Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on silver, gold coins and jewellery

Indians have always been conservative about buying jewellery and for good reason. If one is to invest so much money, one might as well be extra careful about it. Hence buying jewellery online would certainly be a distant thought for most Indians. However, all that might change (or in some cases, already may have) as we discover that online platforms like Amazon are offering attractive discounts on gold and silver coins and jewellery as well.
If we have convinced you to give it a try, then now is the best time to pick some of these luxury goods for yourself as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is on. It will end of January 20. We have curated a list of some of the best that are available at a handsome price.
You can get silver and gold coins, gold and diamond stud earrings and a choker necklace. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 50% off on them. Isn't that a steal? Hop right in.
DISHIS 14K(585)/18K(750) Yellow/White/Rose Gold Diamond Stud Earring For Women
These stud earrings for women are a classic and elegant addition to any jewelry collection. They feature sparkling diamonds set in either 14K or 18K gold (the one chosen for this profile is the latter), available in three different gold colours - yellow gold, rose gold and white gold. These earrings are a timeless and versatile choice that can be worn with any outfit, making them a great gift option as well. The quality of the earrings is good and the design is simple yet elegant. It is 5 mm in length and 5 mm in width, while its weight is 1.5 gm. You can avail a 41% discount on this item.
Joyalukkas 22k (916) 1 gm BIS Hallmarked Yellow Gold Precious Coin with Lord Lakshmi Design
This yellow gold coin from Joyalukkas is a beautifully crafted coin featuring goddess Lakshmi on it. It is made of 22K gold (916 purity) and has been BIS hallmarked, ensuring its authenticity and purity. The coin weighs 1 gram and is a perfect choice for gifting or as a collectible item. The intricate design on it adds to the coin's aesthetic appeal and makes it a valuable addition to any collection. This coin has a 7% discount on it.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24k (999) Rose 1 gm Yellow Gold Bar
This yellow gold bar from Malabar is a beautiful and unique piece of collectable item. Made of 24 Karat (999) yellow gold, it has a rose motif on it that adds a touch of elegance and femininity to the piece. The bar weighs 1 gram, making it perfect for those who prefer small and delicate jewelry. This gold bar is a great gift for a loved one or a stylish addition to any collection. The item will be delivered to you in a tamperproof package, say its makers. You can get a discount of 10% on this item.
Msa Jewels Pure Silver 999 Coin 5 Gram of Laxmi And Ganesh With BIS Hallmark Set Of 1 (Round Shape)
This coin in pure silver from Msa Jewels features one coin weighing 5 grams. The coin has the image of goddess Laxmi and lord Ganesh on one side and the BIS Hallmark on the other. It is made of pure 999 silver and has a a round shape. It is a great addition to any collection of precious metals or religious artifacts. An important point to note is that this product is not eligible for returns. This coin is a perfect gift option for all kinds of occasions - puja, Diwali, Dhanteras, wedding, return gifts and can also be used as an investment. Expect a 50% off on this item.
Candere - A Kalyan Jewellers Company 22Kt (916) Yellow Gold Traditional Wedding Tushi Choker Necklace For Women
This 22K (916) yellow gold Tushi Choker necklace for women from Kalyan Jewellers' Candere brand is to die for. It is perfect for traditional Indian weddings and ceremonies, featuring intricate designs and a luxurious yellow gold finish and has been crafted using closely placed golden balls, filled with wax to form sturdy jewellery. The Tushi Choker necklace is made with 22K gold and is BIS hallmarked, ensuring durability and long-lasting shine. This pretty piece of jewellery can be yours and comes with a 23% discount.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.