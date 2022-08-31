Sign out
Xiaomi phones under 20,000: The best of Xiaomi on a budget

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Xiaomi gadgets are lauded for their affordable pricing and high value for money compared to other big manufacturers. If you are looking for a fantastic phone at a price under 20,000, then Xiaomi has a lot of offerings for you to choose from.

Xiaomi phones under 20,000 offer powerful features like great camera features and long battery life at affordable prices.

Xiaomi phones are a smart buy due to their high-quality cameras, long battery lives, sharp displays, and elegant MIUI software. Choosing the best phone when there are options in practically every market segment can seem daunting. Find out which Xiaomi phone is best for you to buy on a budget of under 20,000 with the help of this comprehensive guide.

1.Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a top-tier budget smartphone, thanks to its premium build quality, brilliant 90Hz AMOLED screen, and powerful Snapdragon 732G processor.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 4250 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Elegant designLacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack
Snapdragon 732G processorUnderwhelming low-light photography results
90hz refresh rateNot for gamers
(Renewed) Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
15% off
21,999 25,999
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

The Snapdragon 695 in this phone lacks the processing power for 4K video or HDR recording, and the camera array is considerably less impressive. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is great, but it's not a category leader. However, it's still a good choice as an affordable Android phone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (100% charge in 42 minutes)

ProsCons
Super AMOLED displayUnderpowered processor
Stereo speakers setupOverpriced
67W fast chargingNo support for Android 12
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off
20,999 24,999
Buy now

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers competitive features such as a high refresh rate, AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera stack, amazing battery life, and more, making it the new favourite Xiaomi phone under 20,000 in India.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5020 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 75 minutes)

ProsCons
Great battery lifeUnderpowered processor
Dependable performanceEIS support limited to 1080p recordings
Sleek, elegant designUnderwhelming low-light photography results
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera | 120Hz Super Amoled Display
22% off
17,999 22,999
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is excellent, thanks to its snappy display, powerful battery, and solid build quality. Xiaomi is offering a 120 Hz AMOLED in this Redmi Note. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a fantastic upgrade from the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5020 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (59% in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rateBloatware
Support for 33W fast chargingUnderwhelming low-light photography results
Great battery lifeLacks 5G support
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120hz Super Amoled Display|64MPwith 5mp Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
20% off
15,999 19,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro

The 108MP camera is only one of the many reasons why the Note 11 Pro 5G is so popular. The phone has a display with fantastic performance, an attractive design with a glass back panel, and high-speed charging (67W) for a budget phone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 SoC

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (51% charging in 15 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for Widevine L1Underwhelming low-light photography results
Premium design and excellent build qualityPlastic body
Support for 67W fast chargingUnderpowered Mediatek G96 SoC
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
17% off
18,999 22,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11S is a high-quality smartphone that stands out thanks to its water resistance, sleek design, long battery life, powerful speakers, and dependable camera. To begin with, the fact that this is a 4G-only smartphone is peculiar, given that the preceding Redmi Note 11T 5G (Review) supports 5G. However, the 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and an independent microSD card slot are just a few of the essential things it delivers.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 SoC

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% in 58 minutes)

ProsCons
Stunning displayUnderwhelming low-light photography results
Solid build qualityUnderpowered processor
Great stereo speakersSomewhat overpriced
Redmi Note 11S (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)|108MP AI Quad Camera | 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 33W Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
18% off
16,499 19,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 680, which might be a 4G processor, but is pretty powerful. With a stunning design that distinguishes it from other phones in its segment and a beautiful AMOLED display, it delivers on all fronts. It also offers support for Widevine L1, which most budget phones lack. The phone's cameras produce decent results, which help create a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 267301)

RAM: 4GB/6GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.4 Aperture

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 60 minutes)

ProsCons
AMOLED displayNo 5G support
Premium glass-body design with a matte finishAds and bloatware
90hz refresh-rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging 
Support for Widevine L1 
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off
13,499 17,999
Buy now

8. Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi note 10T 5G is the ultimate budget choice, given that it offers incredible specs at a fantastic price. It does not look like a budget phone, as it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a variable refresh rate and a stunning design. The phone's processor is Dimensity 700, which helps it power through most use cases. It also offers outstanding camera performance and makes for a great budget phone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)

RAM: 4GB/6GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture

Fast Charging: Yes, 22.5W

ProsCons
Five 5G bandsBloatware and ads
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCBuild quality
90hz refresh rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery 
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
29% off
11,999 16,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is a great budget smartphone. With a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED panel and 1100 nits peak brightness, it offers a great value proposition despite not improving much over the Note 10. It supports 33W fast charging, which is a great feature to have in phones nowadays. The Helio G95 is one of the most powerful processors in this price bracket and ensures that the phone will not let you down during intensive tasks. However, it does lack support for 5G. The low-light photography results could improve, but the cameras perform well under well-lit conditions.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 1100 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek Helio G95 SoC (Antutu Score: 342528)

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.5 Aperture

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
AMOLED display panelLacks 5G support
Premium design and excellent build qualityLacks support for a high refresh-rate panel
Powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processorUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging4K video recording does not support stabilisation
IP 53 rated 
Redmi Note 10S (Frost White, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
18% off
13,999 16,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with support for a 90hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel performs reasonably well with 400 nits peak brightness. The Helios G88 might not be the most powerful processor but will not hold you back unless you are a heavy power user. The wide array of rear camera sensors yields fantastic results, while the front-camera performance could improve. The phone also lacks 5G support, which is reasonable at this price point. The massive 6000 mAh battery will help you power through most of the day without charging your phone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inches LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (Antutu Score: 231552)

RAM: 4GB/6GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.4 Aperture

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Stereo speakers supportLCD display
Massive 6000 mAh batteryeMMC 5.1 storage solution
Well-rounded budget specsUnderwhelming selfie camera results
Good rear cameraLacks 5G support
Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (Bifrost Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 19,990
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 19,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 17,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro 15,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro 18,999
Redmi Note 11S 15,499
Redmi Note 11 13,499
Redmi Note 10T 5G 11,999
Redmi Note 10S 12,499
Redmi 10 Prime 10,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Mi 11 LiteQualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor48 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G108 MP rear cameraQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G67W fast charging
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max108 MP rear camera6.5 inches Super AMOLED panel33W fast charging
Redmi Note 10 Pro108 MP rear camera6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel33W fast charging
Redmi Note 11 Pro108 MP rear camera6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel67W fast charging
Redmi Note 11S108 MP rear camera6.43inches Super AMOLED panel33W fast charging
Redmi Note 1150 MP rear cameraQualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor33W fast charging
Redmi Note 10T 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 processor48 MP rear camera22.5W fast charging
Redmi Note 10S64 MP rear camera6.43 inches AMOLED pane33W fast charging
Redmi 10 Prime50 MP rear camera6000 mAh batteryMediaTek Helio G88 SoC

Best value for money

Overall, the Redmi Note 10S steals the show with its impeccable performance. The Redmi Note 10S boasts a stunning super AMOLED display and a familiar quad-camera rear setup that provides decent outdoor lighting results. The 13MP selfie camera delivers as required, and the 5000 mAh battery, combined with the 33W fast charging, is just the cherry on the cake. If you want the best value for your money, you cannot go wrong with the Redmi Note 10S.

Best overall

Overall, The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is undoubtedly the best performer on our list. The premium build quality gives you a premium in-hand feel. The stunning design and AMOLED display makes it incredibly attractive to look at. It offers a great value proposition for anyone looking to buy a phone under Rs. 20,000.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi phone under 20,000

Your requirements: It is important to decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone.

Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.

Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a certain piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

