  • Best Crocs kids footwear: Relaxed style and comfortable fit make them a hit

Best Crocs kids footwear: Relaxed style and comfortable fit make them a hit

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 27, 2022 16:29 IST

Crocs' kids footwear collection is super amazing. All options offer comfort and durability.

Crocs footwear options for kids are lightweight and easy to wear.

If you're looking for footwear options for your kids, then Crocs is the brand you should definitely go for. Synonymous with extraordinary comfort, there are many options from this brand that your kid and you will love. The design of most options from this brand is such that it is extremely easy to wear and remove the footwear. What makes this brand stand out are - great design, durability, optimum comfort level and the top notch material used in the making. Amazon is one platform from where you can buy Crocs footwear for kids. The best part is most options available are unisex, which means both boys and girls can wear the same footwear.

We have rounded up some options in a list below. The listed footwear come with colour options and rank high on style quotient too. Kids can wear them both indoors and outdoors. Scroll on to take a look at our options.

1. Crocs Girl's Isabella Outdoor Sandals
Available in silver and Pink Lemonade colours, this pair of sandals for girls is perfect for party wear. It has a round toe, is made from synthetic material and a slip-on closure. It can amp up the look of any attire and make girls stand out of the crowd too. Super comfy and lightweight, it is an easy yes for little girls.

2. Crocs Kids Paw Patrol Clog|Slip on Water Shoe for Toddlers
This pair of sandals from Crocs comes in striking Blue Jean colour. It features a cartoon print on the side of it and looks stylish. Comfortable to wear and highly durable, this will not go anywhere for years to come. It is a unisex pair and is made from synthetic material. A must buy, this one is also lightweight and offers excellent grip.

3. Crocs Kids Unisex-Child Classic Camo Slide K Blk/Red Slipper
This pair of slippers from Crocs is a unisex pair. It comes in the combination of black and red colours and ranks high on comfort. It is made from synthetic material and has a sole made from ethylene vinyl acetate. A pair of water-resistant slides, it will make for a worthy addition to kids’ footwear collection.

4. Crocs Boy's Crocband Sandals
Available in navy and white colour combination, this pair of sandals from Crocs makes for a fine addition to boys’ footwear collection. Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and comes with hook and loop closure. The shoe width is medium and the comfort this pair offers is also optimum. It has a round toe. Designed for boys, it can be worn when going out to park to play, or when hanging around casually.

5. Crocs Kids Unisex Swiftwater Raspberry/Coral Clogs
This pair of crocs sandals for kids is a unisex pair. Its sole and upper material of this pair is made from ethylene vinyl acetate. A durable and comfortable footwear option, kids will be at ease in these sandals. Supremely easy to wear, thanks to its slip-on closure, this one is a must buy. It comes with medium shoe width and has a round toe.

