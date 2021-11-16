Working on computer gets easy with wireless keyboard and mouse

No matter where you live, what your age and what your job profile is, there is no escaping a computer. If it isn't a desktop computer, you are sure to be on a laptop. Add to that long working hours. The wires and USB cables will form part of the setup. What often follows is clutter.

As far as one can help it, it is imperative to make work life clutter-free. Going a long way in simplifying things are wireless keyboard and mouse. Take a look.1) Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows

With its compact design and its two-year battery life for keyboard and five- month battery life for the mouse, this is an ideal option for both desktop and laptop users. It comes in black colour.Some features:1) 2.4Ghz wireless keyboard2) Simple plug and play USP connection setup: Plug them into USB ports on your desktop, laptop or netbook computer to start using it.3) Ambidextrous mouse provides responsive cursor control with high-definition optical tracking.4) Compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows RT (ARM)MRP: ₹1,795.00Deal price: ₹1,195.002) Zebronics Zeb-Companion 107 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Comb

This set is a wireless keyboard and mouse combo that comes with a nano receiver and is ideal for home and office use. With 104 keys, this keyboard makes working easy. It comes with a ‘rupee’ key as well. In the same series, there is another variant available - Zebronics Zeb-Companion 102 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo - at a slightly high price point ( ₹769). We have considered the ‘107’ variant for discussing features.Some features:1) Keyboard has a low battery LED indication and a power-saving mode.2) Mouse is high on precision, has a compact and ergonomic design.3) Mouse comes with advanced optical sensor technology and has a wireless range 10 metre (without obstacles).MRP: ₹999.00Price: ₹754.003) Logitech MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows

This product comes in two variants - MK270r (priced ₹1,395.00) and MK295 (priced ₹2,199.00). We have considered the former for discussing the features. This wireless keyboard is spill-resistant and comes with eight multimedia and shortcut keys.Some features:1) 2.4 GHz wireless keyboard2) Keyboard has adjustable height3) Its mini USB-receiver provides a reliable wireless connection up to 10 metre. 4) Keyboard has low-profile, whisper-quiet keys and standard layout with full-size F-keys (function), number pad and arrow keys.5) Compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7,Windows 8, 10, 11.6) The USB receiver provides a reliable wireless connection up to 33 ft, so you can forget about drop-outs and delays.MRP: ₹2,295.00Price: ₹1,395.004) Dell Km117 Wireless Keyboard Mouse

This combo from Dell comes with a great design sensibility, giving your workspace a modern appearance. Its slim profile and silver accents (a design element) are sure to compliment a laptop or tablet. Some features:1) Extended battery2) Battery type: 2AAA, 1AA3) Great for Windows : The KM117 is compatible with Windows 7/8/8.1/10.4) Full-size keyboard with responsive chiclet (featuring small, flat rectangular keys) keys for ease of typing. Its multimedia shortcut keys provide quick access to audio and video functions.5) Fast-tracking, full-size laser mouse6) Compact USB nano receiver allows unobstructed access to your remaining USB ports for easy connection to other devices.MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹1,399.00

