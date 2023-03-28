5 Nike shoes to boost running experience

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
You can almost feel the difference when you're playing a sport or running in a good pair of shoes. Not only is the experience more comforting, but a good pair of shoes also elevates the experience. You must always look for sneaker options that are worth the investment and from which you can get good wear. If style and comfort are your topmost requirements, then Nike shoes will best fit the bill. You will find variety in the brand’s collection. Whether you’re looking for an everyday pair or a pair designed for a particular sport, Nike is the brand you should opt for.
We have curated a list of Nike shoes for our readers below. There are options for both men and women. The shoes come in striking colour options and will amp up your style statement. Take a look at our selections below.
Nike Mens Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes is designed for men. It has a sole made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. It comes with a lace-up closure. The shoe width is medium. There are many colour options available in this one. This pair of shoes provided optimum comfort while running. It will also boost performance and efficiency while playing the sport.
Nike Mens Air Force 1 07 Lv8 Utility Sneaker
This pair of sneakers is designed for men. Stylish and smart, the sole of this pair is made from leather. It comes with lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. You will feel super confident and comfortable while running in these shoes. The shoes are also durable and you can easily see yourself wearing this pair years down the lane. There are two white and black colour options available in this one.
Nike Mens Lebron XIX Running Shoe
The infusion of white and green colours in this pair of running shoes looks darn striking. It has a sole made of leather and has a lace-up closure. It comes with a breathable leather lining. The pair looks super attractive and men will look forward to running in these shoes. Frankly speaking, you will also love to flaunt these shoes. Your running efficiency will improve if you wear these shoes.
Nike Womens Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes is designed for women. There are a slew of colour options available in this one. You will love the experience of running and playing other sports in this pair of shoes. Not only will you find the experience enriching, but also comforting. The sole of this pair is made from leather material. The shoes have a medium shoe width.
Nike Women's Air Max Excee Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes from Nike is a classy-looking pair. It has a sole made of rubber material and has a lace-up closure. Its outer material is made of synthetic material. There are multiple colours in these shoes that make the pair look attractive, and how! The pair is designed for women and we bet, women from different age groups will look forward to running in this pair.
