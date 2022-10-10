Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 71% off on shoes

Summary:
Shoes are an eternal favourite of men. There will be some who will agree that many men will prefer shoes to even clothes. Shoes can be both luxury wear as well as casual wear. Among the casual wear segment, sneakers and sandals are a popular choice.
Sneakers are a great option for all kinds of casual outings; if you want to go out running or play a sport, want to go over to your neighbourhood market or have to attend your daughter PTM meeting, a pair of sneakers is your ideal choice of footwear. Sandals too are a good option for all kinds of casual outings and what's more is that in parts of India where it rains heavily, these are a good option as they are made of plastic or similar material and can easily be washed.
We have curated a list of such shoes which we are sure you will find interesting. Take a look.
ASIAN Men's Express
This pair of sports shoes is ideal for running, walking, gym training as well as casual wear. This pair is available in four different colour combinations. The pair of sneakers that is profiled here comes in grey and neon green. Its upper material is made of mesh, which is a breathable fabric. It has biometric anti-skid outsole and is water resistant. It is also washable. You get as much as 57% off on this pair.
ASIAN Men's Creta-12
This is another pair of running shoes for men with breathable knitted upper material (mesh) and ideal for sports activities, gym and training session and running. It is available in 11 different colour combinations. It has a lace-up closure and flat heel. This is not a water resistant pair of shoes. It is made using EVA TPR sole which is lightweight compound and has orthopedic memory foam shoes. This pair is available at 42% off.
ASIAN Men's Bouncer-01
This pair of shoes is meant for sports activities, walking, gym and training sessions and for running. This pair is available in five different colour combinations. It comes with a breathable fabric (mesh) and has lace-up closure. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate. If you were to buy this pair now, you get a cool 40% discount on it.
ASIAN Men's Cosko Sneaker
This shoe, meant for men and boys, can be used for sports activities, running, walking and gym and training sessions. It is available in seven different colours such as brown, navy, black, black grey, turquoise, white and state blue. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It comes with a lace-up closure, heel that is flat and is water resistant. You get a cool 50% off on this pair of shoes.
TRASE Women's Fashion Sandals
This is a lightweight, comfortable and trendy flat-form sandals for girls. This is a soft foot-bed and is ideal walking, working and all-day wear. It can be used as casual and stylish floaters. It is available in three colour combination - black-sea green, navy blue and pink and white-sea green. It has been made of synthetic material. It has a hook and loop closure and heel type is flat. It is a water resistant pair of sandals. You get a 71% discount on this pair.
|Product
|Price
|ASIAN Men's Express
|₹1,499.00
|ASIAN Men's Creta-12
|₹1,299.00
|ASIAN Men's Bouncer-01
|₹999.00
|ASIAN Men's Cosko Sneaker
|₹999.00
|TRASE Women's Fashion Sandals
|₹1,699.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.