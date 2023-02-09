5 watches that you can wear on daily basis to elevate style

Many of us wear watches out of habit. Without it, our overall look feels incomplete to us. Even though smartwatches are thronging the marketplace, the charm of wearing an analog watch remains intact. It just looks more sophisticated and stylish than a digital watch. While the opinion on this is subjective, what's true is that it is only analog watches that make for great heirloom pieces. Their classic design and unparalleled appeal is what makes these watches so relevant even today. And that will continue to be the trend in coming years as well.

It's always nice to introduce an analog watch to one's collection. To help you with options, we have curated a list of such watches below from Snapdeal. They all look striking in their appearance. Some of them are also scratch- and water-resistant. Scroll on to take a look at our selections, made just for you.



HAMT - Gold Metal Analog Womens Watch

This analog watch for women comes in gold colour and looks striking. The design of this fashion accessory is very delicate and dainty. It will elevate the look and will complement well with most attire - be it traditional or modern. Perfect for everyday wear, you can grab this one at 72% off. The strap material of the watch is made from metal and the dial's shape is tonneau.