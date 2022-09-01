Xiaomi smartphones with 64 GB internal memory: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 01, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: Xiaomi has built itself a reputation for delivering valuable products. Their top-performing product category undoubtedly is their smartphone line-up. Here, we will discuss the top 10 Xiaomi smartphones with 64 GB internal memory.

Xiaomi mobile phones with 64 GB internal memory are an ideal budget-friendly smartphone choice.

Xiaomi's top-performing product category is their stellar smartphone line-up. The market is filled with varied Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones – each offering an outstanding feature that sets them apart from its competitors. Some offer top-tier cameras, some offer top-notch features such as fingerprint sensors, while others provide a good battery life. Xiaomi is ruling the smartphone market. We have prepared a detailed guide to help you choose a Xiaomi phone with 64 GB of internal memory. 1. Xiaomi Mi4 The Xiaomi Mi4 is one of the most budget-friendly phones in the list of Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones. The smartphone packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. Powered by the seamless Android 4.4.4 operating system, the smartphone features a 2.5 GHz CPU speed. The camera features in this smartphone are an absolute steal, packing a 13 MP primary camera with 4 K UHD video recording and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 4 smartphone is its battery life which stands strong at 3080 mAh. Additional facilities include 3 G connectivity, bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a hotspot, and the standard global positioning system (GPS). Specifications Brand : Xiaomi Mi Model number : 2014215 Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity Operating system : android 4.4.4

Pros Cons Camera: 13 MP primary camera with 4 K UHD video recording and 8 MP front facing camera Cellular technology: 3 G connectivity Display: 1080 p display resolution (441 ppi) Connectivity options available in the smartphone Battery life: 3080 mAh

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 The Xiaomi redmi note 5 packs a powerful 4,000 mAh non-removable li-polymer battery. It is worth noting this because the li-polymer battery is usually reserved for higher-end Xiaomi models. On the display front, you will find a colour IPS screen capable of depicting over 16 million colours and a resolution of 720 pixels x 1440 pixels on a 5.99 inch widescreen. Furthermore, the smartphone features extra protection, thanks to the corning gorilla glass protector. In addition, Xiaomi made sure the camera came packing all the good facilities with a 12-megapixel rear camera (LED flash and auto focus) and a 5-megapixel front camera to deliver the best. Specifications Brand : xiaomi redmi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 3 G connectivity Operating system : android 7.1.2

Pros Cons Camera: 12-megapixel rear camera (LED flash and auto focus) and a 5-megapixel front camera Cellular technology: 3 G connectivity Display: 720 pixels x 1440 pixels on a 5.7 widescreen. Connectivity options available in the smartphone Price point: ₹ 8,799

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Although the xiaomi redmi note 5 pro is slightly on the higher end, the features offered more than make up for the price point. On the display front, the smartphone features a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel screen clubbed with 403 PPI pixel density. In addition, the camera is power packed with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The redmi note 5 features a 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery and an ndroid 7.1.2 operating system with a 2.0 GHz qualcomm snapdragon fast processor. On the connectivity front, there is everything you could have asked for with a dual SIM and dual standby option. Specifications Brand : Xiaomi Redmi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G and 3 G connectivity Operating system : android 7.1.2

Pros Cons Camera: 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Price point Display: 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel screen clubbed with 403 PPI pixel density Battery: 4000mAh lithium-ion battery

4. Xiaomi Redmi 11 The Xiaomi Redmi 11 boasts a 5000 mAh battery life. It runs on the android v 12 operating system – making it among the most powerful smartphones in the list of Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones. The qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor is like the cherry on the top.Camera-wise, you get 50 MP quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and portrait lens, and a 13-megapixel front camera. Even though it can be classified as a budget smartphone, the rear fingerprint sensor makes it seem superior. Specifications Brand : xiaomi redmi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G and 3 G connectivity Operating system : android V 12

Pros Cons Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor Connectivity options Camera: 50 MP quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and portrait lens, and a 13-megapixel front camera Battery: 5000 mAh battery life

5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch capacitive touchscreen supported by a 1280 x 720-pixel screen. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary camera complemented by features such as a 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture, and PDAF technology. In addition, the front camera is of 5 megapixels.The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz qualcomm snapdragon 435 octa-core processor with an adreno 505 GPU. The 4100 mAh lithium-ion battery supports all your daily needs with up to 432 hours of standby time. On the connectivity front, expect nano SIM/micro SIM options. Specifications Brand : xiaomi redmi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity Operating system : android v6.0.1 marshmallow

Pros Cons Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera complemented by additional features like a 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture and PDAF technology Display: 5-inch capacitive touchscreen supported by a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution screen Processor: 1.4GHz qualcomm snapdragon 435 octa-core processor clubbed with an adreno 505 GPU Connectivity options Battery: 4100 mAh lithium-ion battery

6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power justifies its name, ‘power', with its features. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ multi-touch touchscreen clubbed with a 2,340 x 1,080-megapixel resolution. In addition, expect an impressive 48-megapixel quad rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.This smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery with 18 W of charging support. The android V 10 operating system is highlighted along with a 2.0 GHz clock speed qualcomm snapdragon 662 processor. Another highlight is the alexa hands-free capability, which is unique to redmi 9 power. Specifications Brand : xiaomi redmi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity Operating system : android V 10 operating system

Pros Cons Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ multi-touch touchscreen Connectivity options Processor: 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery with 18 W of charging support Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera

7. Xiaomi Mi A3 In the Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones list, the Mi A 3 is perhaps the cheapest option. Although it is a budget smartphone, it features many cool features. For instance, take this smartphone’s camera, which boasts a 48-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera. In addition, the gorilla glass 5 protection ensures the smartphone remains safe. The display features a super AMOLED 6.09-inch display and a 720 x 1560 pixels ratio. On the performance side, expect the giant qualcomm SDM 665 snapdragon 665 and android 9.0 operating system. Unfortunately, the connectivity options are limited to bluetooth and GPS only. Specifications Brand : xiaomi mi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity Operating system : android 9 operating system

Pros Cons Display: super AMOLED 6.09-inch display along with 720 x 1560 pixels ratio Connectivity options Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera Processor: qualcomm SDM 665 snapdragon 665 Price point: 12,999

8.Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Thanks to its mediatek helio G88 octa-core processor and hyper engine 2.0 technology, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime delivers impeccable performance. The battery life stands at 6,000 mAh, supported by 18 W fast charging. On the display front, the 6.5 FHD+ clubbed with a 2,400 x 1,080-megapixel dot ratio justifies the use of the smartphone. The 90 Hz high refresh rate also comes in handy for daily tasks. Furthermore, the smartphone’s camera specifications are fantastic, as it boasts a 50-megapixel quad rear camera with an 8-megapixel front camera. Specifications Brand : xiaomi redmi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity Operating system : android MIUI 12.5

Pros Cons Camera: 50-megapixel quad rear camera with an 8-megapixel front camera Connectivity options Processor: mediatek helio G 88 octa-core processor and a hyper engine 2.0 technology Price point: ₹ 10,999

9. Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi managed to shake up the Indian smartphone industry with the release of the Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro. On the camera front, the device consists of a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Performance-wise, you could get an octa-core qualcomm snapdragon 675 processor clubbed with a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display supported by a 1,080 x 2,340 LTPS display. The display is further protected by gorilla glass 5. Another unique feature of this smartphone is that it comes with qualcomm’s quick charge 4.0 fast-charging technology that ensures that the smartphone gets all charged up relatively quickly. Specifications Brand : xiaomi redmi Primary device interface : touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity Operating system : android pie MIUI 10

Pros Cons Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera Connectivity options Battery and processor: octa-core qualcomm snapdragon 675 processor clubbed with a 4,000 mAh battery

10. Xiaomi 6 Pro The Xiaomi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch capacitive touchscreen. On the camera front, you can expect a 12-megapixel on the rear and a 5-megapixel on the front. Even though this smartphone can be considered low-budget, it has several exciting features. Performance-wise, the smartphone comes packed with the android V 8.1 oreo operating system with a 2 GHz cortex-A 53 qualcomm snapdragon 625 quad core processor. In addition, the phone packs adreno 506 on the GPU side. A 4000 mAh lithium polymer powers the battery. Specifications Brand : xiaomi redmi Primary device interface :touchscreen Cellular technology : 4 G connectivity Operating system : android V 8.1 oreo operating system

Pros Cons Price point: ₹ 8,489 Camera: 12-megapixel on the rear and 5-megapixel on the front Display: 5.84-inch capacitive touchscreen

Best three features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Mi4 3080 mAh battery 1080p display resolution (441 ppi) Price point: ₹ 5000 Redmi 5 3,300 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery Android 7.1.2 OS 720 pixels x 1440 pixels on a 5.7 widescreen Redmi Note 5 5.9-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel screen 4000mAh lithium-ion battery 4 G and 3 G connectivity Redmi 11A Mediatek helio G25 chipset 5000mAh battery life 4 G and 3 G connectivity Redmi 4 1.4GHz qualcomm snapdragon 435 octa core processor Adreno 505 GPU 4100mAh lithium-ion battery Redmi 9 Power 48-megapixel quad rear camera 6.53-inch FHD multi-touch display Android V 10 OS Mi A3 Super AMOLED 6.09-inch display Qualcomm SDM665 snapdragon 665 Android 9.0 operating system Redmi 10 Prime MediaTek helio G 88 octa-core processor 6.5 FHD+ display 50-megapixel quad rear camera Redmi Note 7 Pro 48-megapixel rear camera 6.3 full-HD display 4,000mAh battery 6 Pro Price point: ₹ 8,450 Android 8.0 Oreo OS 4000mAh battery

Best value for money The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power offers the best value for money. While it does not fit the low-budget category, its features fit the current generation’s requirements. The display size allows you to have an immersive visual experience. Take the most fun pictures you could have imagined with the 48-megapixel quad rear camera. All your daily tasks will be supported, thanks to the 600 mAh lithium-polymer battery. Best overall The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime comprises the best features in the Xiaomi 64 GB internal memory mobile phones list. Be it gaming or watching OTT apss on your smartphone, the mediatek helio G 88 octa-core processor can take anything on the smartphone’s 6.5 FHD+ display. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 64GB internal memory mobile phone? Purchasing a smartphone is a significant decision. The list of Xiaomi 64GB internal memory mobile phones discussed above talks about devices that feature both strengths and weaknesses. It is crucial to understand one’s requirements first. One has to finalise the features that one is looking out for in the smartphone. Based on that, a choice can be made. It helps to create a list of features one can focus on while skimming through the details. Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance

Product Price in Rs Mi4 5,999 Redmi 5 5,999 Redmi Note 5 11,999 Redmi 11A 8,499 Redmi 4 6,999 Redmi 9 Power 12,999 Mi A3 12,999 Redmi 10 Prime 10,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro 9,999 6 Pro 8,999