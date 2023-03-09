Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab Haldi ceremony dresses for women at up to 82% off

Women ought to opt for Haldi dresses to make a statement.

Out of the many wedding functions, Haldi ceremony is one where one can wear something light and easy-breezy. A woman needs to feel comfortable in the Haldi attire and, at the same time, look ethereal. Striking the balance between looking stylish and being effortless while looking that way is sometimes hard to achieve, but not impossible. All one needs is that right attire that can match up to the atmosphere of fun and frolic that goes with the function. To help you with options, we have curated our top picks from Amazon. And guess what? They come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. No matter what your body type is, chances are, women from different age groups will look flattering in the listed dresses below. They exude charm and elegance that is likely to make many heads turn. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections for you.



Vicenza Lifestyle Women's Yellow Soft Georgette Haldi Special SAree

This saree is perfect to wear at a Haldi ceremony. It is available in yummy yellow colour and comes with an unstitched blouse piece. The fabric of the saree is georgette. Simply make heads turn in this beautiful saree that ranks high on simplicity and elegance. You can accessorise the look by throwing on a dainty pair of drop earrings. Go, grab 82% off on it.

Zeel Clothing Women's Art Silk Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli with Dupatta

For that Haldi ceremony, this lehenga choli with dupatta will make for a stunning pick. A semi stitched attire, this one is made using Art Silk fabric and the dupatta is of net fabric. The intricate zari work and sequin embroidery work stands out and look striking. You will get Instagram-worthy pictures in this striking attire. Grab 43% off on it.

Aks Women Lehenga Choli

If you want to look stunning and feel comfortable at your Haldi ceremony, then pick this lehenga choli set as the attire for the day. It has an uber chic appeal and is at the same time very easy breezy to slip into. Comfortable and lightweight, you will feel good in this attire and exude radiance and charm. Grab it at 63% off.

Generic women's Cotton Readymade lehenga choli

This readymade lehenga choli set can be the perfect pick for your Haldi day. It is made from cotton fabric that feels uber light and breathable. The Bandhej design on it looks nice and attractive. It has a feel good appeal to it and is an easy breezy attire in which you can look stunning and how! Get it at 40% off.

Indya Women's Maxi Saree Skirt

This maxi saree skirt is what you need if you're looking for something slightly distinct and chic. It will look stylish and flattering on women from different age groups. Made from 100% polyester fabric, this one has a mid rise waistline. Grab this attire in yellow at 28% off. Irrespective of whether you opt for minimal accessories or no accessories, you will look gorgeous in it.

Price of Haldi dresses for women of at a glance:

Apparels Price Vicenza Lifestyle Women's Yellow Soft Georgette Haldi Special SAree ₹ 4,999 Zeel Clothing Women's Art Silk Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli with Dupatta ₹ 6,999 Aks Women Lehenga Choli ₹ 1,498 Generic women's Cotton Readymade lehenga choli ₹ 2,500 Indya Women's Maxi Saree Skirt ₹ 1,259 - ₹ 2,446