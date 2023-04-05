Sign out
Versatility at its best: Top 10 2-in-1 laptops to try in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 05, 2023 16:58 IST

Summary:

Multi-functional 2-in-1 laptops have several functions. There are two types: detachable and convertibles. Check out pros and cons of the top 10 listed here.

2-in-1 laptops are portable, come with long battery life and offer excellent value for money.

Do you intend to purchase a tablet for personal use? Or do you believe a laptop would be more practical? Why not purchase both? Don’t worry; we are not requesting that you purchase a laptop and a tablet. Buy a 2-in-1 laptop to enjoy the benefits of both worlds! The amazing 2-in-1 laptop combines the greatest features of a tablet and a laptop to create a very flexible gadget. You can use your trusty old laptop for the office setup or a highly useful tablet for when you're on the go. Detachable and convertible laptops are the two primary categories. As the name implies, detachable allows you to remove the screen from the keyboard unit and utilize the display just like any other tablet. Convertibles, on the other hand, allow you to rotate your screen while the complete device is still attached.

To each their own, both have advantages and disadvantages to take into account before making the best decision for you. You can choose from the best 10 laptops with some laptops for students under 30000 that we selected!

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3

This 2-in-1 laptop is a great option for students on a tight budget and has a lot of the same capabilities. It can be challenging for IT companies to deliver a lot on a tight budget, but Lenovo managed to do so this time. The gadget offers you the impression that you are using a real laptop that can be switched into a tablet without breaking the bank. The laptop has a good battery life and is a touch laptop under 40000. The laptop is easily usable for everyone when Chrome OS is used in place of Windows. Watching videos on the IdeaPad's 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display with HD resolution is a pleasure. The performance of the laptop as a whole is good, however, it is pretty heavy. But it is difficult to find another touch screen laptop under 40000.

Specifications

  • Brand: Lenovo
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Screen Size: 11.6 inches

Pros

Cons

Long Battery Life

RAM quality poor

Excellent Audio Quality

Heavy in weight

Sturdy Construction

 
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4500 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop(4 GB/128 GB eMMC/720p Camera/2Wx2 Speakers/Chrome OS/Arctic Grey/1.25Kg), 82N30012HA
5 (1)
44% off
33,799 59,999
Buy now

2. Acer Chromebook CP311-1H-C5PN

The Google operating system Chrome OS, which was created for the way we live today, powers Chromebooks. It has an integrated virus defense system, receives automatic updates, boots up rapidly, and keeps running quickly over time. Your most critical data may be accessed offline with built-in storage on Chromebooks, and you also get an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to make sure that all of your files are automatically backed up. With this Acer product, you get a useful strong design and fantastic long-lasting performance. This Acer tablet is exceptionally lightweight and convenient to take around because of its sleek appearance and small size. This 2 in 1 laptop has an excellent audio-video experience and is powered by a high-quality Li-Ion battery.

Specifications

  • Brand: Acer
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Screen Size: 11.6 inches

Pros

Cons

Gorgeous Design

Poor RAM

Sound Quality is Excellent

 
Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 11.6 inches HD Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop (4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS, 1.25191392 kg)
4.6 (1,484)
20% off
35,453 44,316
Buy now

3. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Acer CP311-2H-C679 convertible Chromebook features an 11.6" HD touch IPS display. It includes automatic updates, built-in virus protection, rapid startup, and speed maintenance over time. Because of its flexible 360° hinge, which allows you to swivel it to any angle to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent, or tablet-style device, the fashionable Chromebook Spin 311 quickly converts into anything you need it to be. This incredibly adaptable design allows you to take it anywhere and utilize it everywhere because it folds easily. This 2 in 1 laptop is incredibly lightweight and portable in a bag or backpack at 2.21 lbs. It has a generous battery life of up to 15 hours and a power-efficient MT8183C CPU, so a full charge comfortably lasts the entire working day and into the evening.

Specifications

  • Brand: Acer
  • Operating System: Chrome OS
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Screen Size: 11.6 inches

Pros

Cons

A good design

No SD card slot

Sound Quality is Excellent

Small RAM

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, MediaTek MT8183C Octa-Core Processor, 11.6in HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit, WiFi 5, Bluetooth, Google Chrome
4.2 (77)
31% off
35,751 51,838
Buy now

4. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

Anybody looking for beauty and performance in one tablet laptop is going to love the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14. A 360-degree hinge on the lovely convertible allows you to convert your conventional-looking laptop into a practical tablet. This convertible is ideal for designers, students, and office workers alike and comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and a large 14-inch full-HD touchscreen display.

Specifications

  • Brand: ASUS
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Screen Size: 14 inches

Pros

Cons

Performance is good

Battery performance poor

 

Dim display

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (2021), 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD Touch, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Office 2021/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics/Black/1.5 Kg), TP470EA-EC302WS
4.2 (19)
Get Price

5. Lenovo Chromebook Duet

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet touchscreen laptop is the best option around 40000. This Chromebook won't empty your pockets thanks to its fantastic performance and long battery life. This convertible, which costs a little over 40000, is ideal for you. Thanks to the large 42Wh battery, the Chromebook's 10-hour battery life ensures that you may work continuously throughout the day without constantly plugging it in.

Specifications

  • Brand: Lenovo
  • Operating System: Chrome OS
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Screen Size: 10.1 inches

Pros

Cons

Long-lasting battery

A single port

Low budget

Keyboard is cramped

Lenovo Chromebook Duet, 2-in-1, 10.1" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Display, MediaTek Helio P60T, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMCP SSD, Integrated ARM G72 MP3 Graphics, Chrome OS, ZA6F0031US, Ice Blue + Iron Grey
4.4 (1,224)
31% off
42,100 61,045
Buy now

6. Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop

The Dell 2 in 1's aluminum chassis body offers it a highly strong yet elegant appearance. This convertible is a wonderful option for anyone searching for a device for moderate work, thanks to its 14-inch display and 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U CPU. This behemoth is a terrific investment for you.

Specifications

  • Brand: Dell
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Screen Size: 14 inches

Pros

Cons

Portable and lightweight

Keyboard is small

Fantastic battery

 
Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop -12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB, 256GB, Windows 11+MSO'21, 14.0"/35.56Cms FHD+ WVA Touch 250 nits, Backlit KB & FPR, Platinum Silver (D560780WIN9S, 1.57Kgs)
4.1 (131)
27% off
54,550 74,716
Buy now

7. Lenovo Yoga 9

With its slick leather surface and powerful performance, the Lenovo Yoga 9 catches your eye and makes you more productive and creative. For a fluid computing experience, this tablet laptop has a 1 TB SSD, 16 GB of memory, and an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor. Moreover, the immersive 35.56-cm (14) UHD IPS Panel Monitor provides great pictures.

Specifications

  • Brand: Lenovo
  • Series: Yoga 9
  • Screen Size: 14 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1 TB

Pros

Cons

Faster system access with a fingerprint sensor

 

Lightweight laptop lacking an optical drive

 
Lenovo Yoga 9 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 1360P 14"(35.56cm) 4K OLED 2-in-1 400Nits Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Pen 2.0/3Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Oatmeal/1.4Kg) 83B1002GIN
5 (1)
20% off
183,734 230,890
Buy now

8. Dell New Windows Inspiron 7425 2 in 1 Laptop

With a 360-degree hinge, raised hinge, 14% bigger touchpad, and 80% battery life, the Dell Inspiron 7425 offers adaptability. Radeon graphics and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors offer blazingly quick response and long battery life. AI reduces background noise and uses twin microphones, precise audio, and a mechanical camera privacy shutter to stay connected. This 2 in 1 laptop has extended screen time and is made easier on the eyes thanks to ComfortView software, which minimizes blue light emissions and uses DC dimming to eliminate flicker. With Type-C power adapters, and 100 percent recyclable materials, Inspiron laptops and 2-in-1s have earned the EPEAT Silver certification.

Specifications

  • Brand: Dell
  • Series: Inspiron 7425
  • Screen Size: 14 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

Pros

Cons

Stunning FHD+ display

 
Dell New Windows Inspiron 7425 2in1 Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5625U , Win11+MSO'21, 8 GB GDDR4, 512GB SSD, 14" 35.56Cms FHD Touch 250 nits, Active Pen, Backlit KB + FPR (D560732WIN9P, 1.7Kgs)
4.5 (2)
21% off
77,800 99,040
Buy now

9. HP Pavilion x360

This HP Chromebook has an Intel Celeron processor, which gives it excellent performance. This Chromebook features tablet, tent, and laptop modes thanks to its x360 hinge convertible design. In contrast to other convertibles, this one delivers a full-size keyboard unit without sacrificing any keyboard area. Using fast charging technology, it can last for up to 14 hours every day.

Specifications

  • Brand: HP
  • Operating System: Chrome OS
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Screen Size: 14 inches

Pros

Cons

Irregular touchpad

Low-quality speakers

HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i3 14 inch(35.6 cm)FHD,IPS,Multitouch 2in1 Laptop(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Backlit KB/Intel UHD Graphics/Pen/Alexa Built-in/Win 11 Home/MSO/1.52Kg)14-dy0208TU,Spruce Blue
4.2 (22)
11% off
61,900 69,777
Buy now

10. HP Envy 13 X360

Check out the HP partner offers section for exciting deals. You may receive the performance required to keep up with your ideas with the most recent AMD 5000 series 5600U Processor, which has potent graphics and long battery life. See as your ideas come to life on the 4-way, FHD 1000 nits micro-edge Gorilla glass touch display in vivid, true colors. The 2 in 1 laptop has a 360-degree hinge which adapts so that you may simultaneously input with a touch device and a pen, accurately capturing even the most minute of sketches.

Specifications

  • Brand: HP
  • Series: 13-ay1062AU
  • Screen Size: 33.8 Centimetres
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

Pros

Cons

 

Poor design for the display hinge

HP Envy 13 X360 AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 13.3 inch(33.8 cm) FHD 1000 Nits Gorilla Glass Touch 2-in-1 Laptop(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/B&O/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11/Fast Charge/MSO/Alexa/Pen/FPR/1.32 Kg,13-ay1062AU
3.6 (8)
14% off
77,990 90,938
Buy now

Top 3 feature for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lenovo ideapad Flex 3The audio quality is goodBattery performance greatNot expensive
Acer Chromebook CP311-1H-C5PNBeautiful designLightweightEasy to carry
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible LaptopWell designBoots up quicklyGood audio quality
ASUS vivobook Flip 14Big 14-inch full-HD displayGreat performanceEasy to use
Lenovo Chromebook DuetNot expensiveLow budgetFantastic performance
Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 LaptopWVA Truelife Touch Narrow Border 250 nitsNot so heavyLightweight
Lenovo Yoga 9Dolby VisionFingerprint ReaderBacklit Keyboard
Dell New Windows Inspiron 7425 2in1 LaptopAMD Ryzen 5000 Series ProcessorsRadeon Graphics2.3 GHz Processor Speed
HP Pavilion x3601 AC smart pinDual speakers720p HD camera
HP Envy 13 X360Multitouch-enabledCorning gorilla glassAccurate color with the 4-way

Best value for money

A perfect option is the 34709 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop. It offers a variety of functions and is the best touch laptop around 40,000. It is a charmer thanks to its superb touch screen, durable yet fashionable design, and superb flexibility.

Best overall product

Deciding on the aforementioned list can be difficult. The other device has a longer battery life while the first gives a spectacular performance. You could choose the one that best suits your needs; nevertheless, we have chosen our favorite. Everyone can choose the Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420. It has a very nice price range and a variety of features that are suitable for everyone. Also, the potent 16GB RAM is a crucial factor in our decision.

How to find the best 2-In-1 Laptops?

Selecting the best2 in 1 laptop can be difficult if your needs are not clear. Specifically, designers and students were considered when creating this device. This device offers the user excellent accessibility because of its versatility and 2-in-1 mode. There are two different kinds of 2-in-1 laptops: convertible and detachable, as already mentioned previously. Consider the extra weight of the keyboard unit when it is switched to tablet mode if you intend to purchase a convertible model. The flexibility and stretch of the hinge that will support the entire gadget must also be examined. Of course, the cost is also crucial. The ideal fit for you should be determined by your budget plan and list of requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Laptops
Best 2-in-1 Laptops

Are 2-in-1 laptops a wise investment for students?

Students should consider a 2-in-1 laptop because it combines 2 gadgets into one. It is the most economical choice because it is adaptable and very portable.

Are 2-in-1 computers without any flaws?

Given that the convertible/detachable screen cannot be too huge to function in tablet mode, the keyboard section may feel a little claustrophobic.

What are 2-in-1 laptops?

The advantages of both a tablet and a laptop are combined in a 2-in-1 laptop, which is a fantastic gadget. Having just one device to take around rather than two reduces clutter.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS