Summary: Are you looking for a Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone with all the essential features? Here are some options that you can choose from.

Xiaomi 8MP front camera phones

Xiaomi is the most popular choice when buying a smartphone with high-tech features at affordable prices. If you are searching for a Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone, here is a guide that will help you find the perfect one! Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is one of the best picks in the Xiaomi 8MP front camera phonescategory. The smartphone has a superior-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and an octa-core processor (2.2 GHz) with a Dual Kryo 660 layout. With a super-fast processor, the smartphone has large storage space with 6 GB and 8GB RAM and 128 and 256 ROM options, respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has a captivating and rich display with an AMOLED front screen and a display resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 108MP, f/1.9 primary wide-angle camera, an 8MP, f/2.2 ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

- 108 MP Battery - 5000 maAh Li-polymer battery

- 5000 maAh Li-polymer battery Screen Size - 6.67 inches

- 6.67 inches Screen Type - Ultra bright display with Super AMOLED display and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

- Ultra bright display with Super AMOLED display and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Operating System - MIUI 13

- MIUI 13 Cellular technology - 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery backup Unable to record 4K videos Extraordinary display Cannot stream HDR content Sleek body design Amazing price

2. Xiaomi Redmi K50i It is one of the premium smartphones on the Xiaomi 8MP front camera phones list. It has a 6.6 inches display screen with a screen aspect ratio of 20:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1920×1080. The screen has a 144Hz fluid display that makes the display smooth and responsive. The vibrant and bright display enhances the video-streaming and game-playing experience.However, one flaw makes the user think twice before purchasing it. The smartphone has an in-built storage of 128GB, and the user cannot increase the ROM storage.However, there is a 256GB variant available too.

5080 mAh Rear Camera - Triple camera setup with 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 2MP macro camera

Triple camera setup with 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 2MP macro camera Screen Size - 6.6 inches

6.6 inches Screen Type - LCD panel

LCD panel Screen Resolution - 1920×1080

- 1920×1080 Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, Wi-Fi

- Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, Wi-Fi RAM - 6GB

- 6GB Operating System - MIUI 13

Pros Cons High-performance processor LCD panel HD quality camera Low-quality photography in low light Turbocharger charges the phone quickly Cannot increase the internal storage Turbocharger charges the phone quickly

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T The Redmi Note 10T has an MIUI 2 operating system and an Octa-core processor with 2.2GHz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 chipset that is perfect for those who are experts at multitasking. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup and an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. If you are looking for a smartphone with decent performance under ₹15,000, you can go for the Redmi Note 10T. However, there is a catch! The Xiaomi Redmi smartphone comes with RAM of 4GB and ROM of 64 GB. The limited space can be problematic if you like downloading different applications, photos, and videos. However, you can extend the internal storage up to 1TB with a micro-SD card.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core Operating System - MIUI 12

- MIUI 12 Display screen - 6.5 inches

- 6.5 inches Screen Type - LCD Panel

- LCD Panel Display resolution - 2400×1800

- 2400×1800 Storage - 4GB, 64GB

- 4GB, 64GB Battery -5000 mAh with 18W fast wired charging

Pros Cons Decent performance Slow charging Good battery life Questionable low-light photography Front camera with 8MP and f/2.0 A little bulky Octa-core processor with 2.2GHz Average internal storage

4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a 6.55-inch screen size with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 technology to protect the AMOLED display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset to ensure the phone does not hang and all the apps run smoothly. The smartphone's rear side has a three-camera setup, and its backside design has a halo-ring design with anti-glare frosted glass. It has a 64 MP, f/1.79 primary camera, 8MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera to capture focused and beautiful photos. It supports features such as autofocus, exposure compensation, face detection, digital zoom, continuous shooting, and others.

- 6.5 inches Screen Resolution - 1080×2400

- 1080×2400 Screen Type - AMOLED display with 402 PPI display density

- AMOLED display with 402 PPI display density Battery - 4250 mAH

- 4250 mAH Storage - 6GB, 128GB expandable upto 1TB

- 6GB, 128GB expandable upto 1TB Operating system - MIUI 12.5

Pros Cons Decent and fast performance A little bit on the costlier side Immersive audio experience with Dolby Vision 3.5 mm audio jack unavailable Slim and sleek design Battery life is smaller than others

5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime The next on the list is the Xiaomi 10 Prime, which is available at an affordable rate under ₹12,000. It has a screen size of 6.5 inches, a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, and 405 PPI pixel density. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, making it super fast. It also has an octa-core 2GHz Cortex A75 and a 1.8GHz Cortex A55 processor to ensure seamless performance.The camera facilitates an AI-Quad camera at the back with 50 MP, f/1.8 primary camera, 8MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The 6000 mAH battery makes it the best phone at an affordable price range.

MediaTek Helio G88 chipset Screen size - 6.5 inch

6.5 inch Screen resolution - 2400×180

2400×180 Screen Type - FHD+

FHD+ Operating System - MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5

MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5 Storage - 4GB, 64GB, extendable up to 512 GB and 6GB, 128GB

4GB, 64GB, extendable up to 512 GB and 6GB, 128GB Cellular Technology - LTE

LTE Battery life - 6000 mAh

Pros Cons Sleek and slim design The camera could have been better Decent battery life with 6000 mAH Unimpressive low-light photography Amazing visual experience with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate Extendable internal storage up to 512 GB

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is a complete device with several impressive internal specifications. It is prepared to provide ardent gamers and novice photographers with a satisfying experience in photography, gaming, and operating requirements. A quad-camera arrangement on the back includes a 108 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Phase Detection Autofocus, Digital Zoom, Touch to Focus, Exposure Compensation, ISO Control, and HDR mode are just a few of the smartphone's many features. The company has also included a 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

6GB Processor - MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset

MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset Screen size - 6.43 inches

6.43 inches Screen resolution - 1080×2400

1080×2400 Screen type - Wide AMOLED

Wide AMOLED Operating system - MIUI 13

Pros Cons Amazing display No Android 12 Sleek and smart design Low-light photography could be improved

7. Xiaomi 11i 5G The 6.67-inch AMOLED dot display on the Xiaomi Mi 11i has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Xiaomi has combined the best-in-class 395 PPI pixel density with a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 layer, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio to ensure the best visual experience. The triple camera setup in this phone includes a 108MP f/1.89 wide-angle primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 camera to capture the shots. The wide-angle primary selfie camera has a 16MP resolution with an aperture of f/2.45. The additional Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and an Octa-core (Dual-core, 2.5GHz, Cortex A78 + Hexa-core, 2GHz, Cortex A55) CPU ensure that your phone does hang up during essential times.

6.67 inches Screen Resolution - 1080×2400

1080×2400 Battery - 5160 mAh

5160 mAh Storage - 6 GB

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T

Rear camera - Triple camera set with 108MP, 8MP, and 2MP

Pros Cons Affordable price The battery could have been improved Seamless performance High-quality camera

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G 5000 maAh Li-polymer battery and charges within 15 minutes to run the entire day Cellular technology supports 5G, 4G LTE. Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and an octa-core processor (2.2 GHz) with a Dual Kryo 660 layout. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 6.6 inches display screen. 44Hz fluid smooth display Operating System MIUI 13. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T MediaTek dimensity 700 octa-core. 5000mAh with 18W fast wired charging Triple-camera set up and has an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 6GB, 128GB expandable up to 1TB AMOLED display with 402 PPI display density 6.5 inches screen size Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 6000 mAh battery life MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Rear camera with 108 MP resolution and f/1.9 aperture Quad camera Xiaomi Mi 11i 6.67 inches screen with AMOLED dot display. 6 GB RAM Triple camera with 108 MP, 8MP, and 2MP

Best value for money If you are looking for an affordable Xiaomi 8 MP front camera phone, then the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the best option. The smartphone’s unique back design supports a triple camera set with high-quality resolutions and various advanced features such as digital zoom, face detection, autofocus, and others. It has a Qualcomm snapdragon 778G chipset that ensures your phone does not hang up. Best overall The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is among the best competitors for phones under Rs. 25,000. The smartphone has a superfast and high-quality processor that ensures the user can simultaneously open multiple apps. Different storage options are available that enable the user to install different apps.The processor of this phone helps smooth and powerful gameplay, and the display quality enhances the visual experience. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone? Here are some technical aspects you should consider before buying your new Xiaomi 8MP camera phone: Budget - The smartphone cost increases based on processor speed, memory, camera, and camera.

The smartphone cost increases based on processor speed, memory, camera, and camera. Battery - If you think you will be using your smartphone for long hours, or opening different apps simultaneously, you should see the smartphone's battery. Also, it would help if you bought a smartphone that quickly charges up and restores its battery.

If you think you will be using your smartphone for long hours, or opening different apps simultaneously, you should see the smartphone's battery. Also, it would help if you bought a smartphone that quickly charges up and restores its battery. Memory - A smartphone has two types of memory: RAM and ROM. If you want a high-speed phone, search for one with high RAM. However, if you want more storage space, look for higher ROM space.

A smartphone has two types of memory: RAM and ROM. If you want a high-speed phone, search for one with high RAM. However, if you want more storage space, look for higher ROM space. Camera - It is better to purchase a smartphone with an 8-16 MP camera. Ensure the aperture is f/2.2 or f/2.0 in Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone.

- It is better to purchase a smartphone with an 8-16 MP camera. Ensure the aperture is f/2.2 or f/2.0 in Processor - Look at the processor speed in GigaHertz (GHz) to find a high processor speed smartphone. Remember, the more speed, the faster you can edit the videos, play games, or stream online videos.

Display screen- It is better to buy a smartphone with a display screen of around 5 - 6-inch with an HD or QHD quality display option.