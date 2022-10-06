Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Pendants, earrings available at up to 93% off

A powerful form of expression, jewellery items like pendants, necklace sets, earrings, among other forms, are every woman’s favourite for many reasons. They enhance the look, strengthen the feminine appeal of a woman and make a woman feel desirable and cared for. While some of the jewellery pieces are an all season, everyday wear, thanks to their minimalistic appeal, some are best suited to be worn on special occasions. The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and, as part of it, you can get hands on your favourite jewellery pieces at slashed down prices.

To help you make the best use of this sale season, we have curated a bunch of fashion accessories in our list below. They are from the likes of Giva, Zaveri Pearls etc. Scroll ahead to take a closer look at each one of the dainty pieces and make them yours.



GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Falling Dew Necklace

This dewy pendant comes with a AAA+ quality zircon on top of 925 sterling silver. It is pretty and makes women look amazing. There’s a rhodium e-coating done on it to prevent tarnish. A chic fashion accessory, this one is available at 45% off. It also makes for a great and thoughtful gifting option. Throw this pendant on any attire and see how it will complement your different looks.