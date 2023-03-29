5 Pepe Jeans' denims for women to elevate casual wear style By Shreya Garg

Published on Mar 29, 2023 17:50 IST





Summary: Denim from Pepe Jeans are made from good quality fabrics. Read on to see top selections.

Pepe jeans for women have flattering fits.

Jeans for women are an iconic and go-to piece of clothing that has remained a wardrobe staple in fashion for decades now. The range of styles, fits and washes available in this pair is what makes this garment so sought after. You can wear a kurti with a pair of jeans as well as a shirt and top as well. From skinny to straight leg, high-waisted to low-rise, and distressed to clean-cut, one must have an eclectic collection to keep it interesting and fun.



With endless options to choose from, jeans are a wardrobe essential that every woman should have. If you're looking to introduce some fine additions to your wardrobe, then scroll down our list below. All listed options are from Pepe Jeans. From quality of fabric, fit type to nice colour options, the jeans below rank high on all these factors.



Pepe Jeans Women Jeans

Looking for a pair of jeans that spells comfort? Then this pair of light blue denims will be a good choice. It is available in skinny fit. Women wearing this will feel confident and at ease. You can wear this in your everyday wear. It has pockets too. The material is also durable, and you will surely get a good wear out of it.

Pepe Jeans Women Jeans

This pair of jeans is stylish and supremely comfortable. Available in dark blue colour, the quality of the material used is top notch. It is made from denim fabric and has a flattering fit. The best part is you can easily wear this garment from morning till evening without feeling the need to change into something more comfortable. It can be worn in your daily wear, on holidays etc. There are pockets both in the front and the back. Besides, the best thing is that it can be machine washed.

Pepe Jeans Women Blue Jeans

Made from 67% cotton, 32% polyester and 1% elastane material, this pair of jeans is available in slim fit. It is available in a blue colour option. It has a low rise waistline. Women can practically wear this in everyday wear. This is a pair of jeans that is supremely comfortable to slip into. The texture of the jeans is also attractive. You will be able to wear this pair of jeans for years to come.

Pepe Jeans Women's Western Jeans

Fan of jeans with straight fit? Then this pair of jeans will make for a great addition. It is available in a colour variant of blue. Besides, the fabric of the garment is of great quality. You will get pockets both in the front and the back. It has a flattering fit and can be machine washed as well.

Pepe Jeans Women's Jeans (Pl204228r19_32, Blue, 32)

This pair of jeans has a regular fit and is made from good quality material. It comes with a zip fly and button closure. Available in blue colour, this one is a stylish and comfortable option to introduce to one's wardrobe. Besides, it can be machine washed as well. Wear this in your daily wear stylish top wear to round off the look in style.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.