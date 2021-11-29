Wireless earphones provide ultimate sound experience, top picks

A earphone is one accessory lovers bond over and siblings fight over. It has, over the years, become a necessary item to have given that it provides an enriching sound experience.

Every now and then a host of features keep getting added to earphones and this explains their increasing popularity. Wireless earphones are one of the most-searched items and the frenzy around them can be attributed to their powerful batteries giving long-lasting playtimes, clear sound experience and more.

Below is the list which features top wireless earphones doing rounds on Amazon. Check them out.1. OnePlus Buds Z (Gray)

This pair of wireless earphone consists of earbuds that come with advanced 10 mm dynamic driver, which delivers deep bass definition. You can enjoy an immersive sound experience, as there is more bass, depth and detail in every beat. It features an intuitive quick switch and boasts of a powerful battery, which on being fully charged, can give you 20 hours of unstoppable user-friendly and enjoyable experience. It comes with an impressive IP55 rating which ensures that it is water- and sweat-resistant.Other features: 1) Dynamic 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos2) Battery capacity (per earbud): 40 mAh3) Advanced bluetooth 5.0 technology4) Dual microphones5) Driver sensitivity : '97 dB ± 3dB @ 1 KHz2. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

These wireless earphones are quipped with Insta Wake N’ Pair technology that powers on the earbuds as soon as one opens the case cover. It comes protected with IPX4 rating, which ensures it is water- and swear-resistant. Also, it features bluetooth v5.0 wireless technology, which facilitates a seamless playback experience. With the fast charge feature, you can enjoy up to 75 minutes of uninterrupted playtime. Other features: 1) One Touch Voice Assistant2) Immersive auditory time with Airdopes 141 3) Quick touch control3. Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds

This pair of earphones come with full touch control, making it super easy to control music and volume. It is lightweight and boasts of a powerful battery which offer a playtime of up to 4 hours after one charge. It is also water and sweat-resistant.Other features: 1) 13mm dynamic speaker driver2) Bluetooth 5.03) Handsfree calling4) Voice assistant4. PTron Bassbuds Duo Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

Enjoy immersive stereo sound, deep bass, smart touch controls with this pair of earphones. It has an ergonomic design and is very lightweight. They are comfortable to fit in ear and come with built-in HD mic for better sound experience. It is also water-and sweat-proof.Other features: 1) 15 hours of total playtime with the charging case2) Widely compatible with bluetooth enabled devices3) Voice assistant support4) Passive noise cancellation5) Advanced BT 5.1At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

