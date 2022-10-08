Vivo 6 GB RAM mobile phones: The ultimate buyer’s guide

In the Indian smartphone market, Vivo has quickly become a household name. By successfully launching multiple high-quality devices, Vivo has carved out a unique niche for itself in the market. Vivo has shifted its previously offline-only approach to include an increased emphasis on online sales. BBK Electronics, Vivo's parent company, has captured over 40% of the Indian smartphone market. And there's no denying Vivo's role in BBK's meteoric rise to prominence.

Are you looking for a Vivo mobile phone with 6GB or more RAM? In that case, you won't need to look any further to get exactly what you're looking for. This article shall serve as a complete guide for anyone looking to purchase a Vivo mobile phone with more than 6GB RAM.

If you are looking for a mobile phone with a good amount of RAM, then you should consider getting a Vivo 6GB RAM mobile phone. There are different types of Vivo 6GB RAM phones available on Amazon, and in this article, we will be looking at the best options.

1. Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is one of the best phones in the market, with a long-lasting battery, a powerful processor, and an excellent camera. It has a 6.39-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has 6GB of RAM.

It has 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 3,700 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with all the standard connectivity options, such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 185 grams.

Specifications:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 256GB)

Rear camera: 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel

Front camera: 32-megapixel

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C

Fingerprint sensor: Yes

Face unlock: Yes

Dimensions: 157x74x8mm

Weight: 185 grams

Battery: 3,700