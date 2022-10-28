Best Shoetopia kids footwear look gorgeous and are super comfy

Summary:
What footwear one wears has the power to uplift the overall look. While we all love to wear beautiful dresses for girls, we must equally invest in smart, cute and comfortable footwear options for them. There are so many beautiful and striking options in the market that one would feel spoilt for choice. From sandals, shoes, slippers to slides - there are so many party wear and daily wear options in each of them. We scrolled through an array of options on Amazon and have rounded up some of them in a list below that will surely amp up the style of girls out there. They are from the Shoetopia brand and look very pretty. Super comfortable and available in a few colour options, girls will love wearing them.
Scroll through the list of options below to take a look at our favourites and don't delay in adding them to your cart.
1. Shoetopia Women and Girls Shoes-White
This pair of flat sandals for women has a sole made of synthetic rubber. It comes with a slip-on closure and has a medium shoe width. Made from premium material, this pair is a lightweight one and comes with a padded insole and slip-resistant outsole. Besides, there’s a soft, anti-sweat lining also in this pair. The strap of this pair looks super attractive and features a slogan on it as well.
2. Shoetopia Girls Pull On Open Toe Strappy Platform Heels Sandals
This pair of slip-on slides for girls is a good daily wear option. Its sole is made of rubber and is also anti-skid. The cushioned and sweat- and water-resistant footbed of this pair makes this a good option to have. Available in a few solid colours, this one features a smiley on the strap. The shoe width is medium and it is extremely comfortable to wear as well.
3. Shoetopia Women and Girls Loafer Shoes
A nice pair of loafer shoes for girls that they can wear all year round, this one will make for a lovely addition to one's collection. Available in pink and Turquoise colours, it has a sole made of thermoplastic rubber and has a medium shoe width. There's a padded insole in this pair. What makes this pair stand out is that it is slip-resistant and comes with anti-sweat lining.
4. Shoetopia Girls Slip On Slipper Flipflops Slider
This pair of sandals has platform heels. It has a soft, comfortable and cushioned footbed and is an extremely durable option to have. The midsole of this pair is incredibly soft. There are three colour options available in this - black, beige and peach. The polka dots on the strap look lovely. It is a comfortable pair that ranks high on style factor too.
5. Shoetopia Women and Girls Flat Sandal
A cute and stylish pair, every girl would want to have this in their collection. The sole is made of airmax and the shoe width is medium. It is made from premium quality material and is lightweight too. The extra padded insole in this pair makes it a comfortable option. The sole is slip-resistant and the pair comes with anti-sweat lining.
|Footwear
|Price
|Shoetopia Women and Girls Shoes-White
|₹499.00
|Shoetopia Girls Pull On Open Toe Strappy Platform Heels Sandals
|₹499.00
|Shoetopia Women and Girls Loafer Shoes
|₹599.00
|Shoetopia Girls Slip On Slipper Flipflops Slider
|₹299.00 - ₹349.00
|Shoetopia Women and Girls Flat Sandal
|₹499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.