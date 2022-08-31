Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The Xiaomi phones provide its users with outstanding features. They give a premium feel at an affordable price.

Xiaomi- the top selling mobile phone brand

Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone is a perfect fit for everyone. With its latest features and wide range of collections, there is something for each one’s requirement. Xiaomi is a China-based company. Although it has its manufacturing unit in India, mostly Xiaomi phones are made in India. Xiaomi is the mother company with 3 brands under it; Mi, Redmi and Poco. The Mi phones are a bit on the premium side, whereas the Redmi and Poco devices provide a range of budget-friendly options. The Poco was initially launched as a sub-brand, but later, in 2020, it became a separate brand-building phone based on MIUI's software. Xiaomi 6 GB RAM Mobile Phone has a wide variety of options, with each one having its unique feature. 1. Redmi 10 Prime The company markets this product as the all-rounder superstar, as it claims to be great in all aspects. This comes in the colour phantom black. It has an AI quad-camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor, and it also has an 8MP in-display selfie camera. The processor in it is MediaTek Helio G88. It has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a 22.5W charger, and the device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It is one of the finest in the range of Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phones. Specifications: OS- MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions- 16.2 1 7.6cm; 192grams

7.6cm; 192grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)

Item Model Number- Redmi 10 Prime

Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

Display technology- LCD

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item Weight- 192g

Pros Cons FHD+ 90 Hz display Pricey A massive battery of 6000mAh The front camera can be better 3.5 Audio Jack LCD display 50MP camera Dedicated slot for Micro-SD card

2. Redmi Note 11 This comes in the colour stardust white. It highlights the feature of a super AMOLED display. It has a quad camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor, and it has a 13MP in-display front camera. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 16.33cm FHD+ display. It provides a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger. Specifications: OS- MIUI 13

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Connectivity Technologies-Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Display Technology-AMOLED

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer-Redmi

Item Weight- 179g

Pros Cons 90Hz AMOLED display Not well-optimized MIUI Superfast charging support of 33W Has pre-installed bloatware Amazing battery life Widevine L1 support Dedicated SD-card slot

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro ThisXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone is in the colour vintage bronze. This phone is said to have a "Pro Display, Pro Camera". It has a 64MP quad-camera that allows users to take stunning pictures, with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP telemacro and portrait lens. It also has to offer night mode 2.0 for capturing clear photos in low light. It has a super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 5020mAh batter. Specifications: OS- Android

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Item Model Number-Exclusive_2020_1153

Connectivity Technologies- USB;Wi-Fi Bluetooth

Display Technology- AMOLED

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item Weight- 192g

Pros Cons Great build No 5g support 108MP set up od quad camera Ads in the UI 120Hz refresh rate Fast charging Brighter display

4. Redmi 9 Activ This variant of the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone has a coral green colour. The company's tagline for this product is 'More RAM Active Fun'. It is said to be efficient in multitasking. It has a dual camera with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box. Specifications: OS- MIUI 23, Android MIUI 23

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Item Model Number-Redmi 9 Active

Connectivity Technologies- USB,Wi-Fi Bluetooth

Display Technology- IPS LSD display

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item Weight- 194g

Pros Cons 5000mAh battery No gorilla glass protection Display with 400 nits brightness The camera is average Dedicated micro-SD card slot 10W charger Water repellent coating

5. Redmi Note 10S This phone has a very premium feel to itself, it has a sleek body, and its ends are flattened. ThisXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonehas a 64MP Wide Angle Camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro. It has a 13MP in-display front camera. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor just adds to its premium feel of it. Further, it provides MediaTek Helio G95 and offers a super AMOLED display of 16.33cm. It has a standard battery of 5000mAh and comes with a 33W in-box charger. Specifications: OS- Android 11

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-16 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 179 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)

Connectivity Technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

Display Technology-AMOLED

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item Weight- 179g

Pros Cons It has an elegant design Overheating problem UI performance Has bloatware Battery backup Camera quality Stereo speaker

6. Poco M4 Pro 5g This variant comes in the cool colour blue. It has a classic POCO design, and it accommodates the flagship X-axis linear Motor. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensite 810 processor, offers a large battery of 5000mAh and has a 33W charger in the box. It has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide, with a stunning 16MP front camera. This Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone variant has quite a lot to offer to its buyers. Specifications: OS- Android 11

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-0.88 x 7.58 x 16.36 cm; 480 Grams

Item Model Number-MZB0BGYIN

Connectivity Technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

Display Technology- LCD

Audio Jack-3.5mm

Manufacturer- Xiaomi Technology India Pvt

Item Weight- 480g

Pros Cons 7 5g bands LCD display No adds in the UI Plastic build Great Battery life Stereo speaker Fast charging

7. Xiaomi 11i 5g Hypercharge ‘Supercharge. Super Smooth’ is the tagline of this Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone.This phone comes in the colour stealth black. This handset offers a wide range of features; it comes with a 108MP triple camera set and an 18MP front camera. It has a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It has a 4500mAh dual-cell battery and comes with a 120W charger inside the box. This phone promises to charge up to 100% in just 15 minutes. Specifications: OS- Android 11

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Item Model Number-MZB0A55IN

Display Technology-AMOLED

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer-Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Item Weight- 207g

Pros Cons Great charging speed Average camera Display No dedicated sim slot Speaker Ads in UI 1200 nits brightness Plastic frame 3.5mm audio jack

8. Mi 11X 5g It isXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonerange’s everything flagship model. It has a Qualcomm snapdragon 870 processor and an E4 AMOLED display. It has earned the DisplayMate A+ highest screen technology certificate. It has a 48MP main camera, a 5 MP telemacro camera to take great macro shorts, and it has an excellent 20MP front camera. It has night mode 2.0 so that low light cannot stop you from taking a breathtaking picture. It has flagship dual speakers and is certified by Dolby Atoms. It also has the flagship X-axis haptic. It also has corning gorilla glass 5 front and back IP53 rated. Its battery is 4520mAh.

Specifications: OS-Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11)

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-16.37 x 0.78 x 7.68 cm; 196 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)

Item Model Number-Mi 11X

Connectivity Technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

Display Technology-AMOLED

Audio jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer-Xiaomi

Item Weight- 196g

Pros Cons Display Expandable storage is not available Design Bloatware ridden Amazing performance Battery life Stereo speaker

9. Redmi Note 11T 5g This variant ofXiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phonecomes in a pleasant colour of aquamarine blue. It provides great features for its buyers, like the reading mode, sunlight mode, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and also the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a massive 5000mAh battery, with dual-split charging technology and a 33W power adapter in the box. It has a 50 MP Ai primary camera for perfect images. It comes with UFS 2.2, perfect for gaming.

Specifications: OS-MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions-16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 195 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Item Model number-Redmi Note 11T 5G

Connectivity technologies-Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; Wi-Fi; USB

Display technology- LCD

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item Weight- 195g

Pros Cons Great battery life LCD display Speaker quality Plastic body 3.5mm audio jack MediaTek Dimensity 810 7 5g band

10. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5g The Xiaomi 6GB RAM a mobile phone has the tagline‘best gets better. It is equipped with snapdragon 695, has a battery of 5000mAh and 67W turbo charging. The 120 Hz refresh rate helps in smooth gaming. This handset has a triple camera setup with a 108MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The liquid cooling feature is also available for problem-free use. The design is fabulous as it has EVOL. Pro design. Specifications: OS- MIUI 13

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions- 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams

Batteries-1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Connectivity technologies-Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Display Technology-AMOLED

Audio Jack-3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item Weight- 202g

Pros Cons Wonderful design HDR content cannot be streamed Amazing performance 4k video cannot be recorded Stunning display Plastic frame Battery back-up 1200 nits brightness

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 10 Prime FHD+ 50MP + 8MP + 2MP+2MP (quad); 8 MP (Front) 6000mAh Redmi Note 11 AMOLED 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13Mp (front 5000mAh Redmi Note 10 Pro AMOLED 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP (quad); 16 MP (front camera) 5020mAh Redmi 9 Activ LCD 13MP + 2MP (dual); 5MP (Front camera) 5000mAh Redmi Note 10S AMOLED 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13 MP (front camera) 5000mAh Poco M4 Pro 5g LCD 50MP + 8 MP (dual); 16 MP (front) 5000mAh Xiaomi 11i 5g Hypercharge AMOLED 108MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple); 16MP front camera 4500mAh Mi 11X 5g AMOLED 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple);20 MP front camera 4520mAh Redmi Note 11T 5g LCD 50 MP + 8 MP (dual); 16 MP (front) 5000mAh Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5g AMOLED 108 MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple); 16 MP (front) 5000mAh

Best value for money Redmi Note 11 beats every other device in the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone segment to clinch the "Best Value for Money" tag. The FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with dual stereo speakers takes the multimedia experience to a different level. Also, the 33W in-box charger and the 5000mah battery give excellent usability to the device. Best overall product Mi 11X 5g is the Champion phone of the Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone segment. The AMOLED Dot display and the Dolby atmos speakers give a supreme multimedia experience. Also, the flagship 7nm processor with a 120hz refresh rate makes it a superfast device. Overall it can be a great buy for any tech enthusiast. How to find the perfect product? Finding the perfect product can be tricky. Everyone has a different requirement from their phone and hence needs to decide accordingly. The Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone variants have a wide range to choose from. Firstly, one needs to decide what features they want in their phone. Secondly, selecting what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to short-list some of the devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements. Price list of all products

S. no. Product Price 1 Mi 11X 5g Rs. 27,999.00 2 Xiaomi 11i 5g Hypercharge Rs. 23,465.00 3 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5g Rs. 19,999.00 4 Poco M4 Pro 5g Rs. 16,800.00 5 Redmi Note 11T 5g Rs. 15,999.00 6 Redmi Note 10 Pro Rs. 15,999.00 7 Redmi Note 11 Rs. 14,499.00 8 Redmi 10 Prime Rs. 13,499.00 9 Redmi Note 10S Rs. 12,999.00 10 Redmi 9 Activ Rs. 10,999.00