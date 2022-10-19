Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 48% off on shirts, t-shirts for men

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
What do men wear in casual wear? The answer is a no-brainer. It is t-shirts and shirts - their forever wardrobe staple. Given how comfortable these apparels are for daily wear, men must have a collection of these so that there are less repetitions and one is not bored. There are many options available on Amazon from the likes of brands like Allen Solly, Van Heusen, U.S. Polo and so on. Since the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on in full swing, this is the best time to introduce more of these to your rotation. You can grab up to 48% off on them. Amazing, right?
We have picked few such t-shirts and shirts in our list below. They are made from fine quality fabric that are durable and comfortable. Besides, in many you will find an array of colour options as well. Scroll down to take a look at the apparels that you will be tempted to own.
Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
This charming slim fit shirt from Allen Solly is available in a range of striking and solid colours. It has long sleeves and is made from good quality cotton that feels soft against the skin and is skin-friendly. Men will definitely look charming and smart in this apparel. Grab it at 43% off. It features the brand's slogan in the front as well.
Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
This slim fit shirt from Allen Solly is a cool and smart option to introduce to one’s wardrobe. It is available in a range of solid colour options and has the brand's logo in the front. It has full sleeves and is made from high quality cotton fabric. Men will feel comfortable and at ease in this apparel, thanks to the softness of the fabric. There's 45% off on this one.
Van Heusen Men's Regular Fit Polo Shirt
This polo t-shirt is a cool and refreshing pick that is just perfect for casual and daily wear. The quality of the fabric is superb, it is 100% cotton and is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. It has a sporty feel to it and is likely to last you many seasons. It is available in an array of striking solid colour options. One can grab 43% off on this one.
Allen Solly Men's Regular Fit Polo
This charming polo t-shirt for men is available in a range of colour options - all of which are solid. It comes in regular fit and is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabrics. Men wearing this apparel will feel confident in their skin and stylish too. It has 46% off on it at the moment and is definitely a lovely addition to introduce to your closet.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Solid Regular Fit Cotton Polo
This regular fit polo t-shirt can be your daily wear garment. Crafted from 100% cotton fabric, men will feel comfortable and stylish in this one. There are many solid colour options available in this t-shirt. It has half sleeves and has 48% off on it. Grab this one, as it will last for many seasons to come and has a charming appeal to it.
|Apparel
|Price
|Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
|₹814.63 - ₹929.00
|Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
|₹814.63 - ₹929.00
|Van Heusen Men's Regular Fit Polo Shirt
|₹629.00 - ₹899.00
|Allen Solly Men's Regular Fit Polo
|₹726.00 - ₹860.00
|U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Solid Regular Fit Cotton Polo
|₹839.00
