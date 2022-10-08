Summary:
Anyone looking for a powerful phone at an affordable price should acquire the Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile Phone. Additionally, it is attractive and sleek, so you will feel comfortable using it in public. Vivo smartphones provide sufficient processing power and storage to handle all of your apps, games, music, and images.
Additionally, many models are available in a variety of colors, allowing you to select the one that best meets your needs. Take a look at the list of Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phones if you're seeking a smartphone that will accommodate all of your demands.
1. Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue)
The Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue) mobile is a great phone with many features that appeal to users. The camera is one of the best characteristics of this smartphone; also, the design and technology are modern, and the device is quite handy. The best thing is that the price is unbeatable.
Specifications:
· OS: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12)
· Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 grams
· Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)
· RAM: 3 GB
· Special features: Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Camera, Built-In GPS, Mobile hotspot capability
· Colour: Mystic Blue
· Form factor: Bar
· Battery power rating: 5000
|Pros
|Cons
|Great camera features
|The phone gets slow sometimes
|Great storage capacity
|Battery life could have been better
2. Vivo Y15s (Mystic Blue)
This smart phone is an excellent choice for those looking for a mid-range mobile phone. It has impressive specs and features, including a large and bright display, a powerful processor, and a dual rear camera setup.
Specifications:
· OS: Fun touch OS 10
· Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 Grams
· Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)
· RAM: 3 GB
· Special features: Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Expandable Memory, Dual Camera, Built-In GPS
· Other display features: Wireless
· Colour: Mystic Blue
· Form factor: Bar
· Battery power rating: 5000
|Pros
|Cons
|Has an expandable memory storage
|It doesn’t have an official IP rating for water or dust resistance
|Amazing fingerprint sensor
|The rear camera could have been better
3. Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue)
The Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue) is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable phone. It has many advanced features and is perfect for watching videos and movies because of the big display and excellent sound.
Specifications:
· OS: Android 9.0
· Product Dimensions: 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 191 Grams
· Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)
· RAM: 3 GB
· Special features: DualSIM; GPS; Music Player; Video player; Proximity sensor; fingerprint
· Other display features: Wireless
· Colour: Aqua Blue
· Form factor: Touchscreen phone
· Battery power rating: 5000
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life is quite good
|Does not have a facial recognition scanner
|Large screen size
|Does not have an official IP rating for water resistance
4. Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple)
The Vivo Y93 is a great phone for those looking for a reliable and affordable device. It has a large screen display, impressive performance, and a decent rear camera setup.
Specifications:
· OS: Android 8.1
· Product dimensions: 15.5 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 164 grams
· RAM: 3 GB
· Special features: Dual Sim, Front camera, USB, Ambient light sensor, Virtual gyroscope, Fingerprint, Proximity sensor, Rear camera, Accelerometer
· Other display features: Wireless
· Colour: Nebula Purple
· Form factor: Touchscreen phone
· Battery power rating:4030
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance mobile
|Does not have a facial recognition scanner
|Good camera quality
|Battery life could have been better
5. Vivo Y12G (Phantom Black)
The Vivo Y12G Phantom Black is a budget-friendly Smartphone with good value. It has a stylish design, a large display, and a sound camera system. However, it falls short in terms of battery life and performance.
Specifications:
·Screen Size:6.51 inches
·Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams
·RAM: 3 GB
·Connectivity technologies: 4G
·Other display features: Wireless
·Colour: Black
·Battery power rating: 5000
|Pros
|Cons
|Has a large display screen perfect for watching movies and playing games
|Low battery performance
|Has a sleek and stylish look
|The phone has a plastic body
6. Vivo Y20i (Nebula Blue)
This reasonably priced mobile Phone from Vivo is a complete value for money. It has a large 6.51-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Specifications:
· OS: Android 10.0
· Product dimensions: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 grams
· RAM: 3 GB
· Connectivity technologies: 4G
· Other display features: Wireless
· Special features: Rear Camera, Front Camera, Dual sim
· Colour: Nebula Blue
· Battery power rating: 5000
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life and works for long hours
|The phone does not have a high-resolution display
|Amazing triple camera features
|Lacks fast charging support.
One of the top 3 GB RAM smartphones from Vivo is the Y12G Phantom Black. It offers exceptional performance, as well as is loaded with cutting-edge features and technology.
Priced at just Rs. 10,699, the mobile has a great camera that takes perfect pictures and a large clear display good enough for playing games and watching videos. Anyone looking for a Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone can check this one as it is a great option.
The Vivo Y15C Mystic Blue also has a powerful processor and fantastic performance. It is the ideal smartphone for use daily. This gadget is easily and cheaply available on Amazon. But Mystic Blue also has you covered if you're looking for a phone with a great camera. The front-facing camera on this phone is 5 MP, and the back camera is excellent.
So, if you're looking for the best overall Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone, the Vivo Y15C Mystic Blue is the way to go. This phone offers everything one could ask for on a phone and much more. Plus, you will never get such an amazing mobile at such a discounted price.
If you're looking for a new Smartphone, you may wonder if Vivo 3 GB RAM phone is the right choice. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. Well, don’t worry, we've got a few tips to help you search for the perfect Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone.
The first thing you should think of is the size of the screen you're looking for. If you want a large display for gaming or watching movies, you'll want to opt for the phone that has a large screen size. But, if you are looking for a smaller phone that's easy to carry around, you'll want to choose a smaller option.
Next, think about what type of processor you want. Vivo offers a few different options, so you'll want to choose one that fits your needs. If you're a power user who wants the fastest phone possible, you'll want to go with the snapdragon octa-core processor. However, if you need a phone that can handle your everyday tasks, then the Snapdragon 625 processor should be just fine.
Finally, take a look at the camera setup. Vivo offers some great cameras, so you'll want to ensure the phone has excellent camera quality that meets your needs. If you're an avid photographer, you'll want to ensure the phone has an excellent rear-facing camera. Likewise, the front-facing camera should be fine if you need a primary camera for taking pictures of your friends and family.
With these tips in mind, you should have no trouble finding the perfect Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone for your needs. Just remember to take your time and compare your options before making your final decision.
|Sl. No.
|Model name
|Price
|1.
|Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue)
|Rs. 9,499
|2.
|Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue
|Rs. 9,499
|3.
|Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue)
|Rs. 11,000
|4.
|Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple)
|Rs. 13,000
|5.
|Vivo Y12G Phantom Black
|Rs. 10,699
|6.
|Vivo Y20i (Nebula Blue)
|Rs. 12,490
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Vivo Y22 and Vivo T1 are some of the recent 4GB RAM mobile phones in the market.
Vivo's newest Phone, the VIVO Y91, comes with 5G support. This means that your current device may not need an update for you to get all of its benefits.
With its Snapdragon 439 Octa-core CPU, 6.22 inches IPS LCD capacitive touch screen, and 720 x 1520 pixel resolution, Vivo's latest hybrid smartphone takes on the globe. A potent yet energy-efficient Qualcomm CPU powers the VIVO Y91, providing performance that exceeds anything you would have thought possible from such a reasonably priced gadget.
The 3GB RAM on your phone ensures that all those apps can play at once they've been loaded. 3GB RAM is not just about what you see or store; it also affects how quickly everything loads and operates, which means a faster experience for everyone.
Vivo X-Fold Price and Vivo V25 5G are some of the latest launches with a highest of around 12 GB RAM, which is excellent if you are looking for a phone with good storage space.