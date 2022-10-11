Sign out
Xiaomi 5-Inch mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 14:47 IST

Summary:

Xiaomi has solidified its place in the inexpensive quality smartphone industry with an excellent user interface and high-grade hardware. Here, we tell you about the best Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phones available on Amazon.

Xiaomi mobiles are a line of smartphones manufactured by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. These Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phones are popular in India because of their feature-rich designs and low prices. Five-inch 1080p screens are a characteristic that comes on Xiaomi smartphones regularly. Aside from showing content clearly, Xiaomi 5-inch smartphones are noted for their sturdy construction that is resistant to rigorous handling and scratches.

Best Xiaomi 5-Inch mobile phones

1. Redmi Mi 6A

The Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inch touchscreen display and comes in two variants – 16GB/2GB RAM and 32GB/2GB RAM. The phone also has a 13 MP, f/2.2 rear camera. The phone is powered by a 3000 mAh Li-Ion battery, which provides more energy and power when using the phone. The phone has a gorgeous and elegant design and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by the2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor.

Product specifications:

  • 13MP primary camera | 5MP secondary camera
  • 1080p@30fps video capabilities
  • 3.5 jack
  • Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor
  • 13.8 cm (5.45 in) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720-pixel resolution, 295 ppi pixel density, and 18:9 aspect ratio.
  • RAM: 2GB RAM
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • Dual-standby (4G+4G)
  • Android 8.1 operating system with a quad-core 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 CPU
  • 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Good system efficiencyThere is no NFC
Low pricingSevere online requirements
Sturdy casingThe selfie camera could be improved
Dual SIM and microSD card supportBoth models only have 2GB of RAM
Elegant and functional design 
Excellent battery life 

2. Redmi 10A

The phone has a 6.53-inch touch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution quality of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 10A. It has two variants of 3GB and 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A has a 5000 mAh battery. It has a 13MP camera on the rear and a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor for selfies.

Product specifications:

  • 13 MP rear camera | 5 MP front camera
  • 15.58 cm (6.53 inch) HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD display
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz.
  • Battery capacity: 5000 mAh
  • 10W rapid charger
  • Micro USB interface
  • 4GB RAM | 64GB storage extendable up to 512GB
  • Dedicated SD card slot
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • Dual standby (4G+4G)

ProsCons
Fingerprint scanner60Hz HD+ TFT IPS LCD display
Dedicated SD card slotOnly 5MP selfie camera
3.5 mm headphone jackSingle 13MP rear camera
Good battery backup with 5,000 mAhOnly 10W charging support
 Android 11 OS out of the box
 Bloatware in the user interface
Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
28% off
8,599 11,999
Buy now

3. Redmi 9A Sport

The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 9A Sport. It has two variants of 2GB and 3GB of RAM. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Redmi 9A Sport. It is compatible with proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9A Sport on the back has a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0 microns. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It sports a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

Product specifications:

  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor Clock speed of up to 2.0GHz
  • 13 MP rear camera with AI portrait
  • Front camera 5 MP
  • 16.58 cm (6.53-inch) HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9
  • 5000 mAH large battery
  • In-box 10W wired charger
  • Memory, storage, and SIM cards: 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano) + SD card slot
  • Operating system: MIUI 12

ProsCons
Enhanced battery lifeBuilt-in RAM and ROM are limited
Splash protectionUses Android 10
Separate secondary storage unitNot suitable for high-end gaming
Available in great coloursNo Gorilla Glass protection
Play basic games without difficultyHeating issues when multitasking
MIUI 12 customising optionsThe camera quality is average
Excellent for general purposesThere is no fingerprint scanner
Phone with a reasonable price 
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
13% off
6,999 7,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 9 Activ

This phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU powers the Redmi 9 Activ. It has two variants available in 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 9 Activ is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 10. On the back, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary camera. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It includes a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor for selfies.

Product specifications:

  • Octa-core Helio G35 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz
  • 13+2 MP dual rear camera with AI portrait
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 16.58 centimetres (6.53-inch)
  • Display resolution of 720x1600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • Dedicated SD card slot
  • LCD display
  • 5000 mAH battery with 10W cable charger in-box
  • MIUI 12 operating system with Android MIUI 12

ProsCons
It includes a large 5000 mAh batteryIt has a poor rear camera
The performance is outstandingThe front camera is subpar
It's a great phone for long-term useUnimpressive phone design
Every port is available for connectivity10W slow charger
 Unimpressive gaming experience
Redmi 9 Activ (Metallic Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
26% off
8,099 10,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is a selfie-focused phone from the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi. It has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi has chosen the Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The Redmi Y2 features a dual SIM smartphone with two nano SIM slots. It also includes a MicroSD slot that accommodates cards up to 256GB in size. The phone is powered by MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 16MP selfie camera and a dual camera arrangement consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary sensor, as it is a selfie-focused camera.

Product specifications:

  • 12MP+5MP dual rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera, with soft selfie-light
  • 15.59 centimetres (5.99-inch) with 1440 x 720 pixels’ resolution
  • SIM, memory, and storage: 3GB RAM
  • 32GB expandable internal memory
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • 4G+3G dual-standby
  • Android 8.1 Oreo operating system
  • Qualcomm snapdragon 625 CPU
  • 3080mAH lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Attractive designMarket availability is limited
Excellent battery lifePlastic everywhere
Excellent audio quality 
Excellent camera performance 
EIS 4K video recording 
High-quality portrait selfies 
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
7% off
9,790 10,499
Buy now

6. Redmi 7

The phone's rear camera has 12 MP + 2 MP cameras. The smartphone has an 8 MP front-facing camera. It sports a 6.26-inch (15.9-cm) screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 has a 19:9 aspect ratio, so you can experience bright and crystal clear graphics, whether watching videos, playing games, or streaming movies online. Furthermore, the device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and operates on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system.

Product specifications:

  • 12MP+2MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 15.9004 centimetres (6.26-inch) resolution, 269 ppi pixel density
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
  • Android Pie v9.0 operating system
  • 1.8GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 632 octa-core CPU
  • Adreno 506 4000mAH lithium-ion battery 15.9cm (6.26) Dot Notch HD+ Display

ProsCons
8MP front-facing cameraUnimpressive rear cameras
Clear graphicsAndroid Pie OS
4000 mAh batteryImprecise GPS
32GB internal memoryBloatware is pre-installed
Expandable memory up to 512GB 
Good speakers 
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
41% off
7,099 11,999
Buy now

7. Redmi 10 Prime 2022

In the bottom mid-range mobile market, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 has a few noteworthy characteristics. This 4G smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and runs Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 custom user experience. In addition, the phone is backed by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 processor with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz. Aside from that, you may pick between 4GB and 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 smartphone has a quad-rear camera with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. It has a 8MP selfie camera.

Product specifications:

  • 50MP high-resolution primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro lens
  • 8 MP front-facing camera
  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 CPU with HyperEngine 2.0
  • Clock speed of up to 2.0GHz
  • 6000 mAh battery with support for 18W rapid charging
  • Reverse charging up to 9W
  • 22.5 W wired charger is included in the box.
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) dot display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz and adjustable refresh rate technology.
  • Touch sampling at 180Hz
  • 64GB internal storage, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

ProsCons
Li-Po battery of 6000 mAhUSB Type C 2.0 port is obsolete
Reasonable pricingVideo recording is not possible
Display with a refresh rate of 90 HzShared SIM and micro SD slots
Good camera quality in daylightNo NFC support
Dust and splashes’ resistanceMissing Android 12 OS
9W of reverse charging powerNo wireless charging option
UI customisation in MIUI 12.5 
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shielding 
Support for 18W rapid charging 
Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (Bifrost Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display |50 MP Quad Camera
30% off
10,499 14,999
Buy now

8. Redmi Note 11

This phone has a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi), and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Redmi Note 11. It has two variants available in 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 11. The Redmi Note 11 is compatible with proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 11 has a quad camera arrangement on the back that includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) camera. It sports a single front-facing camera with a 13MP sensor.

Product specifications:

  • 90Hz FHD+ display (1080x2400) AMOLED display
  • 16.33 cm (6.43 inch); aspect ratio 20:9
  • 50 MP Quad rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, and portrait lenses
  • 13 MP front camera
  • 5000 mAh battery with in-box 33W Pro Quick Type-C charger
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core
  • 6nm processor
  • Clock speed of up to 2.4GHz
  • 4GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage extendable up to 512GB
  • Dedicated SD card slot
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • Dual standby (4G+4G)

ProsCons
IP53-rated dual-glass constructionMIUI 13 based on Android 11
Smooth finish and classy appearanceSnapdragon 680 lags in GPU
AMOLED displayUnimpressive ultra-wide camera
Colour accuracyNight mode only in the primary camera
Long battery life and 33W chargingNo 4K video capture
Superb audio quality 
FM radio, IR blaster and microSD slot 
Wonderful portrait and macro pictures 
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
33% off
11,999 17,999
Buy now

9. Redmi 9i Sport

This phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 9i Sport. It includes 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 9i Sport is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 10. The Redmi 9i Sport is compatible with proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9i Sport has a 13MP camera on the back, including an f/2.2 aperture with a pixel size of 1.0 micron. Furthermore, autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. In addition, it sports a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

Product specifications:

  • 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 400-nit brightness rating
  • 12nm MediaTek Helio G25 processor
  • 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
  • MIUI 12 interface with Android 10 operating system
  • 5000 mAh Li-Po battery
  • Charging at 10W

ProsCons
Extended battery life,10W chargerOnly 720p resolution is available
12nm chipset, adequate performanceNo Gorilla Glass protection
Tall IPS display, 400 nits brightness Not suitable for advanced games
Custom UI features in MIUI 12The camera quality is average
Supplementary storage containerThere is no fingerprint reader
Water-resistant finishThere is no quick charging speed
 There is no NFC or 5G support
 Outdated micro USB charging
Redmi 9i Sport (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
10% off
8,975 9,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 9i

The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 9i is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with four 1.5GHz cores and four 2GHz cores. It includes 4GB of RAM. A non-removable 5000mAh battery backs the Redmi 9i. The Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Product specifications:

  • 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) HD+ resolution
  • Rear camera: 13MP | front camera: 5MP
  • Lithium polymer battery, 5000 mAh
  • IN BOX: handset, power adapter (5V/2A), Micro USB cable, SIM eject tool, warranty card, user guide
  • MediaTek Helio G25 Processor

ProsCons
5000 mAh batteryLong charging time
6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreenOnly 720p resolution is available
MIUI 12 has several built-in functionsPossible image distortion 
Supports face recognitionNo fingerprint scanner
Adequate colour selection optionsHeating issues 
Redmi 9i (Sea Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
9% off
9,999 10,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Mi 6A2GB16GBR: 13, F: 5
Redmi 10A4GB64GBR: 13, F: 5
Redmi 9A Sport2GB32GBR: 13, F: 5
Redmi 9 Activ4GB64GBR: 13, F: 5
Redmi Y23GB32GBR: 12+5, F: 16
Redmi 72GB32GBR: 12+2, F:8
Redmi 10 Prime 20224GB64GBR: 50+8+2+2, F: 8
Redmi Note 114GB64GBR: 50+8+2, F: 13
Redmi 9i Sport4GB64GBR: 13, F: 5
Redmi 9i4GB128GBR: 13, F: 5

Best value for money

The Redmi 10 Prime 2022, available for Rs. 10,999, offers the best value for money deal. It provides 4GB RAM along with an internal storage of 64 GB.

Best overall product

The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 can be rated as the best overall product out of the ten products. It offers dust and splash resistance, along with Gorilla Glass protection.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone?

To find the perfect Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone ,be mindful of your smartphone's budget or price range and the specifications you wish for. Apart from this, you also need to be conscious and aware of the battery capacity of the phone you are selecting and its charging capabilities.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Redmi Mi 6A (2GB RAM, 16GB Storage)Rs. 7,990
2.Redmi 10A (4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 8,999
3.Redmi 9A Sport (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 6,999
4.Redmi 9 Activ (4 GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Rs. 8,999
5.Redmi Y2 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 9,980
6.Redmi 7 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 7,599
7.Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Rs. 10,999
8.Redmi Note 11 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Rs. 13,499
9.Redmi 9i Sport (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Rs. 8,795
10.Redmi 9i (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Rs. 10,690

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.

1. Which is the best Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone overall?

The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 can be rated as the best Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone.

2. What is the price of the top Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone?

The price of the Redmi 10 Prime 2022 is Rs. 10,999 on Amazon.

3. Which is the latest released Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone?

The latest Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone out of the enlisted products is Redmi 10 Prime 2022.

 View More
