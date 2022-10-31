Best Puma kids footwear: They will make for perfect additions

Puma kids footwear are comfortable to walk in.

Just like adults, kids too need footwear options that serve different purposes. For example, think of running shoes, training shoes, walking shoes, sneakers, slides and so on. Having an eclectic mix of these is indeed non-negotiable. Besides looking for comfort factor, one must also focus on durability and style. The footwear one wears plays a major role in rounding off one look. It can literally either amp up the style quotient or take it down. So, yes, even when it comes to buying footwear for kids, one needs to be thoughtful. There are no two ways about it. We navigated through a sea of options on Amazon, and found some really cool options that we have listed in our list below. The plus point is that some of them are unisex pairs and come in a range of colours. So, take a look at the options without any delay. Happy shopping!



Puma Unisex-Child Caven Small World Ps Sneaker

This pair of Puma sneakers is unisex. It will complement well with different outfits and will help round off the look of kids with style. The pair of shoes is supremely comfortable to wear and quite durable too. The sole is made of rubber, the shoe width is medium and the overall appeal of the pair is superb. Grab this one now.

Puma Unisex-Child Rapido Iii Tt Jr Football Shoe

Whether your sports attire is cool or plain, if you’re going to round off the look with this pair of football shoes, then needless to say, the pair will be the highlight of the overall look. A really cool and eye-catching pair of shoes, it features a striking print work on it. Since it is a unisex pair, both boys and girls will vie to own it. The sole is made of rubber and overall the comfort and style factors of this pair rank really high.

Puma Unisex-child Softride Sandal Jr Slipper

A chic pair of sandals with the brand’s name written in bold on the strap of it, makes for a decent buy. It is available in two colours and both of them are striking in their own right. A cool, comfy pair, kids can wear this literally at all times of the day. Whether they are out with family, lounging around in home, on a holiday or whatnot - it makes immense sense why they must keep this handy at all times.

Puma Unisex-Baby Wired Imeva Kids' Shoes Running

This pair of running shoes for kids comes with a sole made of rubber and lace-up closure. It has a regular fit and a medium shoe width. The upper material of the pair is made from mesh material which is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Available in two striking colours, this pair looks darn stylish and also is a great utility item.

Puma Kids Unisex-Child Cool Cat V Jr Slide Sandal Slides are a favourite of both adults and kids alike, because they are so much more easy to wear and have a distinct style appeal about them as well. This pair from Puma is a unisex pair. A stylish and smart pair of slides, this one is easy to maintain, super easy to wear and will definitely make for a great addition to one's footwear collection. The sole of this pair is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and it is comfortable to wear as well. You will find two colour options in this one.

Footwear Price Puma Unisex-Child Caven Small World Ps Sneaker ₹ 2,969.00 Puma Unisex-Child Rapido Iii Tt Jr Football Shoe ₹ 1,732.00 Puma unisex-child Softride Sandal Jr Slipper ₹ 2,399.00 Puma Unisex-Baby Wired Imeva Kids' Shoes Running ₹ 1,617.00 Puma Kids Unisex-Child Cool Cat V Jr Slide Sandal ₹ 1,439.00