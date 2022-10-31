Best Campus kids footwear promise top notch comfort

Summary:
When it comes to shopping for kids, it is a never ending process. As much as we love to see them grow, what is equally bothersome is how they outgrow apparels and footwear in a very short span of time. In view of this, it is a good idea to always go for brands that are budget-friendly and provide quality products at the same time. Campus is one such brand where you can find a variety of footwear options for kids with good prints on them. They are available on Amazon and to help make selection easy for you, we have curated a list below.
The options range from shoes, sandals to slippers. They all rank high on comfort and kids will love to wear them, thanks to their attractive appearance. There are colour options available in almost all of them. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.
Campus Boy's Sms-103 Running Shoe
This pair of sandals from Campus is designed for boys. Great comfort, amazing colour and good quality material are some of the reasons why this pair will make for a wonderful addition. The sole is made of rubber and the upper material is made of synthetic. It is easy to wear and comes with hook and loop closure.
Campus Kids GCK-3002 Outdoor Slippers
This pair of slippers is a great utility accessory. It comes in three colour variants and has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate material. The print that features on this pair of slippers is eye-catching and kids will surely love it. Kids can wear this pair both indoors and outdoors. A comfortable and durable pair, one must definitely go for it.
Campus Kids Shoes
This pair of shoes has a sporty appeal to it. Its sole is made of rubber and the upper material is made of mesh that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. A comfortable and lightweight pair, this one has a lace-up closure. The striking green colour of this pair is what makes it stand out. It is a must buy.
Campus Kid's T&J-02 Running Shoes
One look at it and kids will exclaim with joy. This pair looks attractive and features one of the Tom and Jerry characters. There are multiple colour options in this pair and it is designed for running purpose. Comfortable, durable and lightweight, its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate material. Besides, the mesh fabric ensures the air is able to pass through.
Campus Kid's DRS-108 Outdoor Sandals
A striking pair of sandals for kids, this one is supremely comfortable. Its sole is made of rubber and it comes with hook and loop closure. Easy to wear, kids will love to wear it both indoors and outdoors. The material it is made from is synthetic and there are many colour variants available in this one. It is perfect for casual wear.
|Footwear
|Price
|Campus Boy's Sms-103 Running Shoe
|₹259.00
|Campus Kids GCK-3002 Outdoor Slippers
|₹212.00 - ₹234.00
|Campus Kids Shoes
|₹575.00
|Campus Kid's T&J-02 Running Shoes
|₹599.00
|Campus Kid's DRS-108 Outdoor Sandals
|₹349.00
