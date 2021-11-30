Want to enhance your computer viewing experience? Opt for these monitors

With more and more people spending time with their many gadgets, it is only natural to expect the quality of these gadgets is the best. While laptops and smartphones take precedence over any other kind of gadget that we use, desktops remain in vogue. For many professionals such as those involved in design for instance, working on desktops with large monitors is almost essential. For gaming enthusiasts as well, the excitement can be of a different level playing on large monitors. Even if you are a home user, watching multimedia content on such a monitor is quite a different experience in itself.If you are planning on investing in one, Amazon has many interesting offers you may want to consider. Here's a list.

1) Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor

If immersive experience is the idea, then this monitor is the answer. With its wide viewing angle (178 degree horizontal and 178 degree vertical) and curvature of 1800 R, this is wonderful option for multimedia viewing. This monitor comes in another variant - 27 inches screen size.

Some features:Screen display size: ‎23.6 inchesResolution: ‎1920x1080Refresh rate: 60 Hz Response time: 4 msMRP: ₹14,798.00Price: ₹12,197.002) Dell E2420HS 24 Inch

This monitor from Dell comes with an adjustable stand. You can raise it or tilt the display for improved comfort and ergonomics. Its new integrated speakers help the user to cut out all other sounds and focus on the sounds emerging from the monitor.Some features: Screen display size: ‎23.8 inchesResolution: ‎1920 x 1080Refresh rate: 60 HzSpecial features: Anti-glare coating, wall mountable, tilt adjustment, flicker-free, built-in speakersPrice: ₹11,754.003) Acer Aopen 21.5 inch

This monitor from Acer is currently available in three screen sizes - 21.5 inch, 18.5 inch and 19.5 inch. This monitor has a glossy screen with a blue light filter. It can mounted on the wall and is flicker free. Some features:Refresh rate: ‎60 HzScreen display size: ‎21.5 inchesResponse time: ‎5 millisecondsDisplay technology: ‎LCDResolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixelsMRP: ₹12,650.00Price: ₹8,999.004) Acer B227Q 21.5 Inch

This monitor comes in three screen sizes, namely 21.5, 23.8 and 27 inches, of which, the 23.8 is currently not available. This monitor is a good option both for education and business users. This device comes with built-in full HD adjustable webcam with Windows Hello certification.

Some features:Screen display size: ‎21.5 inchesRefresh rate: 75 HzResponse time: ‎4 millisecondsResolution: ‎FHD 1080pViewing angle: ‎178 degreesResolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixelsMRP: ₹22,500.00Price: ₹10,999.00

