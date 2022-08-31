Xiaomi phones under ₹ 20,000: The best of Xiaomi on a budget By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Xiaomi gadgets are lauded for their affordable pricing and high value for money compared to other big manufacturers. If you are looking for a fantastic phone at a price under ₹ 20,000, then Xiaomi has a lot of offerings for you to choose from.

Xiaomi phones under ₹ 20,000 offer powerful features like great camera features and long battery life at affordable prices.

Xiaomi phones are a smart buy due to their high-quality cameras, long battery lives, sharp displays, and elegant MIUI software. Choosing the best phone when there are options in practically every market segment can seem daunting. Find out which Xiaomi phone is best for you to buy on a budget of under ₹20,000 with the help of this comprehensive guide. 1.Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a top-tier budget smartphone, thanks to its premium build quality, brilliant 90Hz AMOLED screen, and powerful Snapdragon 732G processor. Specifications: Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 4250 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Elegant design Lacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack Snapdragon 732G processor Underwhelming low-light photography results 90hz refresh rate Not for gamers

2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G The Snapdragon 695 in this phone lacks the processing power for 4K video or HDR recording, and the camera array is considerably less impressive. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is great, but it's not a category leader. However, it's still a good choice as an affordable Android phone. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (100% charge in 42 minutes)

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Underpowered processor Stereo speakers setup Overpriced 67W fast charging No support for Android 12

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers competitive features such as a high refresh rate, AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera stack, amazing battery life, and more, making it the new favourite Xiaomi phone under ₹20,000 in India. Specifications: Display: 6.5 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5020 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 75 minutes)

Pros Cons Great battery life Underpowered processor Dependable performance EIS support limited to 1080p recordings Sleek, elegant design Underwhelming low-light photography results

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro The Redmi Note 10 Pro is excellent, thanks to its snappy display, powerful battery, and solid build quality. Xiaomi is offering a 120 Hz AMOLED in this Redmi Note. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a fantastic upgrade from the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5020 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (59% in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate Bloatware Support for 33W fast charging Underwhelming low-light photography results Great battery life Lacks 5G support

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro The 108MP camera is only one of the many reasons why the Note 11 Pro 5G is so popular. The phone has a display with fantastic performance, an attractive design with a glass back panel, and high-speed charging (67W) for a budget phone. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 SoC RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (51% charging in 15 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for Widevine L1 Underwhelming low-light photography results Premium design and excellent build quality Plastic body Support for 67W fast charging Underpowered Mediatek G96 SoC

6. Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11S is a high-quality smartphone that stands out thanks to its water resistance, sleek design, long battery life, powerful speakers, and dependable camera. To begin with, the fact that this is a 4G-only smartphone is peculiar, given that the preceding Redmi Note 11T 5G (Review) supports 5G. However, the 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and an independent microSD card slot are just a few of the essential things it delivers. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 SoC RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% in 58 minutes)

Pros Cons Stunning display Underwhelming low-light photography results Solid build quality Underpowered processor Great stereo speakers Somewhat overpriced

7. Redmi Note 11 The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 680, which might be a 4G processor, but is pretty powerful. With a stunning design that distinguishes it from other phones in its segment and a beautiful AMOLED display, it delivers on all fronts. It also offers support for Widevine L1, which most budget phones lack. The phone's cameras produce decent results, which help create a well-rounded smartphone experience. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 267301) RAM: 4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.4 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 60 minutes)

Pros Cons AMOLED display No 5G support Premium glass-body design with a matte finish Ads and bloatware 90hz refresh-rate Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging Support for Widevine L1

8. Redmi Note 10T 5G The Redmi note 10T 5G is the ultimate budget choice, given that it offers incredible specs at a fantastic price. It does not look like a budget phone, as it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a variable refresh rate and a stunning design. The phone's processor is Dimensity 700, which helps it power through most use cases. It also offers outstanding camera performance and makes for a great budget phone. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507) RAM: 4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 22.5W

Pros Cons Five 5G bands Bloatware and ads MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Build quality 90hz refresh rate Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery

9. Redmi Note 10S The Redmi Note 10S is a great budget smartphone. With a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED panel and 1100 nits peak brightness, it offers a great value proposition despite not improving much over the Note 10. It supports 33W fast charging, which is a great feature to have in phones nowadays. The Helio G95 is one of the most powerful processors in this price bracket and ensures that the phone will not let you down during intensive tasks. However, it does lack support for 5G. The low-light photography results could improve, but the cameras perform well under well-lit conditions. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 1100 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Helio G95 SoC (Antutu Score: 342528) RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.5 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons AMOLED display panel Lacks 5G support Premium design and excellent build quality Lacks support for a high refresh-rate panel Powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging 4K video recording does not support stabilisation IP 53 rated

10. Redmi 10 Prime The Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with support for a 90hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel performs reasonably well with 400 nits peak brightness. The Helios G88 might not be the most powerful processor but will not hold you back unless you are a heavy power user. The wide array of rear camera sensors yields fantastic results, while the front-camera performance could improve. The phone also lacks 5G support, which is reasonable at this price point. The massive 6000 mAh battery will help you power through most of the day without charging your phone. Specifications: Display: 6.5 inches LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (Antutu Score: 231552) RAM: 4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 6000 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.4 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Stereo speakers support LCD display Massive 6000 mAh battery eMMC 5.1 storage solution Well-rounded budget specs Underwhelming selfie camera results Good rear camera Lacks 5G support

Product Price Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite ₹ 19,990 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G ₹ 19,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ₹ 17,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro ₹ 15,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro ₹ 18,999 Redmi Note 11S ₹ 15,499 Redmi Note 11 ₹ 13,499 Redmi Note 10T 5G ₹ 11,999 Redmi Note 10S ₹ 12,499 Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 10,999

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor 48 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 108 MP rear camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G 67W fast charging Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 108 MP rear camera 6.5 inches Super AMOLED panel 33W fast charging Redmi Note 10 Pro 108 MP rear camera 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel 33W fast charging Redmi Note 11 Pro 108 MP rear camera 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel 67W fast charging Redmi Note 11S 108 MP rear camera 6.43inches Super AMOLED panel 33W fast charging Redmi Note 11 50 MP rear camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor 33W fast charging Redmi Note 10T 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor 48 MP rear camera 22.5W fast charging Redmi Note 10S 64 MP rear camera 6.43 inches AMOLED pane 33W fast charging Redmi 10 Prime 50 MP rear camera 6000 mAh battery MediaTek Helio G88 SoC

Best value for money Overall, the Redmi Note 10S steals the show with its impeccable performance. The Redmi Note 10S boasts a stunning super AMOLED display and a familiar quad-camera rear setup that provides decent outdoor lighting results. The 13MP selfie camera delivers as required, and the 5000 mAh battery, combined with the 33W fast charging, is just the cherry on the cake. If you want the best value for your money, you cannot go wrong with the Redmi Note 10S. Best overall Overall, The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is undoubtedly the best performer on our list. The premium build quality gives you a premium in-hand feel. The stunning design and AMOLED display makes it incredibly attractive to look at. It offers a great value proposition for anyone looking to buy a phone under Rs. 20,000. How to find the perfect Xiaomi phone under ₹20,000 Your requirements: It is important to decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone. Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward. Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a certain piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.