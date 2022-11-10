Sign out
Best aqua perfumes for women: Smell fresh and lively at all times

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 10, 2022 16:00 IST

Aqua perfumes for women are perfect for those who want to kickstart the day feeling pleasant and cool.

Aqua perfumes come infused with fragrance that makes one feel cool.

With a hundred things on our mind at all times, we must always look for things (and stick to them) that give us instant feeling of happiness and confidence. Spritzing perfume every morning or right before heading for a party is a special act. Most of us may not have realised the power of this simple act, but come to think of it, in just a few seconds, we feel how our senses respond positively to the various scents. Among a range of fragrances is aqua fragrance. It makes one feel cool, happy, lively, pleasant and whatnot! An invigorating scent that probably reminds us of oceans is a definite must have. For one may not be near water or beaches, but can enjoy the stimulating effect of it any- day.

Take a look at our curated list of aqua perfumes for women. These fragrance will transport you to a happy place. They can be added to cart on Amazon. Go, do so right away.

Body Cupid Aqua Wave Perfume
This perfume is suitable for use by both men and women. It has a long-lasting fragrance that makes it suitable for both day and evening wear. Its notes include Mint, Lavender, Coriander, Rosemary, Geranium, Neroli, Jasmine, Cedarwood, Musk and Amber. It has a calming and soothing impact on one’s senses and makes the person wearing it feel fresh and cool in no time.

Body Cupid Aqua Wave Perfume for Men & Women - Eau De Parfum - Fresh Unisex Fragrance - 100 mL
8% off
829 899
Buy now

Aqua Red Perfume
This perfume comes packed with the goodness of natural ingredients. Its fragrance enthuses one with the feeling of freshness. Thanks to its long lasting nature, it helps keep body odour at bay. Spritz the perfume on your pulse points, which include wrists, neck and at the back of ears, to bask in an invigorating feeling. It comes in a slender packaging.

Aqua Red Perfume Long Lasting & Smooth Jasmine Fragrance, Perfume Spray 60ml (For Women)
16% off
210 250
Buy now

Ossum Blossom, Perfume
This perfume has a long-lasting and delightful fragrance. A water-based formulation, it keeps one’s skin hydrated too. Formulated exclusively for women, this one has a freshness about it that impacts ones mood positively. This one too comes in a slender bottle and doesnt consume much storage space. Perfect for everyday wear, it wont be wrong to call it a ‘mood booster’.

Ossum Blossom, Perfume Body Mist With Aqua, Long-Lasting Freshness, Made For Women, 115ml
275
Buy now

FREGRANTO Luxurious Perfume
A premium perfume that comes in a stylish packaging, this one has a long-lasting fragrance. Spritz it on your pulse points for the desired effect. It instantly elevates ones mood and puts one at ease. Its notes include Fresh Seawater, Marin Orange and Ozone Patchouli. A good option for both daily wear and party wear, there's a likelihood you will get asked a lot about what you are wearing.

FREGRANTO Luxurious Perfume Long Lasting Fragrance Spray For Men & Women (Aqua Splash, 30 ML)
67% off
329 999
Buy now

Crazy Owl Aqua Musk Eau De Parfum

This perfume is created for women who want to feel charming and confident in their skin. It has the notes of Aqua mint with touch of green and rose notes, Geranium, white florals, Musk, Cedarwood and more. A vegan and cruelty-free formulation, spritz this on on your pulse points for desired and long-lasting effect. A must buy, women will bask in its fragrance.

Crazy Owl Aqua Musk Eau De Parfum, Aqua Musk Notes, Premium, Long Lasting, Luxury, Fresh & Alluring Fragrance,Unisex perfume for men and women,100ML
27% off
1,099 1,499
Buy now

Price of best aqua perfume for women at a glance:

PerfumePrice
Body Cupid Aqua Wave Perfume 899.00
Aqua Red Perfume 250.00
Ossum Blossom, Perfume 275.00
FREGRANTO Luxurious Perfume 999.00
Crazy Owl Aqua Musk Eau De Parfum 1,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

