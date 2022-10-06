Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Pendants, earrings available at up to 93% off

Summary:
A powerful form of expression, jewellery items like pendants, necklace sets, earrings, among other forms, are every woman’s favourite for many reasons. They enhance the look, strengthen the feminine appeal of a woman and make a woman feel desirable and cared for. While some of the jewellery pieces are an all season, everyday wear, thanks to their minimalistic appeal, some are best suited to be worn on special occasions. The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and, as part of it, you can get hands on your favourite jewellery pieces at slashed down prices.
To help you make the best use of this sale season, we have curated a bunch of fashion accessories in our list below. They are from the likes of Giva, Zaveri Pearls etc. Scroll ahead to take a closer look at each one of the dainty pieces and make them yours.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Falling Dew Necklace
This dewy pendant comes with a AAA+ quality zircon on top of 925 sterling silver. It is pretty and makes women look amazing. There’s a rhodium e-coating done on it to prevent tarnish. A chic fashion accessory, this one is available at 45% off. It also makes for a great and thoughtful gifting option. Throw this pendant on any attire and see how it will complement your different looks.
Zaveri Pearls Gold Tone Traditional Temple Choker Necklace Set
This choker necklace set is for those who want to accessorise the look while keeping it minimalistic and subtle. It is a beautiful fashion accessory that women will love to wear time and again. It comes with a pair of matching earrings. Available at a decent 80% off, this necklace set will make for a fine addition to your collection.
Estele Necklace Set for Women
This necklace set for women has a rich look and will go well with traditional attire. It is made from toxic-free materials like hypo-allergenic steel posts, steel clasps and precious metal plating that are skin-friendly. The design is both intricate and dainty. Women will love how beautifully this necklace will sit on their neck. Grab it at a whopping 93% off.
Clara 92.5 Sterling Silver Swiss Zirconia Pearl Earrings
This pair of earrings is made from 92.5 sterling silver Swiss Zirconia pearls. It is dainty and can go well with most attire. Women will love the way this pair of earrings will be able to enhance their beauty and style quotient. There is a 56% off available on this one and one must not miss it. It is a must buy.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Classic Zircon Solitaire Pendant
This pendant necklace, which comes with a classic Zircon Solitaire in it, is for women who like to invest in everyday accessories. You can wear this statement piece with any attire - be it traditional or modern. It is pretty no doubt and will definitely enhance your look. It comes with an authenticity certificate and makes for a great gifting option too. Grab 50% off on it.
