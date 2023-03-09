Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 44% off on sandals for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Footwear is one of the biggest weaknesses of women. No matter how many pairs she may already have, a woman is capable of making room for another one. The thing about footwear is that one must have at least one pair of all kinds of footwear that are available in the market - for the sake of this discussion we have picked sandals for women.
While today's hectic lifestyle means that many women will feel the most comfortable in a pair of sneakers, a good pair of sandals is a must-have in any woman's shoe cabinet. Depending on their design (for example the styling of heels and toe area), one can get much variety and feel spoilt for choice.
We all know much too well how we love to browse the various online platforms looking for new designs and checking out their price. If you have been doing so too, then now is the time to pick up your favourite sandals as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live and up for grabs are a whole array of consumer items. We have curated a list of some of the best sandals and think you should definitely take a look. Hop on.
Feel it Women's Fashion Sandal
A pair of dainty white-coloured sandals is something all women must have in their shoe rack. White colour adds an element of freshness and a spring vibe to the overall demeanour of a woman. This pair has a classy and practical design which will ensure that while you look like a million bucks, your feet are firmly on the ground to give stability. Made of leatherite, it comes with a slip-on closure. Its block heels will ensure that you don't twist your ankles while walking. As a versatile wear, you can wear it on casual occasions, as daily wear or as formal and party wear. You can get 43% discount on this item.
HimQuen Stylish Wedges Striped Design For Women's/Girls
This is a pair of wedges, which means it has heels extending from the back of the shoe to the front. This is a very comfortable pair as the heel is evenly spread out. Ideal as daily wear and as casual wear, women and girls on the move will definitely find these very useful. It is available in four colours. Made using synthetic material, it is easy to maintain and will be easy to clean as well. It comes with a slip-on closure. There's a 44% discount on this item.
Do Bhai Women Heel Sandal
Here's a lovely option for those of us in love with high heels. Add those extra inches to your height and revel in the attention you get for looking oh-so tall. This pretty-looking piece is available in three colours - cream, black and green. Made of synthetic material, it comes with a buckle closure. What's more is that its material is water resistant. A perfect party ‘companion’, this can be yours at a discount of 20%.
Feel it Women's & Girls' Fashion Sandal
Here's yet another option in block heels sandal type. Available in two colours, black and cream, this is a good option for all kinds of casual occasions - prom parties, Sunday afternoon family lunches, date night with boyfriend and more. Made of leatherite material, this comes with a buckle closure. Its 2.5 inches heel is actually quite comfortable. This pair is available at a discount of 43%.
Do Bhai Pump Heel for Women
These pump sandals for women are best suited for all kinds of casual and semi formal occasions all through the year except the intense Indian summer months. The slight heel ensures that you look stylish while the fact that it is closed near the toes and at the heels means that your feet remain largely clean. Made of synthetic material, this sandal comes with a slip-on closure. There's a 35% discount on this item.
|Product
|Price
|Feel it Women's Fashion Sandal
|₹999
|HimQuen Stylish Wedges Striped Design For Women's/Girls
|₹799
|Do Bhai Women Heel Sandal
|₹999
|Feel it Women's & Girls' Fashion Sandal
|₹999
|Do Bhai Pump Heel for Women
|₹999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.