possesses to make your lectures, online conferences and interviews so much more interactive. For less than Rs. 7000, you get an ergonomically designed metal body recorder with security features and much more. How to find the best digital voice recorder in 2022? Let's get started on choosing a portable voice recorder for your lectures: 1. Prepare a list of all the specifications you need for your new dictaphone. 2. Check out different shopping options available online, offering discounts and combo benefits. 3. Use filters to sort out your top options based on memory, brand, battery life and price. 4. Compare prices and features with the warranty and branding offered. 5. Don't ignore the "security" and password protection feature. 6. Pick the best digital portable voice recorder that meets your features list and price point. Products price list in table

Sl. No. Product Price 1. JNKC Mini Digital Voice Recorder ₹ 2199 2. Olympus WS-852 Digital Voice Recorder ₹ 2199 3. AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder ₹ 11000 4. Sony ICD-UX570F Light Weight Voice Recorder ₹ 11000 5. Sony ICD-X140 Digital Voice Recorder ₹ 11200 6. Sekuai 8GB LCD Display MP3 Player Voice Recorder ₹ 2649 7. EVISTR V508 16GB Digital Voice Recorder ₹ 6290

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”