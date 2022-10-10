Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phones: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 10, 2022





Summary: Vivo is a brand that is relatively young yet well-known in the Indian mobile phone industry. Vivo has created a wide range of excellent products that have enabled it to establish itself as a distinctive brand. Vivo adopted a strategy that was mostly offline-focused and has only recently started focusing on internet sales. This article will help you decide whether to get a Vivo phone with 128GB of internal storage or more.

Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phones

In the Indian smartphone market, the name Vivo has quickly become a household one. By successfully launching multiple high-quality devices, Vivo has carved out a unique niche for itself in the market. Do you need a Vivo smartphone with 128 GB of internal storage or more? You won't need to search any farther in such a case to find what you're looking for. For anybody wanting to buy a Vivo mobile phone with more than 128 GB of internal storage, this article will act as a comprehensive guide. Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look: 1. Vivo V23 5G The amazing camera configuration of the Vivo V23 5G ensures smooth clips for vloggers on both ends (front and back). A really enjoyable experience is also guaranteed with the smartphone's stunning display, huge storage capacity, and Fast Charging compatible battery. Specification: Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 920

RAM : 8 GB/12 GB

ROM : 128 GB/256 GB

Battery : 4200 mAh

Rear camera : 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Front camera : 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)

Fast charging : Yes, 44W. 1-68% charge in 30 minutes(claimed)

Pros Cons Outstanding design Ads and bloatware Great front-facing cameras Mediocre battery life 7 5G bands Lacks OIS support

2. Vivo V11 Pro Vivo V11 performance matches its cost in line with industry standards. You will likely choose this gadget without giving it much thought when other qualities, like the camera and storage, are taken into account. Therefore, if you want to blow your cash, choose a high-end phone. Specification: Display : 6.41-inch Super AMOLED panel

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

RAM : 6GB

ROM : 64GB/128GB

Battery : 3400 mAh

Rear camera : 12 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front camera : 25 MP (f/2.0)

Fast charging : Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Elegant design Underpowered processor In-display fingerprint sensor Overpriced Decent camera performance Only supports 18W fast charging

3. Vivo V20 Pro The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a plethora of excellent features. The smart camera option (back and front) built within the device guarantees customers quick and easy shots.



Specification: Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support, and 600 nits peak brightness.

6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support, and 600 nits peak brightness. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G RAM : 8GB

8GB ROM : 128GB

128GB Battery : 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front camera : 44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens

44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens Fast charging :Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Support for 5G Bloatware Support for 33W fast charging Underwhelming battery life Elegant, lightweight design 60hz refresh rate

4. Vivo V21 5G The Vivo V21 5G is a reliable performer with a triple-camera setup on its back that is packed with features, as well as a 44MP selfie camera with OIS technology. Additionally, the built-in storage allows you to keep a range of programs, games, and documents. A consistent CPU arrangement and an additional 8GB of RAM have been added by Vivo to provide a smooth user experience.



Specification- Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness

6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 800U

MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM : 8GB

8GB ROM : 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery : 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front camera : 44 MP (f/2.0)

44 MP (f/2.0) Fast charging :Yes, 33W (63% charging in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons Impressive design Underwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens Great camera performance Overpriced Support for 33W fast charging No gorilla glass protection

5. Vivo V15 Pro Vivo V15 Pro features a variety of premium features. The offered display is quite eye-catching and big enough for watching movies and videos. The device's setup is excellent for delivering outstanding performance whether multitasking or playing games. The smartphone's data storage capacity is enough. Even in low light, the rear cameras function effectively and are capable of producing high-quality images.



Specification: Display : 6.39 inches Super AMOLED panel

6.39 inches Super AMOLED panel Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 RAM : 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB ROM : 128GB

128GB Battery : 3700 mAh

3700 mAh Rear camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front camera : Motorized pop-up 32 MP (f/2.0)

Motorized pop-up 32 MP (f/2.0) Fast charging :Yes, 18W (24% charge in 15 minutes)

Pros Cons Good build quality Underpowered processor Decent camera performance Overpriced Sleek, elegant design Only supports 18W fast charging

6. Vivo V21e 5G The Vivo V21e 5G has a strong processor, a wonderful set of cameras on both ends, and an outstanding display all in one compact design. Additionally, you may concurrently store several media files, documents, and programs on its 128GB expandable storage.



Specification: Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness

6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM : 8GB

8GB ROM : 128GB

128GB Battery : 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens

64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens Front camera : 44 MP (f/2.0)

44 MP (f/2.0) Fast charging :Yes, 44W (72% charging in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons Impressive design Does not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates Decent camera performance Overpriced Support for 44W fast charging No gorilla glass protection

7. Vivo Y75 5G The Vivo Y75 5G also has a strong chipset supported by a tonne of RAM and a thorough processing layout, providing dynamic performance at all times. It hasa reliable battery panel that supports 18W Fast Charging enabling hassle-free operation after full charging.



Specification: Display : 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness

Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)

RAM : 4GB/6GB

ROM : 64GB/128GB

Battery : 5000 mAh

Rear camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front camera : 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture

Fast charging : Yes, 22.5W

Pros Cons Five 5G bands Bloatware and ads MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Build quality 90hz refresh rate Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery

8. Vivo Y72 5G The Vivo Y72 5G provides a stunning visual experience with its expansive display and exceptional camera arrangement on both sides. In terms of setup, the company has used premium components to ensure lag-free performance.

Specification: Display : 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 480 nits brightness

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

RAM : 8 GB

ROM : 128 GB

Battery : 5000 mAh

Rear camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front camera : 8 MP (f/1.8)

Fast charging : Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Support for 5G Overpriced Supports 4K video recording Underpowered processor Impressive camera performance Only supports 18W fast charging

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V23 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Storage: 128GB 44W fast charging Vivo V11 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor Storage: 128GB 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display panel Vivo V20 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor Storage: 128GB 44 MP front camera Vivo V21 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Storage: 128GB 44 MP front camera Vivo V15 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor Storage: 128GB Motorised pop-up 32 MP front camera Vivo V21e 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor Storage: 128GB 44W fast charging Vivo Y75 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Storage: 128GB 22.5W fast charging Vivo Y72 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Storage: 128GB 18W fast charging

Best value for money: Vivo V21 5G The Vivo V21 5G is a strong mid-range smartphone that manages to build upon the concept set out by its predecessor, the Vivo V20 and grows on it. This is accomplished without compromising the primary design and feature goals that Vivo set out to achieve. It is still a very sleek and elegant piece of hardware, while also functioning well when it comes to taking selfies and recording videos. Best overall: Vivo V23 5G The Vivo V23 5G features a dual front-facing camera system, an AMOLED screen, and a processor from Qualcomm called the Density 920. Even though it faces stiff competition, the Vivo V21 5G manages to stand out because of its outstanding front-facing camera. If you care about snapping selfies or recording videos with the front camera, this is an excellent phone to consider. Even though the display on the V21 5G is of decent quality, there are other aspects of the phone for which you will need to be willing to make concessions. How to find the perfect Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phone If you’re a data hoarder or just don’t like the idea of cloud storage in general, 128GB is the sweet spot for internal storage. 128GB allows you to download plenty of videos and music onto your phone while also having access to all your favorite apps. But even apart from the internal memory, there are other things for you to consider. For instance, specifications like RAM, processor, and display quality are equally important. For a well-rounded ownership experience, it would help to treat each specification as important. Best Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phone price ist (September 2022)

Product Price Vivo V23 5G 29,999 Vivo V11 Pro 25,999 Vivo V20 Pro 28,000 Vivo V21 5G 27,489 Vivo V15 Pro 25,000 Vivo V21e 5G 21,849 Vivo Y75 5G 21,990 Vivo Y72 5G 22,989

