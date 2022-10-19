Story Saved
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 57% off on women's shoes

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 57% off on women's shoes

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:58 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Women love shoes and that is an eternal truth. Even if you have many, it is never a bad idea to check out the Amazon sale as there is a lot of variety available.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get shoes, slippers and sneakers at attractive discounts.

Shoes are always a necessity - as much as it may be hard to believe, but the truth is that our casual wear - shoes and clothes - sees a lot wear and tear. Hence, it is wise to buy them routinely and replace the old and worn out ones with new ones. What is nice is that now you can get huge discount as Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - where you can get massive discount.

Now, if you have been planning to buy shoes, then you must explore them online. We have curated a list of such shoes and, we are certain, you will like them as well.

You can get sneakers which are a practical and good-looking footwear that you can wear with multiple combinations - wear it with a pair to jeans, or a pair of shorts or even with semi formal trousers. Similarly, slippers too are a good option as casual wear. Headed for the local bazaar? Well, slip into your pair of slippers. So on that note, take a look at our list featuring Skechers shoes for women.

Skechers Womens Go Walk Joy - Shoe

This pair of walking shoes is available in four different colours including black-gray, charcoal, mauve, black-white, navy-gray and grey. This pair of shoes is available at 57% discount. It comes with a lace-up closure and has flat heels. It is not a water resistant pair of shoes. Its upper material is mesh, which keeps the shoe breathable and airy.

cellpic
Skechers-GO Walk Joy -Women's Walking Shoes-15610-NVGY-NAVY/GRAY UK6
57% off 2,279 5,299
Buy now

Skechers Women's Sparked-Cool as Ice Sneakers

This pair of sneakers is an absolute must as a casual wear - slip into these when on a visit to local vegetable market or on a nice stroll in your neighbourhood park on a nice autumn afternoon. Even better is the fact that you can wear them with a pair of jeans as well as a pretty flare skirt. You can get a 44% discount on this pair of shoes.

cellpic
Skechers womens Sparked - Cool as Ice BLACK Sneakers - 5 UK (155265)
44% off 2,407 4,299
Buy now

Skechers Womens CALI GEAR CHARM WHITE/MULTI Slipper

This is a pretty slip-in pair of slippers. While this is meant for use at home primarily, one can use it as casual wear as well. A dash to local market, a visit to your neighbour or a visit to the local ATM, these slippers are the choice of footwear. It is a made of fabric and it is not water resistant. You can get a discount of 33%.

cellpic
Skechers womens CALI GEAR CHARM WHITE/MULTI Slipper - 5 UK (111327-WMLT)
33% off 2,357 3,499
Buy now

Skechers Womens Sepulveda 2.0 - It's a Party Sneaker

As the name suggests, this is a party pair of sneakers and can be worn for more celebratory and festive occasions. So head for your prom party and wear these sneakers and notice how you will be inundated with compliments. It is available in two colours - navy and rose. You can get a discount of 39% on this pair of shoes.

cellpic
Skechers-Rose-Women's Casual Shoes-100158-ROS-SEPULVEDA 2.0 - It's A Party UK5
39% off 3,959 6,499
Buy now

Skechers Womens Vinyasa - Glory Day Slipper

This is a fine formal wear slipper - as the makers say you can have a “glory day” wearing them. Pretty and dainty, it can pretty much be your festive wear. Pick this one online and wear it on Diwali and you can be sure how family and friends will love it. It is made from synthetic material and is, hence, easy to maintain. It has a slip-on closure with flat heels. It is available at a 50% discount.

cellpic
Skechers--Women's Flip-Flops & Slippers-31619-NVMT-VINYASA - GLORY DAY UK5
50% off 1,899 3,799
Buy now

Price of footwear for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Skechers Womens Go Walk Joy – Shoe 5,299.00
Skechers Women's Sparked-Cool as Ice Sneakers 4,299.00
Skechers womens CALI GEAR CHARM WHITE/MULTI Slipper 3,499.00
Skechers Womens Sepulveda 2.0 - It's a Party Sneaker 6,499.00
Skechers Womens Vinyasa - Glory Day Slipper 3,799.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenuewhen you make a purchase.

