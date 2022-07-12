Sign out
Windows 10 laptops: Top options for a rich gaming experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 15:58 IST

Summary:

Have you been looking forward to getting a Windows 10 laptop?Get to know 10 different typescript Windows 10 notebooks in this article.

With Windows 10 laptops, we get updates that improve our laptop's performance.

With the continuous development of high-tech devices, having a laptop with a programme that can sustain your complex activities is the least you could ask. However, only a few products in the market are reliable enough that we can depend on them to do complex activities such as gaming.

That is why Windows have become the preferred product to use today. With Windows, we get updates that improve our laptop's performance.

Today, we have combined for you 10 Windows 10 laptops.

Top 10 Windows 10 Laptops

1. MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop

The MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop is a very cool laptop with a fantastic sleek design. It uses the Windows 10 home operating system which is perfect for playing games.It is thin and light making it convenient when you want to change gaming positions.

Specs

  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: Intel tiger lake i5-11400H
  • Processor Speed: 4.5 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB expandable to 64GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Battery: Lithium-ion battery, lasts up to 5 hours

ProsCons
Charming sleek design for a 15.6-inch laptopIt heats up at the bottom during gaming, as tested.
A fast processor speed of 4.5GHz which offers a high-performance laptopIt has a high price tag
Large random access memory (RAM) of 16 GB and a 522 SSD 
MSI Sword 15 Gaming, Intel i5-11400H, 15.6" FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia RTX3050 4GB GDDR6/2.25Kg), 11UC-892IN, White, (Sword 15 A11UC-892IN)
10% off
76,990 85,990
Buy now

2. Dell Inspiron 3501 15” Full High Definition Laptop

The Dell Inspiron is one of the best gaming laptops for those who want to take their gaming experience to the next level. It is a thin, lightweight laptop that you can easily carry around whenever you need to change your gaming position.

Specs

  • 'Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Processor Speed:Use a Quad-Core 2.40 GHz
  • RAM:8 GB high-bandwidth RAM
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home Single Language
  • Internal Storage:SSD of 1TB
  • Screen Size:15" Full HD Anti-Glare Display
  • Ports:2 USB 3.1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 RJ-45
  • Sound System:1 Audio Jack Connector

ProsCons
Comes with pre-installed Windows 10No USB type-C ports
Large FDH displayLow maximum brightness of the screen
Solid BuildPoor speakers
Cheap and affordable 
Dell Inspiron 3501 15 inches FHD Laptop (Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7/8GB/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home + MS Office/2GB Graphics/Soft Mint), 1.7kg
21% off
63,400 79,999
Buy now

3. Dell 13 (2021) intel 1135 G7 Full HD Laptop

The Dell 13 Laptop has an attractive design for a computer. It has a 13" touch screen display which is responsive and excellent. The laptop can operate for more than 12 hours each single charge, which is impressive compared to other laptops.

Specs

  • Processor:Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor @ 2.4Ghz
  • RAM:'16 GB of RAM'
  • Internal Storage:512 GB of SSD
  • Screen size:13.3-inch LED touchscreen display
  • Graphics:Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Battery Life:12+ hours of battery life
  • CPU Model:Core i5

ProsCons
Includes Keyboard with built-in stylus holderNo FHD display
Decent audio qualityAverage computing performance
Intel Core i5 processorExpensive
3-year standard warranty 

4. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, win 10, Intel Core i5-10300H Processor. The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is one of the entry gaming laptops that comes with an impressive AMD Ryzen 5000-series central processing unit. The HP Pavilion is a Windows 10 laptop that is reliable for handling complex gaming activities.

Specs

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor @ 3.3 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB of RAM
  • Internal Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Screen Size: 15.6" 1920x1080 display
  • Graphics: 'Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics'
  • Operating System: 'Windows 10 Home OS'
  • Battery Life: 9+ hours of tested battery life

ProsCons
Budget-friendly144 Hz display wasted
Fast 10th generation processorLess storage
Provided with good battery life 
HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-3550H 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, Shadow Black/2.25 kg), 15-ec0106ax
18% off
65,000 78,900
Buy now

5. Lenovo Yoga 9i(14"): Full HD, Built-in fingerprint reader Thunderbolt 4 win 10-Mica

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a convertible laptop which means you can use it both as a tablet and as a laptop simultaneously. The laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, which has a processing speed of 3GHz; it is, therefore, quite fast for your operations.

Specs

  • Usability:Convertible 2-in-1 laptop
  • Processor:'Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor @ 3GHz'
  • RAM:16 GB
  • Internal Storage:512 GB SSD
  • Screen Size:14" FHD touchscreen display @ 60Hz refresh rate
  • Operating System:Pre-installed Windows 10 Home OS
  • Battery Life:Approx. 18 hours of battery life

ProsCons
Stylish metal designLimited port selection
Comfortable KeyboardLower screen resolution
Stylus pen includedNo IR webcam
High battery life 
Lenovo Yoga 9 11th Gen Intel Core i7 14"(35.56cms) 4K Ultra HD IPS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office 2019/Fingerprint Reader/Shadow Black/Leather Surface/1.44Kg),82BG005JIN
19% off
195,000 239,990
Buy now

6. Lenovo LegionY540 (15.6" ): Full High Definition Gaming Laptop, Win 10, 9th generation Intel-HexaCore i79750H at 4.5GHz

The 2019 Lenovo legion is a Windows 10 laptop that offers you the best gaming experience. The laptop offers an incredible 15.6" Full High Definition display, providing amazing visuals while gaming.

Specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz
  • RAM: 32 DDR RAM
  • Internal Memory: 512 GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home OS
  • Screen Size: 15.6" Display

ProsCons
Provides excellent speed thanks to the Core i7 processor Average battery life of 5 hours
Sleek designGraphic upgrade options are limited
Anti-glare screen 
Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop Computer, 9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H Up to 4.5GHz, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD/512GB PCIE SSD, GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, 802.11ac WiFi, Windows 10 Home
50% off
167,648 332,748
Buy now

7. Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop: AMD Ryzen 3 32000U, Vega 3 Graphics 15.6” Full HD IPS display

The Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop comes with a 15.6" full high definition non-touchscreen display, which is fantastic for a budget laptop like this one. It is also a windows 10 laptop, ensuring the computer can handle complex tasks, especially gaming.

Specs

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor @ 2GHz
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Internal Memory:512 GB SSD
  • Screen Size:15.6-inches FHD Non-touch display
  • Graphics:AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home OS
  • Battery Life:10+ hours of battery life

ProsCons
It uses a fast processor perfect for lag-free multitasking The Wi-Fi performance is a little slow
It has an elegant designThe surface of the device is susceptible to fingerprint imprints
It comes with an IPS display with high luminous intensity 
It has versatile ports, including USB type-c 
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, RX Vega 10 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 Home, A515-43-R6DE
20% off
111,368 139,210
Buy now

8. Dell XPS 15 (2021) (latest model) Non-Touch NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, 15.6-inch

The Dell XPS 15 is a high-speed laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor of up to 2.3 gigahertz. This laptop has a fantastic 15.6-inch touch screen high-resolution display. It has NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics which are essential for gaming.

Specs

  • Processor:Intel Core i7-12700H processor @ 2.3 GHz
  • RAM:16 GB
  • Internal Memory:512 GB SSD
  • Screen Size:15.6-inch touchscreen display with 3456 by 2160 resolution
  • Graphics:Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics
  • Connectivity:Wi-Fi 6E Wireless Networking
  • Battery Life:12+ hours of battery life

ProsCons
Lightning PerformanceGeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU isn’t a powerhouse
3.5k OLED touch displayThe inbuilt camera is 720p
All-day battery life 
Comfortable Keyboard and touchpad 
Dell Xps 15 (2021) Intel I7-11800H Touch Screen Laptop/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Nvidia Rtx 3050 Ti 4Gb Gddr6/Windows 10+Mso/15.6 Inches Uhd+ Ar 500 Nits/Backlit Kb+Fpr/Platinum Silver (Xps 9510, D560054Win9S)
17% off
256,700 310,900
Buy now

9. Lenovo Think book 13s intel 11th gen core i7 Laptop

The Lenovo think book is an amazing laptop with a screen size of 13.3 inches. It comes with a RAM of 16GB and an 11th generation core i7 processor making it a convenient option for playing games.

Specs

  • Processor:Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • RAM:16 GB
  • Internal storage:512GB SSD
  • Screen Size:13.3-inches FHD non-touch display
  • Sensors:Has a fingerprint reader in smart power button
  • Operating System:Windows 10
  • Battery life:Up to 16 Hours

ProsCons
Long life battery of up to 16 hoursThe screen is bright but not ultra-colourful
Has a fingerprint reader 
Plenty of ports 
Ample room for expansion 
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Intel 11th Gen Core i7 13.3"(33.78 cm) WQXGA IPS 300 nits 100% sRGB Dolby Vision Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/FPR/Mineral Grey/1.26 Kg), 20V9A05FIH
23% off
92,000 120,000
Buy now

10. Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop

The Dell Inspiron Laptop is fantastic as it comes with a 16" LED high-resolution display. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, which is very useful for improving your gaming visuals.

Specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11260H processor @ 4.4 GHz
  • Generation: Latest 11th Gen H-series Core i5 CPU
  • RAM: 16 GB of RAM
  • Internal Memory: 512 GB SSD
  • Screen Size: 15.6-inch LED display with 3072 by 1920 resolution
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB graphics
  • Operating System: Windows 10 OS
  • Battery Life: 13+ hours of battery life

ProsCons
Powerful graphic and computing performanceNo touchscreen options
Giant touchpadThe blue chassis hue looks dull
Expensive 3k displayThe compact chassis hue looks dull
Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop Intel I5-11260H 16Gb 512Gb Ssd, Nvidia RTX 3050 (4Gb Gddr6)Windows 11, 15.6 Inches Fhd Wva Ag 250 Nits 120Hz Backlit Kb Orange, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg (D560824Win9B)
22% off
74,490 96,000
Buy now

Price of Windows 10 laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop 76,990
Dell Inspiron 3501 15” Full High Definition Laptop 40,500
Dell 13 (2021) intel 1135 G7 Full HD Laptop 1,11,603
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, win 10, Intel Core i5-10300H Processor. 77,943
Lenovo Yoga 9i(14"): Full HD, Built-in fingerprint reader Thunderbolt 4 win 10-Mica 1,07,250
Lenovo LegionY540 (15.6" ): Full High Definition Gaming Laptop, Win 10, 9th generation Intel-HexaCore i79750H at 4.5GHz 
Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop: AMD Ryzen 3 32000U, Vega 3 Graphics 15.6” Full HD IPS display 28,983
Dell XPS 15 (2021) (latestmodel) Non-Touch NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, 15.6-inch Core i9-11900H(8-Core) 2,56,700
Lenovo Think book 13s intel 11th gen core i7 Laptop 92,000
Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop 74,490

Best 3 important features of windows laptops

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
The MSI Sword 15Super charged graphicsVersatile connection portsBoost cooler for maximum thermal dissipation
 Dell inspiron 3501 15” Full HDIntel Ultra High Definition GraphicsAmple storage spaceIntel-core i7 fast processor
Dell 13 (2021) intel 1135G7Detachable from keyboard Has a seamless touchscreen Has a kickstand integrated on the back cover
Hp pavilion Gaming laptop High resolution display Uses NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic processorSix core 3.3GHz Ryzen 5 5600H Processor
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14” full high Definition 1st class convertible notebook 18 hours battery lifeExcellent stylus pen 
Lenovo Legion Y540 Hexa-core i7-9750 processorIPS anti-glare 15.6” display Inbuilt 32GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM
Acer Aspire 5 slim laptopFast Ryzen i7 processorIPS anti glare 15.6” display Versatile ports including USB type-C
Dell XPS 15(2021)12th generation processorComes with 3.5K resolution All day battery life
Lenovo Think book 13s 11th generation Core i7 laptopUpgradable to Windows 1111th generation intel core i7 processorTouch style fingerprint sensor on power button 
Dell New G 15 5511 Gaming LaptopCan display games with intense graphicsUses an incredible intel core i5 H-series CPULatest GeForce 3000-series graphic processor

Laptop with the best budget for money

The laptop that will offer you the best value for your money is the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. It is priced at 58,461 and has a sleek design to enhance your experience. Since it is a windows 10 laptop, it will allow you to do complex activities with it. Moreover, it has a 9+ hour tested battery life.

The best overall laptop

We have discussed ten windows ten laptops, but which one among these ten ranks the best overall?

The best overall laptop is the MSI Sword 15 laptop. This laptop offers you the best gaming experience you could ever desire. It comes with an Intel tiger lake i3-11400H processor that is extremely fast. Further, it provides you with a 15.6-inch screen that is good for giving you good visuals as you operate it.

The operating system in the laptop, which is Windows 10, supports it to carry out complex activities, making it a very reliable laptop.

How to find the perfect windows 10 Laptop

Finding the perfect Windows 10 laptop may not be easy, but there are some key factors you could look for to help you. They are:

  • Processor speed: You should always look for a fast processor that will not lag when you play games or run multiple operations on the PC.
  • RAM and ROM: The perfect Windows 10 laptop has a RAM of at least 16GB and a ROM of 1TB to ensure that you have enough storage to store all your data.
  • Ideal cooling system: The perfect laptop should also have an efficient cooling system to prevent your computer from overheating.
  • Display: A high-definition display provides you with enough visuals as you play games.

FAQs

1. Will my antivirus be compatible with Windows 10?

Most likely, it may not. The reason is that Windows 10 might require you to have a version of antivirus that can run using a windows 10 operating system. Most manufacturers recommend that you uninstall your current antivirus before you upgrade.

2. Can I choose a different language during an upgrade?

Windows 10 does not support crossing languages during an upgrade; therefore, your free promotion will only get installed on your laptop with the factory set language. You should uninstall any of the language packs that you had installed before upgrading.

3. What are some of the new improvements of Windows 10?

Windows 10 currently has a start-up menu you can customise for your appeal. With Windows 10, you can integrate your music playlist with one drive. Also, Windows 10 includes a new generation Edge web browser that will support the user experience of Windows 10.

4. Does Windows 10 support the media centre?

No. Windows 10 does not support the media centre. If you upgrade your windows 10, the media centre will automatically uninstall. So you should carefully consider what you want before you initiate an upgrade to avoid losing everything in your laptop's media centre.

5. Will the new Microsoft Edge browser be put in place of internet explorer?

No! Windows 10 will continue to have the most updated version of the internet explorer to allow compatibility with other Legacy websites. Microsoft Edge is based on a new generation engine. Therefore, older websites will have to switch to the old internet explorer for compatibility purposes.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

