Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phones: Our top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 10, 2022 23:39 IST

Summary:

Vivo is a brand that is relatively young yet well-known in the Indian mobile phone industry. Vivo has created a wide range of excellent products that have enabled it to establish itself as a distinctive brand. Vivo adopted a strategy that was mostly offline-focused and has only recently started focusing on internet sales. This article will help you decide whether to get a Vivo phone with 128GB of internal storage or more.

Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phones

In the Indian smartphone market, the name Vivo has quickly become a household one. By successfully launching multiple high-quality devices, Vivo has carved out a unique niche for itself in the market.

Do you need a Vivo smartphone with 128 GB of internal storage or more? You won't need to search any farther in such a case to find what you're looking for. For anybody wanting to buy a Vivo mobile phone with more than 128 GB of internal storage, this article will act as a comprehensive guide.

Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look:

1. Vivo V23 5G

The amazing camera configuration of the Vivo V23 5G ensures smooth clips for vloggers on both ends (front and back). A really enjoyable experience is also guaranteed with the smartphone's stunning display, huge storage capacity, and Fast Charging compatible battery.

Specification:

  • Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • RAM : 8 GB/12 GB
  • ROM : 128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Rear camera : 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
  • Front camera : 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)
  • Fast charging : Yes, 44W. 1-68% charge in 30 minutes(claimed)

ProsCons
Outstanding designAds and bloatware
Great front-facing camerasMediocre battery life
7 5G bandsLacks OIS support
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
9% off
29,990 32,990
Buy now

2. Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 performance matches its cost in line with industry standards. You will likely choose this gadget without giving it much thought when other qualities, like the camera and storage, are taken into account. Therefore, if you want to blow your cash, choose a high-end phone.

Specification:

  • Display : 6.41-inch Super AMOLED panel
  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • RAM : 6GB
  • ROM : 64GB/128GB
  • Battery : 3400 mAh
  • Rear camera : 12 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera : 25 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging : Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Elegant designUnderpowered processor
In-display fingerprint sensorOverpriced
Decent camera performanceOnly supports 18W fast charging
Vivo V11 Pro (Starry Night Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
24,999
Buy now

3. Vivo V20 Pro

The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a plethora of excellent features. The smart camera option (back and front) built within the device guarantees customers quick and easy shots.

Specification:

  • Display :6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support, and 600 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor :Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
  • RAM :8GB
  • ROM :128GB
  • Battery :4000 mAh
  • Rear camera :64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera :44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens
  • Fast charging :Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Support for 5GBloatware 
Support for 33W fast chargingUnderwhelming  battery life
Elegant, lightweight design60hz refresh rate
Vivo V20 Pro (Sunset Melody, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
7% off
28,000 30,000
Buy now

4. Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 5G is a reliable performer with a triple-camera setup on its back that is packed with features, as well as a 44MP selfie camera with OIS technology. Additionally, the built-in storage allows you to keep a range of programs, games, and documents. A consistent CPU arrangement and an additional 8GB of RAM have been added by Vivo to provide a smooth user experience.

Specification-

  • Display :6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor :MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • RAM :8GB
  • ROM :128GB/256GB
  • Battery :4000 mAh
  • Rear camera :64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens
  • Front camera :44 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging :Yes, 33W (63% charging in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
Impressive designUnderwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens
Great camera performanceOverpriced
Support for 33W fast chargingNo gorilla glass protection
Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
18% off
26,889 32,990
Buy now

5. Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro features a variety of premium features. The offered display is quite eye-catching and big enough for watching movies and videos. The device's setup is excellent for delivering outstanding performance whether multitasking or playing games. The smartphone's data storage capacity is enough. Even in low light, the rear cameras function effectively and are capable of producing high-quality images.

Specification:

  • Display :6.39 inches Super AMOLED panel
  • Processor :Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • RAM :6GB/8GB
  • ROM :128GB
  • Battery :3700 mAh
  • Rear camera :48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera :Motorized pop-up 32 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging :Yes, 18W (24% charge in 15 minutes)

ProsCons
Good build qualityUnderpowered processor
Decent camera performanceOverpriced
Sleek, elegant designOnly supports 18W fast charging
Vivo V15 Pro (Ruby Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off
25,000 29,000
Buy now

6. Vivo V21e 5G

The Vivo V21e 5G has a strong processor, a wonderful set of cameras on both ends, and an outstanding display all in one compact design. Additionally, you may concurrently store several media files, documents, and programs on its 128GB expandable storage.

Specification:

  • Display :6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor :MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • RAM :8GB
  • ROM :128GB
  • Battery :4000 mAh
  • Rear camera :64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens
  • Front camera :44 MP (f/2.0)
  • Fast charging :Yes, 44W (72% charging in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
Impressive designDoes not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates
Decent camera performanceOverpriced
Support for 44W fast chargingNo gorilla glass protection
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
17% off
23,300 27,990
Buy now

7. Vivo Y75 5G

The Vivo Y75 5G also has a strong chipset supported by a tonne of RAM and a thorough processing layout, providing dynamic performance at all times. It hasa reliable battery panel that supports 18W Fast Charging enabling hassle-free operation after full charging.

Specification:

  • Display : 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)
  • RAM : 4GB/6GB
  • ROM : 64GB/128GB
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front camera : 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture
  • Fast charging : Yes, 22.5W

ProsCons
Five 5G bandsBloatware and ads
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCBuild quality
90hz refresh rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery 
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
15% off
21,990 25,990
Buy now

8. Vivo Y72 5G

The Vivo Y72 5G provides a stunning visual experience with its expansive display and exceptional camera arrangement on both sides. In terms of setup, the company has used premium components to ensure lag-free performance.

Specification:

  • Display : 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 480 nits brightness
  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • ROM : 128 GB
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
  • Front camera : 8 MP (f/1.8)
  • Fast charging : Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Support for 5GOverpriced
Supports 4K video recordingUnderpowered processor
Impressive camera performanceOnly supports 18W fast charging
Vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo V23 5GMediaTek Dimensity 920 Storage: 128GB       44W fast charging
Vivo V11 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor Storage: 128GB6.41-inch Super AMOLED display panel 
Vivo V20 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G  processorStorage: 128GB44 MP front camera
Vivo V21 5GMediaTek Dimensity 800U processorStorage: 128GB44 MP front camera
Vivo V15 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 675 processorStorage: 128GBMotorised pop-up 32 MP front camera
Vivo V21e 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 processorStorage: 128GB44W fast charging
Vivo Y75 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCStorage: 128GB22.5W fast charging
Vivo Y72 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Storage: 128GB18W fast charging

Best value for money: Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 5G is a strong mid-range smartphone that manages to build upon the concept set out by its predecessor, the Vivo V20 and grows on it. This is accomplished without compromising the primary design and feature goals that Vivo set out to achieve. It is still a very sleek and elegant piece of hardware, while also functioning well when it comes to taking selfies and recording videos.

Best overall: Vivo V23 5G

The Vivo V23 5G features a dual front-facing camera system, an AMOLED screen, and a processor from Qualcomm called the Density 920. Even though it faces stiff competition, the Vivo V21 5G manages to stand out because of its outstanding front-facing camera. If you care about snapping selfies or recording videos with the front camera, this is an excellent phone to consider. Even though the display on the V21 5G is of decent quality, there are other aspects of the phone for which you will need to be willing to make concessions.

How to find the perfect Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phone

If you’re a data hoarder or just don’t like the idea of cloud storage in general, 128GB is the sweet spot for internal storage. 128GB allows you to download plenty of videos and music onto your phone while also having access to all your favorite apps. But even apart from the internal memory, there are other things for you to consider. For instance, specifications like RAM, processor, and display quality are equally important. For a well-rounded ownership experience, it would help to treat each specification as important.

Best Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phone price ist (September 2022)

ProductPrice
Vivo V23 5G29,999
Vivo V11 Pro25,999
Vivo V20 Pro28,000
Vivo V21 5G27,489
Vivo V15 Pro25,000
Vivo V21e 5G21,849
Vivo Y75 5G 21,990
Vivo Y72 5G22,989

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

1. Is Vivo a reliable phone brand?

To build a brand focused on supplying camera- and display-oriented smartphones at a little inflated price by offering a superb software experience, Vivo was set out from BBK electronics.

2. Which Vivo smartphone is the greatest value for money?

The budget segment comprises phones in the under 30,000 range. The Vivo Y72 5G, Vivo Y75 5G, and Vivo V21e 5G are your best options if your budget is around Rs. 20,000.

3. Among Vivo phones, which one has the greatest camera?

The company's greatest phone camera is found on the affordable flagship Vivo V23 5G. The Vivo V21e 5G, on the other hand, is our choice for the greatest camera on a low-cost phone.  

