What everybody ought to know about best epilators

Summary:
Salon visits are tedious and excruciatingly tiring. But what if you could take care of your body at home? What if you could remove your body hair with the help of your fingertips? That's what an epilator serves for you. An epilator is an electronic device that pulls your hair from its roots. Since the hairs are out from its roots, there's a high chance it will take a long time to grow back.
We have gladly gathered a few products that make some of the best epilators. Scroll down to know which are those.
1. VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator
A two-in-one VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator can remove hair and trim your eyebrows. It's pretty handy if you are travelling. The epilator is sterile, hygienic, and free of any shambles. It removes hairs from roots without damaging your skin. You can call it a Threading Epilator.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Hair collects inside the epilator's body
|Easy to clean and use
|Ideal for sensitive skin
2. Philips BRE245/500 Epilator
Even hairs as thin as 0.5mm cannot escape from the hands of the Philips BRE245/500 Epilator.The compact design fits in your palm easily and makes it comfortable for epilating. For better hygiene purposes, you can wash the head of the epilator. Just detach it and keep it under running tap water.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It fits in your hand easily
|It consumes a lot of your time
|The 2-speed setting for thinner/thicker hair
|Detachable and washable epilation
3. Braun Silk 9 Epilator
An all-in-one product is Braun Silk 9 Epilator. You can epilate during a bath- the epilator is waterproof. It will be a less painful experience.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Red light for pressure
|It may not last long
|Micro-grip technology
|Shaves precise contours
4. Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator
In just 10 minutes, you can get your lower legs epilated with the help of Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator. The ceramic tweezers cover a wide area of skin to epilate. You can use a delicate cap for sensitive areas like the bikini line, underarms, and face.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ceramic tweezers
|It may be painful for some
|Features unique light
|Lasts for a long time (4 weeks)
5. Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator
Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator is the talk of the town for several reasons. It has the name of the world's first smart epilator for women. Easy epilation is comfortable and suitable for sensitive skin.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Handle is well-engineered
|It may not last long
|The sensoSmart guide helps to control the pressure.
|Effortless hair removal because of the wider head
6. Braun Silk 3 Epilator
Uninterrupted power for hair removal is the promise of the Braun Silk 3 Epilator. Thanks to its corded feature. This epilator has 20 tweezers to catch fine hairs and give long-lasting smooth and soft skin for beginners. Massage rollers offer no pain during epilation.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for beginners
|It may not be suitable for sensitive skin
|Contains massage rollers
|It has a smart light for the finest hairs
7. Braun 810 Epilator
Approved by dermatologists, Braun 810 Epilatoris ideal for women with sensitive skin. With its ten micro-openings, it can grab the finest of hairs. The plucking system is pretty high for this epilator, something around 200 plucking movements per second.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Six times better than manual cleansing
|It may not suit sensitive skin
|Two in one: epilation and cleansing
|Last for four weeks
|Product
|Feature 1(Attachment)
|Feature 2(Massage Cap)
|Feature 3
|VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator
|0
|NO
|Portable, Corded, Precision Trimming Blade, Painless, Eyebrow Trimming Head
|Philips BRE245/500 Epilator
|3
|NO
|Gentle Tweezing Discs, Epilation Head is Washable, Shaving Head and Comb, Round Shaped Handle
|Braun Silk 9 Epilator
|7
|YES
|Bikini trimmer, SensoSmart Technology, Quick Epilation, 40 Tweezers, Pivoting Head, Micro grip Technology
|Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator
|4
|NO
|Extra-wide Epilation Head, S-Shaped handle, Opti-light to track hairs, 70,000 Hair-catching Actions per Minute
|Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator
|4
|NO
|SensoSmart Guide, Smartlight, Head is 40% wider and pivoting
|Braun Silk 3 Epilator
|2
|YES
|Smartlight, Corded, 20 Tweezers, Perfect for Beginners
|Braun 810 Epilator
|5
|YES
|Facial Cleansing, UV protection, Three Gentle Modes, Ten Levels of Intensity
In money matters, we recommend you go for products like Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator. It comes at a reasonable rate and features the first quality an epilator can possess: SensoSmart Guide. It gives off red light whenever the pressure is not appropriate for epilation. Apart from that, it covers most of your body parts.
If you want to talk about a product with many functions, it is Braun Silk 9 Epilator. For starters, it removes hair gently and gives you long-lasting smooth, and soft skin. The bikini trimmer's makeup is such that it can epilate every contour, curve, and line of your body.
For starters, you need to be comfortable with your skin. Depending on what your skin needs, you can select an epilator on online portals like Amazon.
If you prefer a dry epilation, then go for a dry epilator.
If you are okay with epilating during a bath or shower, then go for a wet epilator.
Other factors to consider are as follows:
Product price list:
|S.No.
|Product
|Selling price
|Discounted Price
|1.
|VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator
|Rs 1,599
|Rs 799
|2.
|Philips BRE245/500 Epilator
|Rs 3,495
|Rs 2,584
|3.
|Braun Silk 9 Epilator
|Rs 12,355
|Rs 8,648
|4.
|Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator
|Rs 6,495
|Rs 4,879
|5.
|Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator
|Rs 7,525
|Rs 5,493
|6.
|Braun Silk 3 Epilator
|Rs 4,299
|Rs 3,439
|7.
|Braun 810 Epilator
|Rs 4,299
|Rs 3,009
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Whenever you epilate, check out the direction of the growth of your hair. Hair on your legs is usually on the downward side. So, you epilate in the upward stroke. On your underarms, you must go for a downward stroke.
Here are four benefits-
Epilation, along with water, helps release endorphins in your body. Endorphins are your natural body's painkillers. So, yes, the best epilators are waterproof ones.
Try to exfoliate before epilation. This way, there's very less chance of ingrown hair.
Here they are:
Hewan Portable
EpilatorNova Epilator
Braun FS 1000 Epilator