Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 61% off on t-shirts, shirts for men

T-shirts and shirts are staple sartorial options for men. Given how much men wear these two as their everyday, casual wear, it is only warranted to have an amazing collection of them. A good quality fabric that is soft and skin-friendly is a non-negotiable factor when looking to buy t-shirts and shirts. Besides, a good fit and style quotient of the garment also make for two important aspects. Allen Solly and Adidas are two brands that promise comfort, style and good quality fabric. Since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on, it is the best time to elevate your wardrobe with apparels from the said brand.
We have rounded up a few options from the two brands in our list below. All of them have many colour options available in them. Scroll on to take a look at our picks. You must try them and you will find that their fits are also amazing.
Adidas Men's Regular Polo Shirt
This regular fit polo t-shirt for men is a smart everyday wear option. It has an amazing fit and is made of 100% cotton fabric. Men will feel comfortable in this apparel, thanks to its soft and skin-friendly fabric. You can wear this to brunch dates, on holidays, at parties and so on. There are many colour options available in this one and it is available at 46% off.
Adidas Men's Regular Fit T-Shirt
If ‘comfort is the key’ is your style mantra, then this t-shirt will definitely be a good option to introduce to your wardrobe. It is easy-breezy, roomy and a comfortable t-shirt in which you can play, eat, binge watch and work feeling absolutely at ease. It is made from cotton fabric, has a round neck and short sleeves. There are two colours available in this one. Grab it at 61% off.
Allen Solly Men's Regular Fit Polo
Love for polo t-shirts is endless. No matter how many of them you own, you will be tempted to add this one to your collection. It comes in regular fit and is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabrics. A stylish and comfortable garment, it is available in an array of striking and vibrant colour options. Get it at 45% off.
Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
This slim fit shirt from Allen Solly will make for a fine addition to your closet. Its material composition is 100% cotton that is soft and skin-friendly. You can wear this stylish shirt to your workplace, post work hours, pool parties and so on, and look absolutely dapper in it. It comes in slim fit and there are many colour options available in this one. Enjoy 39% off on this apparel.
Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
This shirt from Allen Solly is made from 100% cotton fabric. It can be your everyday wear option in which men from different age groups will look cool and stylish. It has long sleeves and comes in a lot of solid colour options. A slim fit apparel, you can fetch a discount of 40% on it. It is a must buy.
|Apparels
|Price
|Adidas Men's Regular Polo Shirt
|₹970.00
|Adidas Men's Regular Fit T-Shirt
|₹628.00 - ₹699.00
|Allen Solly Men's Regular Fit Polo
|₹726.00 - ₹860.00
|Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
|₹849.00
|Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt
|₹839.00
