5 half sleeve shirts for men for casual and formal occasions

Summary:
A half sleeves shirt is a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. One must have a good collection of these, for one needs them to wear at formal occasions as well as casual occasions. From solid coloured ones to printed ones, a good mix of both always works in elevating the style quotient. Both cotton and linen are preferred fabrics when buying shirts.
If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe with some nice-looking shirts, then our buying guide below will help you in selecting the apparels. The listed garments are made from soft and breathable materials. They come with chest pockets as well. From stripes, solids to Hawaiian shirts - our list includes all of them. The best part is they will look good on men from different age groups. Some of them can be worn to beach holidays, whilst others are more appropriate for office wear.
They are all from established brands like United Colors of Benetton and Van Heusen. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.
United Colors of Benetton Men Shirt
This half sleeves shirt from United Colors of Benetton features stripes all over it. It is perfect for casual wear. Made from cotton material, you can get many colour options in this one. Super comfortable to wear, men from different age groups will love wearing this from time to time. It comes with a chest pocket and the logo of the brand also features on it.
KINGDOM OF WHITE Casual Shirt for Men
No matter how many white shirts you own in your wardrobe, there is always room and need for another. This one is made from good quality and 100% linen fabric. An easy breezy and inviting apparel, this one is best to wear on beach holidays or brunch dates and date nights. Men will look effortlessly dapper in this, thanks to its simplistic and elegant appeal.
GHPC by Arihant Men's 100% Linen Striped Half Sleeves Regular Fit Formal Shirt
This half sleeves shirt is made from 100% linen material. The multicolour stripes on it look attractive. There are multiple colour options available in this one. It has a great fit and can be worn to the workplace and when heading out casually. It comes with a classic colour and has a chest pocket as well. It will indeed enhance the style quotient of men.
GLORYBOYZ Men's Half Sleeve Slim Fit Shirt Fashion Zig Zag Printed Hawaiian Aloha
This printed Hawaiian half sleeves shirt makes for a great casual wear option. It is lightweight and made from soft and breathable fabric. A great pick for modern men of today who believe in making a fashion statement in an effortless way. When going on beach holidays or a weekend getaway to unwind, wear this, for it has a cool vibe to it.
Van Heusen Men's Regular Fit Formal Shirt
This purple colour half sleeves shirt is designed for formal wear. It is available in solid colour and has a strong style appeal to it. The fit of the garment is great indeed. It is made from 100% cotton material and can be your go-to comfort wear. A great addition to any man’s wardrobe, this one will blend both style and comfort seamlessly well.
|Product
|Price
|United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt (5NS11U008I_Wine M)
|₹ 1,849
|KINGDOM OF WHITE Relajarse Half Sleeve Casual Shirt for Men with Spanish Collar | 100% Linen | Casual Wear Shirts for Men | White Color | Plain Weave
|₹ 3,099
|GHPC by Arihant Men's 100% Linen Roman Striped Half Sleeves Regular Fit Formal Shirt (Multicolor, FSH1200353_42)
|₹ 1,529
|GLORYBOYZ Men's Half Sleeve Slim Fit Shirt Fashion Zig Zag Printed Hawaiian Aloha Ruby
|Van Heusen Men's Regular Fit Shirt (VHSH1M7684739_Light Purple Solid 39)
|₹ 1,429
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.