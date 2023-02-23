Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Up to 17% off on bra, get good fit with no spillage

From the generation of our grandmothers to our young teenaged daughters, the woman of today has seen quite a revolution when it comes to lingerie wear and undergarments. In the times of our grandmothers (at least for some of us), the concept of a brassiere was relatively alien despite the westerners (Brits) having introduced it here. The trend was more to wear large, full coverage and tucked-in blouse with saree (similar such arrangement for salwar kameez perhaps).

With changing times and post independence, the concept of a bra gained large-scale acceptance and became a staple wear. As times rolled by, the humble cotton bra underwent mega changes in design, cut, fit etc. In time, newer concepts made their entry (sports bra, padded bra, wired bra, push-up bra, convertible bra, strapless bra, front-open bra, nursing bra, stick-on bra, transparent bra… well, the list can go on).

In all of this, while a lot of care was taken to look into different aspects, a crucial segment of customers was coolly forgotten - the plus-size women. Thankfully, manufactures, retailers and, consumers at large, have now realised that this is a large segment and their concerns should be considered while manufacturing such products. The good news is that now bras, meant specially for plus-size women, are easily available online.

