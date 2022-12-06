Amazon sale: Introduce shrugs and ponchos to wardrobe, get up to 76% off on them

Summary:
Some of us can really cringe at the prospect of layering up in winters. However, layering up may not seem the bad option if the garment in question is a stylish poncho or a shrug. Such sartorial options can add an edge to the look and protect one from the winter chill as well. Ponchos and shrugs come in many styles and cuts and having them in abundance in one’s wardrobe makes for an irresistible idea. They keep one warm, help break the monotony and are easy to carry as well. We have rounded up some options from amazon for our dear women readers.
They come at slashes down prices. So, get on to your devices and add our picks to your cart. Most of them come in a plethora of colour options, which is indeed a big plus to capitalize on. They will amp up your look in the winter season and fetch you compliments as well.
Bold N Elegant Knitted Woolen Warm Winter Hooded Poncho
Elegant and classy, this poncho for women will look flattering on women, and how! It is made from knitted woolen fabric and comes with a hoodie too. It will keep women warm and cozy. Besides, it ranks high on style quotient as well. There are three colours available in this one - black, navy blue and red. It has a 67% discount available on it.
Matelco Women Long Maxi Floor Length Embroidered Shrug
This floor length shrug for women will make for a nice addition to your wardrobe. It is made from Poly georgette fabric and is available in regular fit. Throwing this on can help women from different age groups make a fashion statement. It features attractive embroidery work on it. You must also check out a range of colour options available in this one. Get 53% off on it.
eWools Women's Self-Design Poncho
This self design poncho comes in regular fit. It is made from Acro wool and is designed to keep one warm. It is trendy and will look flattering on women from different age groups. It has a round neck and comes in many solid colour options. It has tassels hanging at the hemline. You can grab 76% off on this one.
MONTREX Women's Casual Winter Shrug
This shrug for women is best suitable for the winter season. It has three fourth sleeves and looks very smart. It keeps one warm as well. The stripes on the shrug and the colour of this apparel stands out. It is available at 38% off. Besides, you can hand wash this garment. It can be worn on multiple occasions - from movie dates, late night bonfire parties to workplace.
eKools® Women's winterwear Woolen Shrug
This woolen poncho for women makes for a nice sartorial option. It is available in three striking colour options and features intricate and flattering patterns on it. A sleeveless poncho, this one comes with a collared round neck. You can throw this on with a long skirt, a pair of jeans, pencil skirt and literally just about any bottom wear to amp up your look. Grab 70% off on it.
