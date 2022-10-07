Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 71% off on Amazon brand watches

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A watch is a fashion accessory. It is an item of utility. Wearing one is a habit for most of us. And introducing watches to the existing collection reflects our passion for this accessory. In the age of smartwatches, the charm of wearing a digital or analog watch is something else. A wrist watch has the power to elevate one’s overall look, without which something feels amiss. It makes the person wearing it look smart and classy. If you’ve been looking to introduce another watch to your collection, then we have good news for you. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and, as part of it, one can grab amazing discounts on watches for both men and women.
One such brand that has caught our attention is Amazon's inhouse brand. It has a nice collection of watches for both men and women and we have rounded up some options for our readers in a list below. Scroll ahead to take a look at our favourite picks.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Women's Watch
This watch for women is a classic fashion accessory. It has a timeless appeal and an attractive appearance. The dial case is white and the band material is made of synthetic. It has a water resistance depth of 3ATM. Grab this analog watch at 71% off. Besides, one can wear it with any attire - be it traditional or modern. It is a must buy.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Women's Watch
Stylish and classy - this watch for women is a must have. It has a round dial and its band is made of synthetic material. This analog watch is water resistant up to 3ATM. It has two colours available in dial - rose gold and silver. It can be bought at 64% off. You can wear it with any attire, as it will complement all.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Men's Watch
This analog watch for men has blue-coloured round dial. Its band is made of steel and it has quartz watch movement. Its water resistance depth is 3 ATM and it comes with IP plating that ensures the durability of this fashion accessory. It can be worn in daily wear. There's 64% off on this one. It is also available in black colour variant.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Silicone Analog-Digital Men's Watch
This analog digital watch for men is class apart. Its band material is made of silicone, watch movement is quartz, case shape is round and dial glass material is mineral. There are two colours available in this one - black and Olive. Grab 66% off on this watch. It is a must buy and will make men look smart. It makes for a decent buy.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Silicone Analog-Digital Men's Watch
This watch has a sporty feel to it and comes at a whopping 57% off. Its dial is available in blue colour, dial glass material is mineral and case shape is round. Also, the band is made from fine quality silicone and the movement type of quartz. There are many colour variants available in this watch. Grab 57% off on it.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Women's Watch
|₹1,399.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Men's Watch
|₹1,999.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Women's Watch
|₹1,599.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Silicone Analog-Digital Men's Watch
|₹1,599.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Silicone Analog-Digital Men's Watch
|₹2,199.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.