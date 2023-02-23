Amazon The Plus Size Store sale: Get up to 79% off on easy-breezy dresses for women

Summary:
Dresses have grace and a strong appeal. Every woman irrespective of size and age group wants to wear dresses from time to time. There are many of us who are on the heavy side and often fail to find dresses in their size that can look flattering on their body type. This inhibits them from exhibiting their fashion expression and limits their choices. For the first time, Amazon is hosting a sale on plus size clothes for women. As part of Amazon’s The Plus Shop Sale, you can find dresses of your choice at discounted prices.
We have curated a list of dresses for women. They come in floral prints, have a rich flare, exude charm and look stunning. They will make for great sartorial choices and the best part is they don't make one feel conscious of their body type, rather promote a feeling of confidence and self assurance. Take a look at our picks below.
OOMPH! Women's Crepe A-Line Maxi Casual Dress
This dress comes in yummy yellow colour and features a dainty floral print on it. It is made from crepe fabric and has a relaxed ft. you can also find other striking colour options available in this one. The 7XL size in this one is available at 79% off. One can throw on a pair of sneakers or stilettos on this dress to round off the look.
Indietoga Women's Plus Sizes Floral Printed Fit and Flare Long Maxi Dresses (2XL to 10XL)
This fit-and-flare maxi dress for women is available from size 2XL till up to 10 XL. You can get this dress in striking colour options like black, blue, maroon and green. It is made from 100% polyester material and has an easy breezy fit. Women will feel walking in this dress absolutely comfortable. Size 10XL of this dress is available at 70% discount.
Uptownie Lite Women's Shirt Maxi Dress
A smart shirt dress is always a welcome addition to one's wardrobe. This one comes in both solid colour as well as in floral print. Made from 100% crepe fabric, women from across age groups will find this one to be a stylish and comfortable pick. A pair of stilettos or even mules will look great with the dress. Get a whopping 76% off on 2XL size available in this one.
OOMPH! Women's Crepe Wrap Maxi Dress
This wrap maxi dress exudes charm like no other. It has an asymmetrical hemline. Made from crepe material, this one features an eye-catching floral print on it. One can find sizes up to 3XL in this dress. There's 75% off on it. Besides, the range of colour options available in this one is just delightful. A pair of block heels will look fabulous with the dress.
OOMPH! Maxi/Full Length A-line Green Dress in Crepe Fabric with Round Neck and Butterfly Sleeve
This A-line dress has a round neck and butterfly sleeves. It comes in regular fit and is an easy breezy outfit that is perfect to wear on casual occasions. Made from crepe material, the dress features an attractive floral print on it. Available in many colour options, you can get 75% off on 2XL size available in this one.
