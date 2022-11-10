Best aqua perfumes for women: Smell fresh and lively at all times

Summary:
With a hundred things on our mind at all times, we must always look for things (and stick to them) that give us instant feeling of happiness and confidence. Spritzing perfume every morning or right before heading for a party is a special act. Most of us may not have realised the power of this simple act, but come to think of it, in just a few seconds, we feel how our senses respond positively to the various scents. Among a range of fragrances is aqua fragrance. It makes one feel cool, happy, lively, pleasant and whatnot! An invigorating scent that probably reminds us of oceans is a definite must have. For one may not be near water or beaches, but can enjoy the stimulating effect of it any- day.
Take a look at our curated list of aqua perfumes for women. These fragrance will transport you to a happy place. They can be added to cart on Amazon. Go, do so right away.
Body Cupid Aqua Wave Perfume
This perfume is suitable for use by both men and women. It has a long-lasting fragrance that makes it suitable for both day and evening wear. Its notes include Mint, Lavender, Coriander, Rosemary, Geranium, Neroli, Jasmine, Cedarwood, Musk and Amber. It has a calming and soothing impact on one’s senses and makes the person wearing it feel fresh and cool in no time.
Aqua Red Perfume
This perfume comes packed with the goodness of natural ingredients. Its fragrance enthuses one with the feeling of freshness. Thanks to its long lasting nature, it helps keep body odour at bay. Spritz the perfume on your pulse points, which include wrists, neck and at the back of ears, to bask in an invigorating feeling. It comes in a slender packaging.
Ossum Blossom, Perfume
This perfume has a long-lasting and delightful fragrance. A water-based formulation, it keeps one’s skin hydrated too. Formulated exclusively for women, this one has a freshness about it that impacts ones mood positively. This one too comes in a slender bottle and doesnt consume much storage space. Perfect for everyday wear, it wont be wrong to call it a ‘mood booster’.
FREGRANTO Luxurious Perfume
A premium perfume that comes in a stylish packaging, this one has a long-lasting fragrance. Spritz it on your pulse points for the desired effect. It instantly elevates ones mood and puts one at ease. Its notes include Fresh Seawater, Marin Orange and Ozone Patchouli. A good option for both daily wear and party wear, there's a likelihood you will get asked a lot about what you are wearing.
Crazy Owl Aqua Musk Eau De Parfum
This perfume is created for women who want to feel charming and confident in their skin. It has the notes of Aqua mint with touch of green and rose notes, Geranium, white florals, Musk, Cedarwood and more. A vegan and cruelty-free formulation, spritz this on on your pulse points for desired and long-lasting effect. A must buy, women will bask in its fragrance.
|Perfume
|Price
|Body Cupid Aqua Wave Perfume
|₹899.00
|Aqua Red Perfume
|₹250.00
|Ossum Blossom, Perfume
|₹275.00
|FREGRANTO Luxurious Perfume
|₹999.00
|Crazy Owl Aqua Musk Eau De Parfum
|₹1,499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.