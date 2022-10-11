Xiaomi 5-Inch mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Xiaomi has solidified its place in the inexpensive quality smartphone industry with an excellent user interface and high-grade hardware. Here, we tell you about the best Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phones available on Amazon.

Xiaomi mobiles are a line of smartphones manufactured by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. These Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phones are popular in India because of their feature-rich designs and low prices. Five-inch 1080p screens are a characteristic that comes on Xiaomi smartphones regularly. Aside from showing content clearly, Xiaomi 5-inch smartphones are noted for their sturdy construction that is resistant to rigorous handling and scratches. Best Xiaomi 5-Inch mobile phones 1. Redmi Mi 6A The Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inch touchscreen display and comes in two variants – 16GB/2GB RAM and 32GB/2GB RAM. The phone also has a 13 MP, f/2.2 rear camera. The phone is powered by a 3000 mAh Li-Ion battery, which provides more energy and power when using the phone. The phone has a gorgeous and elegant design and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by the2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor. Product specifications: 13MP primary camera | 5MP secondary camera

1080p@30fps video capabilities

3.5 jack

Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor

13.8 cm (5.45 in) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720-pixel resolution, 295 ppi pixel density, and 18:9 aspect ratio.

RAM: 2GB RAM

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

Dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android 8.1 operating system with a quad-core 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 CPU

3000 mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Good system efficiency There is no NFC Low pricing Severe online requirements Sturdy casing The selfie camera could be improved Dual SIM and microSD card support Both models only have 2GB of RAM Elegant and functional design Excellent battery life

2. Redmi 10A The phone has a 6.53-inch touch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution quality of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 10A. It has two variants of 3GB and 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A has a 5000 mAh battery. It has a 13MP camera on the rear and a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor for selfies. Product specifications: 13 MP rear camera | 5 MP front camera

15.58 cm (6.53 inch) HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD display

20:9 aspect ratio

MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz.

Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

10W rapid charger

Micro USB interface

4GB RAM | 64GB storage extendable up to 512GB

Dedicated SD card slot

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

Dual standby (4G+4G)

Pros Cons Fingerprint scanner 60Hz HD+ TFT IPS LCD display Dedicated SD card slot Only 5MP selfie camera 3.5 mm headphone jack Single 13MP rear camera Good battery backup with 5,000 mAh Only 10W charging support Android 11 OS out of the box Bloatware in the user interface

3. Redmi 9A Sport The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 9A Sport. It has two variants of 2GB and 3GB of RAM. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Redmi 9A Sport. It is compatible with proprietary fast charging. In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9A Sport on the back has a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0 microns. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It sports a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Product specifications: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor Clock speed of up to 2.0GHz

13 MP rear camera with AI portrait

Front camera 5 MP

16.58 cm (6.53-inch) HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9

5000 mAH large battery

In-box 10W wired charger

Memory, storage, and SIM cards: 2GB RAM + 32GB storage

Dual SIM (nano+nano) + SD card slot

Operating system: MIUI 12

Pros Cons Enhanced battery life Built-in RAM and ROM are limited Splash protection Uses Android 10 Separate secondary storage unit Not suitable for high-end gaming Available in great colours No Gorilla Glass protection Play basic games without difficulty Heating issues when multitasking MIUI 12 customising options The camera quality is average Excellent for general purposes There is no fingerprint scanner Phone with a reasonable price

4. Redmi 9 Activ This phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU powers the Redmi 9 Activ. It has two variants available in 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 9 Activ is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 10. On the back, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary camera. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It includes a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor for selfies. Product specifications: Octa-core Helio G35 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz

13+2 MP dual rear camera with AI portrait

5 MP front camera

16.58 centimetres (6.53-inch)

Display resolution of 720x1600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

Dedicated SD card slot

LCD display

5000 mAH battery with 10W cable charger in-box

MIUI 12 operating system with Android MIUI 12

Pros Cons It includes a large 5000 mAh battery It has a poor rear camera The performance is outstanding The front camera is subpar It's a great phone for long-term use Unimpressive phone design Every port is available for connectivity 10W slow charger Unimpressive gaming experience

5. Redmi Y2 The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is a selfie-focused phone from the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi. It has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi has chosen the Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The Redmi Y2 features a dual SIM smartphone with two nano SIM slots. It also includes a MicroSD slot that accommodates cards up to 256GB in size. The phone is powered by MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 16MP selfie camera and a dual camera arrangement consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary sensor, as it is a selfie-focused camera. Product specifications: 12MP+5MP dual rear camera

16MP front-facing camera, with soft selfie-light

15.59 centimetres (5.99-inch) with 1440 x 720 pixels’ resolution

SIM, memory, and storage: 3GB RAM

32GB expandable internal memory

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

4G+3G dual-standby

Android 8.1 Oreo operating system

Qualcomm snapdragon 625 CPU

3080mAH lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Attractive design Market availability is limited Excellent battery life Plastic everywhere Excellent audio quality Excellent camera performance EIS 4K video recording High-quality portrait selfies

6. Redmi 7 The phone's rear camera has 12 MP + 2 MP cameras. The smartphone has an 8 MP front-facing camera. It sports a 6.26-inch (15.9-cm) screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 has a 19:9 aspect ratio, so you can experience bright and crystal clear graphics, whether watching videos, playing games, or streaming movies online. Furthermore, the device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and operates on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. Product specifications: 12MP+2MP dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

15.9004 centimetres (6.26-inch) resolution, 269 ppi pixel density

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB

Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9.0 operating system

1.8GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 632 octa-core CPU

Adreno 506 4000mAH lithium-ion battery 15.9cm (6.26) Dot Notch HD+ Display

Pros Cons 8MP front-facing camera Unimpressive rear cameras Clear graphics Android Pie OS 4000 mAh battery Imprecise GPS 32GB internal memory Bloatware is pre-installed Expandable memory up to 512GB Good speakers

7. Redmi 10 Prime 2022 In the bottom mid-range mobile market, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 has a few noteworthy characteristics. This 4G smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and runs Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 custom user experience. In addition, the phone is backed by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 processor with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz. Aside from that, you may pick between 4GB and 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 smartphone has a quad-rear camera with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. It has a 8MP selfie camera. Product specifications: 50MP high-resolution primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro lens

8 MP front-facing camera

Octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 CPU with HyperEngine 2.0

Clock speed of up to 2.0GHz

6000 mAh battery with support for 18W rapid charging

Reverse charging up to 9W

22.5 W wired charger is included in the box.

6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) dot display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz and adjustable refresh rate technology.

Touch sampling at 180Hz

64GB internal storage, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

Pros Cons Li-Po battery of 6000 mAh USB Type C 2.0 port is obsolete Reasonable pricing Video recording is not possible Display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz Shared SIM and micro SD slots Good camera quality in daylight No NFC support Dust and splashes’ resistance Missing Android 12 OS 9W of reverse charging power No wireless charging option UI customisation in MIUI 12.5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shielding Support for 18W rapid charging

8. Redmi Note 11 This phone has a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi), and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Redmi Note 11. It has two variants available in 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 11. The Redmi Note 11 is compatible with proprietary fast charging. In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 11 has a quad camera arrangement on the back that includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) camera. It sports a single front-facing camera with a 13MP sensor. Product specifications: 90Hz FHD+ display (1080x2400) AMOLED display

16.33 cm (6.43 inch); aspect ratio 20:9

50 MP Quad rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, and portrait lenses

13 MP front camera

5000 mAh battery with in-box 33W Pro Quick Type-C charger

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core

6nm processor

Clock speed of up to 2.4GHz

4GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage extendable up to 512GB

Dedicated SD card slot

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

Dual standby (4G+4G)

Pros Cons IP53-rated dual-glass construction MIUI 13 based on Android 11 Smooth finish and classy appearance Snapdragon 680 lags in GPU AMOLED display Unimpressive ultra-wide camera Colour accuracy Night mode only in the primary camera Long battery life and 33W charging No 4K video capture Superb audio quality FM radio, IR blaster and microSD slot Wonderful portrait and macro pictures

9. Redmi 9i Sport This phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 9i Sport. It includes 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 9i Sport is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 10. The Redmi 9i Sport is compatible with proprietary fast charging. In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9i Sport has a 13MP camera on the back, including an f/2.2 aperture with a pixel size of 1.0 micron. Furthermore, autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. In addition, it sports a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Product specifications: 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 400-nit brightness rating

12nm MediaTek Helio G25 processor

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

MIUI 12 interface with Android 10 operating system

5000 mAh Li-Po battery

Charging at 10W

Pros Cons Extended battery life,10W charger Only 720p resolution is available 12nm chipset, adequate performance No Gorilla Glass protection Tall IPS display, 400 nits brightness Not suitable for advanced games Custom UI features in MIUI 12 The camera quality is average Supplementary storage container There is no fingerprint reader Water-resistant finish There is no quick charging speed There is no NFC or 5G support Outdated micro USB charging

10. Redmi 9i The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 9i is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with four 1.5GHz cores and four 2GHz cores. It includes 4GB of RAM. A non-removable 5000mAh battery backs the Redmi 9i. The Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies. Product specifications: 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) HD+ resolution

Rear camera: 13MP | front camera: 5MP

Lithium polymer battery, 5000 mAh

IN BOX: handset, power adapter (5V/2A), Micro USB cable, SIM eject tool, warranty card, user guide

MediaTek Helio G25 Processor

Pros Cons 5000 mAh battery Long charging time 6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen Only 720p resolution is available MIUI 12 has several built-in functions Possible image distortion Supports face recognition No fingerprint scanner Adequate colour selection options Heating issues

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Mi 6A 2GB 16GB R: 13, F: 5 Redmi 10A 4GB 64GB R: 13, F: 5 Redmi 9A Sport 2GB 32GB R: 13, F: 5 Redmi 9 Activ 4GB 64GB R: 13, F: 5 Redmi Y2 3GB 32GB R: 12+5, F: 16 Redmi 7 2GB 32GB R: 12+2, F:8 Redmi 10 Prime 2022 4GB 64GB R: 50+8+2+2, F: 8 Redmi Note 11 4GB 64GB R: 50+8+2, F: 13 Redmi 9i Sport 4GB 64GB R: 13, F: 5 Redmi 9i 4GB 128GB R: 13, F: 5

Best value for money The Redmi 10 Prime 2022, available for Rs. 10,999, offers the best value for money deal. It provides 4GB RAM along with an internal storage of 64 GB. Best overall product The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 can be rated as the best overall product out of the ten products. It offers dust and splash resistance, along with Gorilla Glass protection. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone? To find the perfect Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone ,be mindful of your smartphone's budget or price range and the specifications you wish for. Apart from this, you also need to be conscious and aware of the battery capacity of the phone you are selecting and its charging capabilities. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Redmi Mi 6A (2GB RAM, 16GB Storage) Rs. 7,990 2. Redmi 10A (4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 8,999 3. Redmi 9A Sport (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Rs. 6,999 4. Redmi 9 Activ (4 GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rs. 8,999 5. Redmi Y2 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Rs. 9,980 6. Redmi 7 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Rs. 7,599 7. Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rs. 10,999 8. Redmi Note 11 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rs. 13,499 9. Redmi 9i Sport (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rs. 8,795 10. Redmi 9i (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 10,690

