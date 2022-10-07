Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 43% off on Fastrack watches

We live in times when just the basics are not enough - indulgence is the name of the game. Be it in food, clothes or any other consumer item, we are never satisfied with what we have and always crave for more. As long as one knows the limits, may be, it is not such a bad thing. Buying anything new - be it a piece of jewellery, a new set of clothes, a new pair of shoes, a new mobile phone etc also works as a mood elevator - giving us a feeling of happiness and joyfulness. It can lead to positive thinking.

If we have convinced you about the benefits of shopping and indulgence, may we add that watches can be one of those indulgences, where one is never enough and there is room for more. If you have been eyeing them on various e-commerce platforms, then now is a good time to pick them up. Amazon is having its mega sale - Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and, as part of it, there are discounts on a whole host of products, watches being one of them. One brand we would recommend is Fastrack. The best part about this brand of watches is that while they offer a lot of variety - analog, digital and smartphones - they are very modestly priced as well.

Now, we have curated a list of such watches and think you will like them too. Take a look.

Fastrack Reflex VOX Unisex Smartwatch

This pinked-coloured smartwatch can work wonders for women as it is capable of doing a lot of things. It comes with a built-in Alexa and works as an AI coach. It also has a large 1.69" HD display and makes viewing a pleasure and comfortable. It works well as a health monitor keeping a tab on SpO2 levels as well as stress. It has more than 10 sports mode and has a water resistance level of 5 ATM. It will give you a battery backup of up to 10 days. You get a cool 43% off on this phone.