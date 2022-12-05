What everybody ought to know about best epilators By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 06, 2022





Summary: To get supermodel-like skin epilation is your choice of the way. An epilation episode usually lasts for four weeks. Some possess the latest technology like SensoSmart Guide and Smartlight.

Best Epilators

Salon visits are tedious and excruciatingly tiring. But what if you could take care of your body at home? What if you could remove your body hair with the help of your fingertips? That's what an epilator serves for you. An epilator is an electronic device that pulls your hair from its roots. Since the hairs are out from its roots, there's a high chance it will take a long time to grow back. We have gladly gathered a few products that make some of the best epilators. Scroll down to know which are those. 1. VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator A two-in-one VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator can remove hair and trim your eyebrows. It's pretty handy if you are travelling. The epilator is sterile, hygienic, and free of any shambles. It removes hairs from roots without damaging your skin. You can call it a Threading Epilator. Specifications: Brand Name: Painless

Painless Battery Life: 1 Hour

1 Hour Head Type: Rotatory

Rotatory Colour: White

White Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Weight: 0.1 kilograms

0.1 kilograms Body Trimming Head: YES

YES Included Components: 1 Charger

1 Charger Covering Areas: Forehead, Cheeks, Chin, Eyebrows, Arms, Upper and Lower Lips, Neck, Underarms, Bikini line

Pros Cons Long battery life Hair collects inside the epilator's body Easy to clean and use Ideal for sensitive skin

2. Philips BRE245/500 Epilator Even hairs as thin as 0.5mm cannot escape from the hands of the Philips BRE245/500 Epilator.The compact design fits in your palm easily and makes it comfortable for epilating. For better hygiene purposes, you can wash the head of the epilator. Just detach it and keep it under running tap water. Specifications: Brand Name: Philips

Philips Colour: White and Green

White and Green Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Attachments: 3

3 Weight: 0.18 kilograms

0.18 kilograms Pivoting Head: NO

NO Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES

YES Covering Areas: Legs

Pros Cons It fits in your hand easily It consumes a lot of your time The 2-speed setting for thinner/thicker hair Detachable and washable epilation

3. Braun Silk 9 Epilator An all-in-one product is Braun Silk 9 Epilator. You can epilate during a bath- the epilator is waterproof. It will be a less painful experience. Specifications: Brand Name: Braun Silk

Braun Silk Wider Head: 40%

40% Cordless Charger Validity: For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage

For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage Colour: White

White Attachments: 7

7 Weight: 0.482 kilograms

0.482 kilograms Tweezers Count: 40

40 Pivoting Head: YES

YES Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES

YES Covering Areas: Legs, Arms, Underarms, and Sensitive areas (with shaver head)

Pros Cons Red light for pressure It may not last long Micro-grip technology Shaves precise contours

4. Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator In just 10 minutes, you can get your lower legs epilated with the help of Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator. The ceramic tweezers cover a wide area of skin to epilate. You can use a delicate cap for sensitive areas like the bikini line, underarms, and face. Specifications: Brand Name: Philips

Philips Waterproof: YES

YES Wider Head: YES

YES Colour: White

White Trimming Comb: YES

YES Optimal Contact Cap: YES

YES Hair-catching Actions Per Minute: 70,000

70,000 Weight: 0.45 kilograms

0.45 kilograms Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES

YES Covering Areas: Face, Underarms, Arms, Legs, and Bikini

Pros Cons Ceramic tweezers It may be painful for some Features unique light Lasts for a long time (4 weeks)

5. Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator is the talk of the town for several reasons. It has the name of the world's first smart epilator for women. Easy epilation is comfortable and suitable for sensitive skin. Specifications: Brand Name: Braun

Braun Waterproof: YES

YES Colour: White and Pink

White and Pink Cordless Charger Validity: For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage

For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage Tweezers Count: 40

40 Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES

YES Weight: 0.397 kilograms

0.397 kilograms Covering Areas: Underarms, Arms, Legs, and Bikini

Pros Cons Handle is well-engineered It may not last long The sensoSmart guide helps to control the pressure. Effortless hair removal because of the wider head

6. Braun Silk 3 Epilator Uninterrupted power for hair removal is the promise of the Braun Silk 3 Epilator. Thanks to its corded feature. This epilator has 20 tweezers to catch fine hairs and give long-lasting smooth and soft skin for beginners. Massage rollers offer no pain during epilation. Specifications: Brand Name: Braun

Braun Colour: White

White Attachments: 2

2 Weight: 0.329 kilograms

0.329 kilograms Tweezers Count: 20

20 Shaver and Trimmer Head: YES

YES Covering Areas: Legs, Knees, Underarms

Pros Cons Ideal for beginners It may not be suitable for sensitive skin Contains massage rollers It has a smart light for the finest hairs

7. Braun 810 Epilator Approved by dermatologists, Braun 810 Epilatoris ideal for women with sensitive skin. With its ten micro-openings, it can grab the finest of hairs. The plucking system is pretty high for this epilator, something around 200 plucking movements per second. Specifications: Brand Name: Braun

Braun Colour: White

White Waterproof: YES

YES Tweezers Count: 10

10 Attachments: 5

5 Weight: 0.299 kilograms

0.299 kilograms Head: Slim

Slim Covering Areas: Eyebrows, Lips, Chin, Forehead

Pros Cons Six times better than manual cleansing It may not suit sensitive skin Two in one: epilation and cleansing Last for four weeks

Best three important features for you

Product Feature 1(Attachment) Feature 2(Massage Cap) Feature 3 VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator 0 NO Portable, Corded, Precision Trimming Blade, Painless, Eyebrow Trimming Head Philips BRE245/500 Epilator 3 NO Gentle Tweezing Discs, Epilation Head is Washable, Shaving Head and Comb, Round Shaped Handle Braun Silk 9 Epilator 7 YES Bikini trimmer, SensoSmart Technology, Quick Epilation, 40 Tweezers, Pivoting Head, Micro grip Technology Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator 4 NO Extra-wide Epilation Head, S-Shaped handle, Opti-light to track hairs, 70,000 Hair-catching Actions per Minute Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator 4 NO SensoSmart Guide, Smartlight, Head is 40% wider and pivoting Braun Silk 3 Epilator 2 YES Smartlight, Corded, 20 Tweezers, Perfect for Beginners Braun 810 Epilator 5 YES Facial Cleansing, UV protection, Three Gentle Modes, Ten Levels of Intensity

Best value for money In money matters, we recommend you go for products like Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator. It comes at a reasonable rate and features the first quality an epilator can possess: SensoSmart Guide. It gives off red light whenever the pressure is not appropriate for epilation. Apart from that, it covers most of your body parts. Best overall If you want to talk about a product with many functions, it is Braun Silk 9 Epilator. For starters, it removes hair gently and gives you long-lasting smooth, and soft skin. The bikini trimmer's makeup is such that it can epilate every contour, curve, and line of your body. How to find the perfect epilator? For starters, you need to be comfortable with your skin. Depending on what your skin needs, you can select an epilator on online portals like Amazon. If you prefer a dry epilation, then go for a dry epilator. If you are okay with epilating during a bath or shower, then go for a wet epilator. Other factors to consider are as follows: Number of tweezers

SensoSmart Guide to help you control pressure

Smartlight for viewing purposes

Attachments: just appropriate, not too many

Pivoting head to reach contours

Speed settings to change according to hair type- thick or thin

Lasts for how long? Product price list:

S.No. Product Selling price Discounted Price 1. VogCrest Painless Multi-purpose Epilator Rs 1,599 Rs 799 2. Philips BRE245/500 Epilator Rs 3,495 Rs 2,584 3. Braun Silk 9 Epilator Rs 12,355 Rs 8,648 4. Philips BRE710 Cordless Epilator Rs 6,495 Rs 4,879 5. Braun Silk 9-720 Epilator Rs 7,525 Rs 5,493 6. Braun Silk 3 Epilator Rs 4,299 Rs 3,439 7. Braun 810 Epilator Rs 4,299 Rs 3,009

