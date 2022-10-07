Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 71% off on boys' t-shirts

Young children outgrow clothes really fast. Ask a young parent what it is to see a perfectly decent garment grow short and tight and you will know what disappointment means. But that is the reality - children grow up fast and clothes don't fit anymore. Hence, it is important to have fresh and lively and inexpensive options for parents to consider in the kids wear section.

If you are a young parent, it is time to explore Amazon to get over this problem. Why? That's because the e-commerce platform is holding to mega sale - Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. A whole host of products are part of the sale from gadgets and washing machines to clothes for men, women and children.

We have curated a list of t-shirts for boys which, we think, you will find very interesting. These are colourful, made from skin-friendly fabric and affordable. Many of them come in packs of three and five. Take a look.

Marvel By Kidsville Boys' T-Shirt

This is a pack of three and contains three colourful t-shirts in blue, black and red. These t-shirts for boys is available in 11 different colour and print combinations. You will find popular cartoon and fantasy themes on the t-shirt like Spiderman and Avengers. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it features ‘character prints’. They all have round neck. They have half sleeves and can be hand washed. You get a 55% discount on them.