Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Women's footwear: Enjoy up to 51% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: This is a great opportunity to buy comfortable footwear for women at slashed down prices.

While we invest a great deal in stilettos and fancy block heels, the real comfort lies in slippers and casual wear sandals. Every woman will attest to the fact that they wait to get home to wear their inviting pair of slippers. However, that is not to suggest that it is easy to find pairs of slippers that rank high on both comfort and style. There is one brand that is known for its quality products and that is Crocs. This brand is synonymous with comfortable footwear. The good news is Amazon is offering discounts on footwear options from this brand for women as part of the Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. To make the most of the sale season, we have done some homework for you. Below you will find a list of footwear options majorly from Crocs brand and Campus too. Check them out now. While all are for women, some are unisex too.



Crocs Unisex Adult ClasscCrocsFlip

A simple t-strap flip flops is a staple wear for women. It spells comfort like no other and makes for a cool daily wear option. This pair of flip flops from Crocs is available in a slew of interesting colours like Sulphur, Taffy Pink, white, black and more. It is uber comfortable to wear and ranks high on stylish quotient too. Get it at 51% off.

Crocs womens Kadee Sandal

Just on seeing this pair of crocs sandals, you would know that they are uber comfortable to wear. It has a simple design and is best-suited for daily wear. Its sole is made of foam and it has a round toe. The outer material is made from ethylene-vinyl acetate and what makes it easy to wear is its slip-on closure. The good part is it is available in a range of solid colours like Lavender, Pink lemonade etc. Get this one at 40% off.

Campus Women's Sd-062 Outdoor Sandals

Looking for a pair of sandals that is comfortable and stylish in which you can run errands? Well this pair of sandals from Campus will definitely fit the bill. This one has a sole made of rubber and has hook and loop closure. It is made from synthetic material and is perfect for casual wear. Get 8% off on this one and find some striking colours too in it.

Crocs womens Swiftwater W Sandal

This pair of Crocs sandals is made from a plastic sole and croslite material. It has a slip-on closure and that makes it super easy to wear. The shoe width is medium and it is available in a slew of attractive colours. Comfortable to wear, easy to clean and lightweight are the reasons why this one is sought after by masses. It has 30% off on it.

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classicclogs Clog

This pair of Crocs footwear is unisex. It is a comfortable and chic pair that women would look to wear over and over again. It comes with pull-on closure and is made from synthetic material. Available in Stucco colour, this one will go well with most attire. It has an unmissable coolness factor about it and you can get this one at 35% off.

Price of women's footwear at a glance:

Footwear Price Campus Women's Sd-062 Outdoor Sandals ₹ 357.00 - ₹ 529.00 crocs Unisex Adult ClasscCrocsFlip ₹ 798.00 - ₹ 1,536.00 crocs Unisex-Adult Classicclogs Clog ₹ 1,797.00 - ₹ 2,179.00 crocs womens Kadee Sandal ₹ 1,147.00 - ₹ 2,795.00 crocs womens Swiftwater W Sandal ₹ 987.00 - ₹ 5,604.00