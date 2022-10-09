Vivo 5G mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Vivo is the latest and most advanced mobile phone on the market. Their launch of 5G smartphones provides ultra-fast internet speeds, crystal-clear call quality, and an incredible design that is sure to turn your head! With its edge-to-edge display and sleek design models, Vivo phones were made for those who want the best. The primary purpose of this brand is to ensure the users need not worry about running out of storage space issues as the mobile comes with expandable memory and a microSD card. We have a compiled list of the best Vivo 5G Mobile Phones. Hurry and grab yours! Best Vivo 5G mobile phones 1.Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy) The Vivo Y75 5G mobile phone is one of the latest offerings by Vivo and provides an excellent storage capacity with expandable memory. The phone is a great purchase with a dual sim and a bright display. Specifications: Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery

OS: ‎Fun touch OS 12

Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Other camera features: ‎Rear, front

Colour: ‎Glowing galaxy

Pros Cons Large battery life for extended use Limited availability Brilliant display quality Relatively expensive

2. Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz) One of the latest models from Vivo, this phone comes with many attractive features and specifications, like a high controlling processor and robust external speakers. The phone also has a powerful camera that takes excellent clear images. It is available in two colour shades. Specifications: Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi

OS: ‎Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11.1

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery

Other camera features: ‎rear, front

Colour: ‎Sunset Jazz

Pros Cons Powerful processor Expensive model Fast charging support Lack of expandable memory as compared to the price

3. Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold) The brand new Vivo V23 5G features a great design and is available in two different shades. Its built-up quality is top-notch. The smartphone delivers impeccable performance when it comes to downloading videos or browsing the internet, even if you want to play games. Specifications: Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery

OS: ‎Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11.1

Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Other camera features: ‎rear, front

Colour: ‎‎Sunshine gold

Pros Cons Powerful processor Battery life could have been better Bright and sharp display features Too highly priced

4. VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark) This new smartphone from Vivo offers good value for money. With outstanding camera features, this phone can be a classy buy who wants to use a phone with a sleek and elegant design, large display screen as well powerful processor that will keep you entertained for hours on end. Additionally, the model is available in three different shades. Specifications: Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery

OS: ‎‎Android 11.1 based Fun touch OS 11.1

Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Other camera features: ‎rear, front

Colour: Neon spark

Pros Cons Commanding processor No IP rating for dust or water resistance Powerful camera No wireless charging support

5. Vivo T1 5G Amongst all the new launches from Vivo with their 5G connectivity, this mobile is available at an affordable price tag and with some of the coolest features like the great sound quality and, more importantly, its super-fast Snapdragon processor. It makes it a handy phone within budget for daily use and can be an excellent option for any individual. Specifications: Batteries: ‎‎1 A batteries

OS: ‎‎Qualcomm snapdragon 695 Processor

Connectivity technologies: Cellular

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Other camera features: ‎Rear, front

Colour: Rainbow fantasy

Pros Cons Robust OS Limited storage capacity Good camera quality Average battery life

6. Vivo V23e 5G This phone can be the best buy for anyone who wants to capture great images as it features a compelling camera. It also has a great storage capacity, so you can download or click as many videos or pictures as you want. Specifications: Product dimensions: 15.24 x 7.62 x 1 cm; 520 Grams

OS: ‎‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Other camera features: ‎Rear, front

Colour: Midnight blue

Pros Cons Excellent rear camera system with four sensors Battery life could be better Great mobile with high-speed data and downloads No official IP rating for dust or water resistance

7.Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold) With its contemporary look, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is an amazing mobile phone with all advanced features like a powerful camera and fast processor. The phone is equipped with a powerful battery that boosts its battery life magnificently. This is perhaps the most expensive among the other 5G Vivo smartphones on the market. Specifications: Connectivity technologies: Cellular

OS: ‎‎‎Android 12

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium polymer battery

Other camera features: ‎Rear, front

Colour: Sunshine gold

Pros Cons Superb camera Expensive Amazing battery life The display is not as bright as compared to the price

8. Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic) Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic) smartphone has just been released and has already proved as an immensely popular choice. The phone can handle any task thrown at it without slowing down and delivers outstanding performanceand steady battery life. Specifications: Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium-Ion battery

OS: ‎‎‎Android 11 - Fun touch OS 11.1

Connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Other camera features: ‎Rear, front

Colour: Prism magic

Pros Cons Cost-effective Limited colour options Decent Battery Backup

3 Best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy) 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh OS: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11) Cellular Technology:5G Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz) Other camera features: ‎Rear, Front Form factor: ‎Bar Colour ‎Sunset Jazz Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold) 4200 mAh Lithium Battery Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor Connector type: 3.5mm jack VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark) Display technology AMOLED Other display features: ‎Wireless Device interface - primary: Touchscreen Vivo T1 5G Colour: Assorted Battery Power Rating: 24 Milliamp Hours What's in the box: Phone Case Vivo V23e 5G Special features: Proximity Sensor, Rear Camera, Front Camera, Accelerometer, Light Sensor Display technology: ‎AMOLED Other display feature: Wireless Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold) Other camera features: ‎Front Audio Jack ‎3.5 mm Form factor: Bar Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic) Other camera features: Rear, Front Form factor: ‎Bar Colour: ‎Prism Magic

Best value for money Vivo 5G mobile phones The race to 5G is on, and Vivo is one of the front runners. The Chinese company has recently released several 5G smartphones, and Amazon has some of the best collections for you. With Vivo bringing 5G to more people across the globe, it's a new line-up of budgeted smartphones. At MWC 2020, the company unveiled the Vivo Y70s and the Vivo S1 Pro, both of which support 5G connectivity. The Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz) can be an excellent model to choose from, with a starting price of just Rs. 21,000. With this price, you get a phone with a large screen display, a powerful and high-speed processor, a great battery life and many more features. It is one of the finest Vivo 5G mobile phones you can purchase. Best overall Vivo 5G mobile phones on Amazon You can't stay ahead of the curve if you don’t have a 5G network. The future is here, and it's faster than ever. But which 5G phone is the best overall in the list mentioned above? Though priced a bit high, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold) is the most outstanding smartphone, with incredible features starting from an excellent camera and high-speed processor. Plus, the phone looks elegant and is lightweight. If you're looking for something more premium and classy, this smartphone from Vivo with 5G technology is considered a great option. How to find the perfect Vivo 5G mobile phones? Whether you want a large display or something lightweight and easy to carry, the Vivo 5G mobile phone has all features that will meet your needs. First, decide which features are most important as per your usage. Then compare them side by side with other existing models of similar categories on different platforms. Another thing to consider is the price you are willing to spend on a new phone. Vivo 5G mobile phones are expensive because of being equipped with the latest technology. Once you have narrowed your choices down, it is time to start shopping around. Compare prices and features of different models before making your final decision. This way, you can be sure you are getting the best possible deal on your new Vivo 5G mobile phone. List Of the Vivo 5G mobile phones (September 2022)

S.no Product Price 1. Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy) Rs. 21,990 2. Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz) Rs.21,989 3. Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold) Rs. 29,599 4. VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark) Rs. 24,800 5. Vivo T1 5G Rs. 18,799 6. Vivo V23e 5G Rs. 23,220 7. Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold) Rs. 43,000 8. Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic) Rs. 23,990

