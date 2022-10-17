Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 64% off on watches

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A wrist watch, whether it is a smartwatch or an analog one, looks charming and smart. There are many smartwatches available in the market that can help you track progress in many activities, monitor your sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, stress levels, among other things. You can even receive messages and calls on the move. An analog watch, on the other hand, has its own charm and timeless appeal to it. This is the time to buy yourself a nice watch and maybe for others too, since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and you can stand a chance to get one at discounted price.
We have rounded up some picks in our list below. They all come with cool features and look super chic in appearance. Besides, you can find colour options too in them. Scroll on to take a look at our picks for you. Make the best of the sale season and go shopping!
Newly Launched Maxima Max Pro Knight Bluetooth Calling smartwatch
This smartwatch is available in gold, silver and black colours. It has a round dial and looks very stylish. Packed with many features, you can monitor your sleep, track the progress of many activities, see the number of calories burnt and check your heart rate with the help of it. There's an in-built mic and speaker and one can directly call from the wrist. With up to 30 plus sports mode in this watch, this makes for a great pick. Get 64% off on it.
Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-AX1343
Analog watches have their own charm and this one is for men. It has a round dial and the glass material used is mineral. The band is made from silicone material and the device is also water resistant for up to 30 meters. A stylish fashion and utility accessory, it is a must buy and one can grab it at 40% off.
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch
This smartwatch for women from Fossil is compatible with both iPhone and android phones. It has a decent battery life and comes loaded with many interesting features. There's a built-in GPS that allows one to track distance. One can get all notifications and alerts on the watch. It has a microphone as well and a screen size of 1.28 inches. Available in two colours - black and silver - one can grab 35% off on it.
New Fastrack Reflex Play
This smartwatch has an immersive 1.3-inch AMOLED display. It comes with built-in games and has multiple watch faces. One can monitor one's blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels and women's health with the help of it. You will get more than 25 sports modes in this one. Besides, the battery life of this watch is indeed stellar. Grab 38% off on it.
Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch
A stylish fashion accessory, this Chumbak smartwatch has a 1.7 inch touchscreen and has a dynamic display. It can monitor one's health in real time, including one's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality, heart rate and blood pressure. There are seven sports modes in this watch and a powerful battery of 230 mAh. The design on the strap of this watch looks very chic. Get it at 60% off.
