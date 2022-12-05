Sign out
What everybody ought to know about best epilators

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 06, 2022 01:28 IST

Summary:

To get supermodel-like skin epilation is your choice of the way. An epilation episode usually lasts for four weeks. Some possess the latest technology like SensoSmart Guide and Smartlight.

Best Epilators

Salon visits are tedious and excruciatingly tiring. But what if you could take care of your body at home? What if you could remove your body hair with the help of your fingertips? That's what an epilator serves for you. An epilator is an electronic device that pulls your hair from its roots. Since the hairs are out from its roots, there's a high chance it will take a long time to grow back.

We have gladly gathered a few products that make some of the best epilators. Scroll down to know which are those.

1. VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator

A two-in-one VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator can remove hair and trim your eyebrows. It's pretty handy if you are travelling. The epilator is sterile, hygienic, and free of any shambles. It removes hairs from roots without damaging your skin. You can call it a Threading Epilator.

Specifications:

  • Brand Name: Painless
  • Battery Life: 1 Hour
  • Head Type: Rotatory
  • Colour: White
  • Warranty: 2 Years
  • Weight: 0.1 kilograms
  • Body Trimming Head: YES
  • Included Components: 1 Charger
  • Covering Areas: Forehead, Cheeks, Chin, Eyebrows, Arms, Upper and Lower Lips, Neck, Underarms, Bikini line

ProsCons
Long battery lifeHair collects inside the epilator's body 
Easy to clean and use 
Ideal for sensitive skin 
Painless Eyebrow Face and Body Hair Threading and Removal System Tweezers for Eyebrows, Threading Machine for Women, Threading Epilators, White, Large
49% off
764 1,499
Buy now

2. Philips BRE245/500 Epilator

Even hairs as thin as 0.5mm cannot escape from the hands of the Philips BRE245/500 Epilator.The compact design fits in your palm easily and makes it comfortable for epilating. For better hygiene purposes, you can wash the head of the epilator. Just detach it and keep it under running tap water.

Specifications:

  • Brand Name: Philips
  • Colour: White and Green
  • Warranty: 2 Years
  • Attachments: 3
  • Weight: 0.18 kilograms
  • Pivoting Head: NO
  • Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES
  • Covering Areas: Legs

ProsCons
It fits in your hand easilyIt consumes a lot of your time
The 2-speed setting for thinner/thicker hair 
Detachable and washable epilation 
Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator (2 in 1 - shaver and epilator) for gentle hair removal at home
29% off
2,466 3,495
Buy now

3. Braun Silk 9 Epilator

An all-in-one product is Braun Silk 9 Epilator. You can epilate during a bath- the epilator is waterproof. It will be a less painful experience.

Specifications:

  • Brand Name: Braun Silk
  • Wider Head: 40%
  • Cordless Charger Validity: For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage
  • Colour: White
  • Attachments: 7
  • Weight: 0.482 kilograms
  • Tweezers Count: 40
  • Pivoting Head: YES
  • Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES
  • Covering Areas: Legs, Arms, Underarms, and Sensitive areas (with shaver head)

ProsCons
Red light for pressureIt may not last long
Micro-grip technology 
Shaves precise contours 
Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator,Long Lasting smooth skin with Extra Gentle Hair Removal,has Bikini Styler,Massage Cap,Shaver & Trimmer head,Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation,Smartlight to reveal finest hair
30% off
8,647 12,355
Buy now

4. Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator

In just 10 minutes, you can get your lower legs epilated with the help of Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator. The ceramic tweezers cover a wide area of skin to epilate. You can use a delicate cap for sensitive areas like the bikini line, underarms, and face.

Specifications:

  • Brand Name: Philips
  • Waterproof: YES
  • Wider Head: YES
  • Colour: White
  • Trimming Comb: YES
  • Optimal Contact Cap: YES
  • Hair-catching Actions Per Minute: 70,000
  • Weight: 0.45 kilograms
  • Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES
  • Covering Areas: Face, Underarms, Arms, Legs, and Bikini

ProsCons
Ceramic tweezersIt may be painful for some
Features unique light 
Lasts for a long time (4 weeks) 
Philips Cordless Epilator– All-Rounder for Face and Body Hair Removal (White)
30% off
4,546 6,495
Buy now

5. Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator

Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator is the talk of the town for several reasons. It has the name of the world's first smart epilator for women. Easy epilation is comfortable and suitable for sensitive skin.

Specifications:

  • Brand Name: Braun
  • Waterproof: YES
  • Colour: White and Pink
  • Cordless Charger Validity: For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage
  • Tweezers Count: 40
  • Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES
  • Weight: 0.397 kilograms
  • Covering Areas: Underarms, Arms, Legs, and Bikini

ProsCons
Handle is well-engineered It may not last long
The sensoSmart guide helps to control the pressure.  
Effortless hair removal because of the wider head 
Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720, Epilator for women, Shaver & Trimmer head included, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal & smooth skin with Sensosmart technology, Waterproof
30% off
5,261 7,525
Buy now

6. Braun Silk 3 Epilator

Uninterrupted power for hair removal is the promise of the Braun Silk 3 Epilator. Thanks to its corded feature. This epilator has 20 tweezers to catch fine hairs and give long-lasting smooth and soft skin for beginners. Massage rollers offer no pain during epilation.

Specifications:

  • Brand Name: Braun
  • Colour: White
  • Attachments: 2
  • Weight: 0.329 kilograms
  • Tweezers Count: 20
  • Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES
  • Covering Areas: Legs, Knees, Underarms

ProsCons
Ideal for beginnersIt may not be suitable for sensitive skin
Contains massage rollers 
It has a smart light for the finest hairs 

7. Braun 810 Epilator

Approved by dermatologists, Braun 810 Epilatoris ideal for women with sensitive skin. With its ten micro-openings, it can grab the finest of hairs. The plucking system is pretty high for this epilator, something around 200 plucking movements per second.

Specifications:

  • Brand Name: Braun
  • Colour: White
  • Waterproof: YES
  • Tweezers Count: 10
  • Attachments: 5
  • Weight: 0.299 kilograms
  • Head: Slim
  • Covering Areas: Eyebrows, Lips, Chin, Forehead

ProsCons
Six times better than manual cleansing It may not suit sensitive skin
Two in one: epilation and cleansing 
Last for four weeks  

Best three important features for you

ProductFeature 1(Attachment)Feature 2(Massage Cap)Feature 3
VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator0NOPortable, Corded, Precision Trimming Blade, Painless, Eyebrow Trimming Head
Philips BRE245/500 Epilator3NOGentle Tweezing Discs, Epilation Head is Washable, Shaving Head and Comb, Round Shaped Handle
Braun Silk 9 Epilator7YESBikini trimmer, SensoSmart Technology, Quick Epilation, 40 Tweezers, Pivoting Head, Micro grip Technology
Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator4NOExtra-wide Epilation Head, S-Shaped handle, Opti-light to track hairs, 70,000 Hair-catching Actions per Minute
Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator4NOSensoSmart Guide, Smartlight, Head is 40% wider and pivoting
Braun Silk 3 Epilator2YESSmartlight, Corded, 20 Tweezers, Perfect for Beginners
Braun 810 Epilator5YESFacial Cleansing, UV protection, Three Gentle Modes, Ten Levels of Intensity

Best value for money

In money matters, we recommend you go for products like Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator. It comes at a reasonable rate and features the first quality an epilator can possess: SensoSmart Guide. It gives off red light whenever the pressure is not appropriate for epilation. Apart from that, it covers most of your body parts.

Best overall

If you want to talk about a product with many functions, it is Braun Silk 9 Epilator. For starters, it removes hair gently and gives you long-lasting smooth, and soft skin. The bikini trimmer's makeup is such that it can epilate every contour, curve, and line of your body.

How to find the perfect epilator?

For starters, you need to be comfortable with your skin. Depending on what your skin needs, you can select an epilator on online portals like Amazon.

If you prefer a dry epilation, then go for a dry epilator.

If you are okay with epilating during a bath or shower, then go for a wet epilator.

Other factors to consider are as follows:

  • Number of tweezers
  • SensoSmart Guide to help you control pressure
  • Smartlight for viewing purposes
  • Attachments: just appropriate, not too many
  • Pivoting head to reach contours
  • Speed settings to change according to hair type- thick or thin
  • Lasts for how long?

Product price list:

S.No.ProductSelling priceDiscounted Price
1.VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose EpilatorRs 1,599Rs 799
2.Philips BRE245/500 EpilatorRs 3,495Rs 2,584
3.Braun Silk 9 EpilatorRs 12,355Rs 8,648
4.Philips BRE710 Cordless EpilatorRs 6,495Rs 4,879
5.Braun Silk 9-720 EpilatorRs 7,525Rs 5,493
6.Braun Silk 3 EpilatorRs 4,299Rs 3,439
7.Braun 810 EpilatorRs 4,299Rs 3,009

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. How do you epilate? Is it the upward stroke or the downward stroke?

Whenever you epilate, check out the direction of the growth of your hair. Hair on your legs is usually on the downward side. So, you epilate in the upward stroke. On your underarms, you must go for a downward stroke.

2. What are the benefits of using the best epilator?

Here are four benefits-

  • You can bid goodbye to the shortest or tinniest hair on your body
  • Regrowth of hair takes a long time
  • Pretty easy to use and less fussy as compared to waxing
  • You get to play with smooth skin for weeks together

3. Are the best epilators waterproof?

Epilation, along with water, helps release endorphins in your body. Endorphins are your natural body's painkillers. So, yes, the best epilators are waterproof ones. 

