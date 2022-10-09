Summary:
Vivo is the latest and most advanced mobile phone on the market. Their launch of 5G smartphones provides ultra-fast internet speeds, crystal-clear call quality, and an incredible design that is sure to turn your head!
With its edge-to-edge display and sleek design models, Vivo phones were made for those who want the best. The primary purpose of this brand is to ensure the users need not worry about running out of storage space issues as the mobile comes with expandable memory and a microSD card. We have a compiled list of the best Vivo 5G Mobile Phones. Hurry and grab yours!
Best Vivo 5G mobile phones
1.Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy)
The Vivo Y75 5G mobile phone is one of the latest offerings by Vivo and provides an excellent storage capacity with expandable memory. The phone is a great purchase with a dual sim and a bright display.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz)
One of the latest models from Vivo, this phone comes with many attractive features and specifications, like a high controlling processor and robust external speakers. The phone also has a powerful camera that takes excellent clear images. It is available in two colour shades.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold)
The brand new Vivo V23 5G features a great design and is available in two different shades. Its built-up quality is top-notch. The smartphone delivers impeccable performance when it comes to downloading videos or browsing the internet, even if you want to play games.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark)
This new smartphone from Vivo offers good value for money. With outstanding camera features, this phone can be a classy buy who wants to use a phone with a sleek and elegant design, large display screen as well powerful processor that will keep you entertained for hours on end. Additionally, the model is available in three different shades.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Vivo T1 5G
Amongst all the new launches from Vivo with their 5G connectivity, this mobile is available at an affordable price tag and with some of the coolest features like the great sound quality and, more importantly, its super-fast Snapdragon processor. It makes it a handy phone within budget for daily use and can be an excellent option for any individual.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. Vivo V23e 5G
This phone can be the best buy for anyone who wants to capture great images as it features a compelling camera. It also has a great storage capacity, so you can download or click as many videos or pictures as you want.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
7.Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold)
With its contemporary look, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is an amazing mobile phone with all advanced features like a powerful camera and fast processor. The phone is equipped with a powerful battery that boosts its battery life magnificently. This is perhaps the most expensive among the other 5G Vivo smartphones on the market.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
8. Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic)
Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic) smartphone has just been released and has already proved as an immensely popular choice. The phone can handle any task thrown at it without slowing down and delivers outstanding performanceand steady battery life.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3 Best features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy)
|18W fast charging with 5000 mAh
|OS: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11)
|Cellular Technology:5G
|Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz)
Other camera features: Rear, Front
|Form factor: Bar
|Colour Sunset Jazz
|Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold)
4200 mAh Lithium Battery
|Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor
|Connector type: 3.5mm jack
|VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark)
|Display technology AMOLED
|Other display features: Wireless
|Device interface - primary: Touchscreen
|Vivo T1 5G
Colour: Assorted
|Battery Power Rating: 24 Milliamp Hours
|What's in the box: Phone Case
|Vivo V23e 5G
Special features: Proximity Sensor, Rear Camera, Front Camera, Accelerometer, Light Sensor
|Display technology: AMOLED
|Other display feature: Wireless
|Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold)
|Other camera features: Front
|Audio Jack 3.5 mm
|Form factor: Bar
|Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic)
Other camera features: Rear, Front
|Form factor: Bar
|Colour: Prism Magic
Best value for money Vivo 5G mobile phones
The race to 5G is on, and Vivo is one of the front runners. The Chinese company has recently released several 5G smartphones, and Amazon has some of the best collections for you.
With Vivo bringing 5G to more people across the globe, it's a new line-up of budgeted smartphones. At MWC 2020, the company unveiled the Vivo Y70s and the Vivo S1 Pro, both of which support 5G connectivity.
The Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz) can be an excellent model to choose from, with a starting price of just Rs. 21,000. With this price, you get a phone with a large screen display, a powerful and high-speed processor, a great battery life and many more features. It is one of the finest Vivo 5G mobile phones you can purchase.
Best overall Vivo 5G mobile phones on Amazon
You can't stay ahead of the curve if you don’t have a 5G network. The future is here, and it's faster than ever. But which 5G phone is the best overall in the list mentioned above?
Though priced a bit high, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold) is the most outstanding smartphone, with incredible features starting from an excellent camera and high-speed processor. Plus, the phone looks elegant and is lightweight. If you're looking for something more premium and classy, this smartphone from Vivo with 5G technology is considered a great option.
How to find the perfect Vivo 5G mobile phones?
Whether you want a large display or something lightweight and easy to carry, the Vivo 5G mobile phone has all features that will meet your needs. First, decide which features are most important as per your usage. Then compare them side by side with other existing models of similar categories on different platforms.
Another thing to consider is the price you are willing to spend on a new phone. Vivo 5G mobile phones are expensive because of being equipped with the latest technology.
Once you have narrowed your choices down, it is time to start shopping around. Compare prices and features of different models before making your final decision. This way, you can be sure you are getting the best possible deal on your new Vivo 5G mobile phone.
List Of the Vivo 5G mobile phones (September 2022)
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy)
|Rs. 21,990
|2.
|Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz)
|Rs.21,989
|3.
|Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold)
|Rs. 29,599
|4.
|VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark)
|Rs. 24,800
|5.
|Vivo T1 5G
|Rs. 18,799
|6.
|Vivo V23e 5G
|Rs. 23,220
|7.
|Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold)
|Rs. 43,000
|8.
|Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic)
|Rs. 23,990
The more memory an operating system has, the more seamless it performs. 8GB is sufficient RAM storage for a phone, be it a gamer or video creator. Plus, 8GB RAM also won't allow you to face any lag while switching between multiple apps.
Vivo has come with the latest 5G technology, which is excellent for mobile phones, making the process even faster than 4G mobiles.
If you are looking for a new mobile phone, the Vivo Y19 is an innovative, high-quality phone with a sleek design and long battery life.
The Vivo devices are better at gaming than Samsung. Their CPUs also perform better in regular use and multitasking. Vivo also has the upper hand regarding the intense processing power needed for high-end applications like video editing or 3D modelling software.
Vivo offers three years' worth of Android security updates for its smartphones. The brand also gives you access to new operating system versions, but these only come after a couple of months have passed since their release date.