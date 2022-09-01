Sign out
Xiaomi smartphones with 64 GB internal memory: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 01, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Xiaomi has built itself a reputation for delivering valuable products. Their top-performing product category undoubtedly is their smartphone line-up. Here, we will discuss the top 10 Xiaomi smartphones with 64 GB internal memory.

Xiaomi mobile phones with 64 GB internal memory are an ideal budget-friendly smartphone choice.

Xiaomi's top-performing product category is their stellar smartphone line-up. The market is filled with varied Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones – each offering an outstanding feature that sets them apart from its competitors. Some offer top-tier cameras, some offer top-notch features such as fingerprint sensors, while others provide a good battery life.

Xiaomi is ruling the smartphone market. We have prepared a detailed guide to help you choose a Xiaomi phone with 64 GB of internal memory.

1. Xiaomi Mi4

The Xiaomi Mi4 is one of the most budget-friendly phones in the list of Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones. The smartphone packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. Powered by the seamless Android 4.4.4 operating system, the smartphone features a 2.5 GHz CPU speed. The camera features in this smartphone are an absolute steal, packing a 13 MP primary camera with 4 K UHD video recording and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 4 smartphone is its battery life which stands strong at 3080 mAh. Additional facilities include 3 G connectivity, bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a hotspot, and the standard global positioning system (GPS).

Specifications

Brand : Xiaomi Mi

Model number : 2014215

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity

Operating system : android 4.4.4

ProsCons
Camera: 13 MP primary camera with 4 K UHD video recording and 8 MP front facing cameraCellular technology: 3 G connectivity
Display: 1080 p display resolution (441 ppi)Connectivity options available in the smartphone
Battery life: 3080 mAh 
Xiaomi Mi 4 (White, 16Gb)
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

The Xiaomi redmi note 5 packs a powerful 4,000 mAh non-removable li-polymer battery. It is worth noting this because the li-polymer battery is usually reserved for higher-end Xiaomi models. On the display front, you will find a colour IPS screen capable of depicting over 16 million colours and a resolution of 720 pixels x 1440 pixels on a 5.99 inch widescreen. Furthermore, the smartphone features extra protection, thanks to the corning gorilla glass protector. In addition, Xiaomi made sure the camera came packing all the good facilities with a 12-megapixel rear camera (LED flash and auto focus) and a 5-megapixel front camera to deliver the best.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi redmi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 3 G connectivity

Operating system : android 7.1.2

ProsCons
Camera: 12-megapixel rear camera (LED flash and auto focus) and a 5-megapixel front cameraCellular technology: 3 G connectivity
Display: 720 pixels x 1440 pixels on a 5.7 widescreen.Connectivity options available in the smartphone
Price point: 8,799 
(Renewed) Mi Redmi Note 5 (3 GB RAM, 32 GB, Gold)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Although the xiaomi redmi note 5 pro is slightly on the higher end, the features offered more than make up for the price point. On the display front, the smartphone features a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel screen clubbed with 403 PPI pixel density. In addition, the camera is power packed with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The redmi note 5 features a 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery and an ndroid 7.1.2 operating system with a 2.0 GHz qualcomm snapdragon fast processor. On the connectivity front, there is everything you could have asked for with a dual SIM and dual standby option.

Specifications

Brand : Xiaomi Redmi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G and 3 G connectivity

Operating system : android 7.1.2

ProsCons
Camera: 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.Price point
Display: 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel screen clubbed with 403 PPI pixel density 
Battery: 4000mAh lithium-ion battery 
(Renewed) Redmi Note 5 Pro (Blue, 64 GB, 4 GB)
4. Xiaomi Redmi 11

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 boasts a 5000 mAh battery life. It runs on the android v 12 operating system – making it among the most powerful smartphones in the list of Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones. The qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor is like the cherry on the top.Camera-wise, you get 50 MP quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and portrait lens, and a 13-megapixel front camera. Even though it can be classified as a budget smartphone, the rear fingerprint sensor makes it seem superior.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi redmi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G and 3 G connectivity

Operating system : android V 12

ProsCons
Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680 processorConnectivity options
Camera: 50 MP quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and portrait lens, and a 13-megapixel front camera 
Battery: 5000 mAh battery life 
Redmi Note 11 (Starburst White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off
13,499 17,999
5. Xiaomi Redmi 4

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch capacitive touchscreen supported by a 1280 x 720-pixel screen. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary camera complemented by features such as a 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture, and PDAF technology. In addition, the front camera is of 5 megapixels.The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz qualcomm snapdragon 435 octa-core processor with an adreno 505 GPU. The 4100 mAh lithium-ion battery supports all your daily needs with up to 432 hours of standby time. On the connectivity front, expect nano SIM/micro SIM options.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi redmi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity

Operating system : android v6.0.1 marshmallow

ProsCons
Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera complemented by additional features like a 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture and PDAF technologyDisplay: 5-inch capacitive touchscreen supported by a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution screen
Processor: 1.4GHz  qualcomm snapdragon 435 octa-core processor clubbed with an adreno 505 GPUConnectivity options
 Battery: 4100 mAh lithium-ion battery
Mi Redmi 4 (Black, 64GB)
6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power justifies its name, ‘power', with its features. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ multi-touch touchscreen clubbed with a 2,340 x 1,080-megapixel resolution. In addition, expect an impressive 48-megapixel quad rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.This smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery with 18 W of charging support. The android V 10 operating system is highlighted along with a 2.0 GHz clock speed qualcomm snapdragon 662 processor. Another highlight is the alexa hands-free capability, which is unique to redmi 9 power.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi redmi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity

Operating system : android V 10 operating system

ProsCons
Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ multi-touch touchscreenConnectivity options
Processor: 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery with 18 W of charging support 
Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera 
Redmi 9 Power (Blazing Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - 6000mAh Battery |FHD+ Screen| 48MP Quad Camera | Alexa Hands-Free Capable
7% off
12,990 13,999
7. Xiaomi Mi A3

In the Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones list, the Mi A 3 is perhaps the cheapest option. Although it is a budget smartphone, it features many cool features. For instance, take this smartphone’s camera, which boasts a 48-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera. In addition, the gorilla glass 5 protection ensures the smartphone remains safe. The display features a super AMOLED 6.09-inch display and a 720 x 1560 pixels ratio. On the performance side, expect the giant qualcomm SDM 665 snapdragon 665 and android 9.0 operating system. Unfortunately, the connectivity options are limited to bluetooth and GPS only.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi mi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity

Operating system : android 9 operating system

ProsCons
Display: super AMOLED 6.09-inch display along with 720 x 1560 pixels ratioConnectivity options
Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front cameraProcessor: qualcomm SDM 665 snapdragon 665
 Price point: 12,999
Xiaomi Mi A3 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Kind of Grey)
13% off
12,990 14,999
8.Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Thanks to its mediatek helio G88 octa-core processor and hyper engine 2.0 technology, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime delivers impeccable performance. The battery life stands at 6,000 mAh, supported by 18 W fast charging. On the display front, the 6.5 FHD+ clubbed with a 2,400 x 1,080-megapixel dot ratio justifies the use of the smartphone. The 90 Hz high refresh rate also comes in handy for daily tasks. Furthermore, the smartphone’s camera specifications are fantastic, as it boasts a 50-megapixel quad rear camera with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi redmi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity

Operating system : android MIUI 12.5

ProsCons
Camera: 50-megapixel quad rear camera with an 8-megapixel front cameraConnectivity options
Processor: mediatek helio G 88 octa-core processor and a hyper engine 2.0 technology 
Price point: 10,999 
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
20% off
11,999 14,999
9. Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi managed to shake up the Indian smartphone industry with the release of the Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro. On the camera front, the device consists of a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Performance-wise, you could get an octa-core qualcomm snapdragon 675 processor clubbed with a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display supported by a 1,080 x 2,340 LTPS display. The display is further protected by gorilla glass 5. Another unique feature of this smartphone is that it comes with qualcomm’s quick charge 4.0 fast-charging technology that ensures that the smartphone gets all charged up relatively quickly.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi redmi

Primary device interface : touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity

Operating system : android pie MIUI 10

ProsCons
Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front cameraConnectivity options
Battery and processor: octa-core qualcomm snapdragon 675 processor clubbed with a 4,000 mAh battery 
Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro Phone (Blue, 4GB, 64GB)
13% off
13,990 15,999
10. Xiaomi 6 Pro

The Xiaomi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch capacitive touchscreen. On the camera front, you can expect a 12-megapixel on the rear and a 5-megapixel on the front. Even though this smartphone can be considered low-budget, it has several exciting features. Performance-wise, the smartphone comes packed with the android V 8.1 oreo operating system with a 2 GHz cortex-A 53 qualcomm snapdragon 625 quad core processor. In addition, the phone packs adreno 506 on the GPU side. A 4000 mAh lithium polymer powers the battery.

Specifications

Brand : xiaomi redmi

Primary device interface :touchscreen

Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity

Operating system : android V 8.1 oreo operating system

ProsCons
Price point: 8,489Camera: 12-megapixel on the rear and 5-megapixel on the front
 Display: 5.84-inch capacitive touchscreen
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (Black, 64GB)
39% off
8,499 13,999
Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Mi43080 mAh battery1080p display resolution (441 ppi)Price point: 5000
Redmi 53,300 mAh non-removable Li-Po batteryAndroid 7.1.2 OS720 pixels x 1440 pixels on a 5.7 widescreen
Redmi Note 55.9-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel screen4000mAh lithium-ion battery4 G and 3 G connectivity
Redmi 11AMediatek helio G25 chipset5000mAh battery life4 G and 3 G connectivity
Redmi 41.4GHz qualcomm snapdragon 435 octa core processorAdreno 505 GPU4100mAh lithium-ion battery
Redmi 9 Power48-megapixel quad rear camera6.53-inch FHD multi-touch displayAndroid V 10 OS
Mi A3Super AMOLED 6.09-inch displayQualcomm SDM665 snapdragon 665Android 9.0 operating system
Redmi 10 PrimeMediaTek helio G 88 octa-core processor6.5 FHD+ display50-megapixel quad rear camera
Redmi Note 7 Pro48-megapixel rear camera6.3 full-HD display4,000mAh battery
 6 ProPrice point: 8,450Android 8.0 Oreo OS4000mAh battery

Best value for money

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power offers the best value for money. While it does not fit the low-budget category, its features fit the current generation’s requirements. The display size allows you to have an immersive visual experience. Take the most fun pictures you could have imagined with the 48-megapixel quad rear camera. All your daily tasks will be supported, thanks to the 600 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Best overall

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime comprises the best features in the Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones list. Be it gaming or watching OTT apss on your smartphone, the mediatek helio G 88 octa-core processor can take anything on the smartphone’s 6.5 FHD+ display.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 64GB internal memory mobile phone?

Purchasing a smartphone is a significant decision. The list of Xiaomi 64GB internal memory mobile phones discussed above talks about devices that feature both strengths and weaknesses. It is crucial to understand one’s requirements first.

One has to finalise the features that one is looking out for in the smartphone. Based on that, a choice can be made. It helps to create a list of features one can focus on while skimming through the details.

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance

ProductPrice in Rs
Mi45,999
Redmi 55,999
Redmi Note 511,999
Redmi 11A8,499
Redmi 46,999
Redmi 9 Power12,999
Mi A312,999
Redmi 10 Prime10,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro9,999
6 Pro8,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

