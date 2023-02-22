Amazon The Plus Shop sale: Up to 78% off on women's leggings, kurtis, pyjamas

If you are fond of clothes, you would know, deep in your heart, that most companies that are in the apparel business rarely target plus size women. The funny bit is scores of Indian women have fuller frame (also skinny ones too) but the standard advertising method is to show slim and glamorous women. In the public space, we rarely see advertisements with plus size women.

The good news is that things are slowly but steadily changing and a big platform that is affecting this change is online e-commerce platforms. At the click of a button, you can find a ton of options right on your computer screen. It would have been better if plus size models are also seen in ads, as today one can get size up to 7XL in various garments.

If you are one such women and are looking for garments for yourself, then now is the right time to pick them up as Amazon is having its The Plus Shop sale. We have compiled a list of such products in women's garments. Do go through it; we are sure you will like them.

BLINKIN Cotton Pyjamas for Women Combo Pack of 2 with Side Pockets

These cotton pyjamas for women are a comfortable and stylish choice for women who prioritize both relaxation and fashion. Made of high-quality cotton material, the pyjamas are soft, breathable, and perfect for a good night's sleep. The side pockets are a convenient addition, allowing women to carry their essentials with them at all times. Available in a variety of sizes, these pyajamas are a great addition to any woman's sleepwear collection. You can get a cool 56% off on this item.