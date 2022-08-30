Story Saved
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
High neck shoes for men can elevate overall look in a jiffy

  • HT By
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 16:21 IST
Summary:

High neck shoes for men have an edgy appeal about them. They can go well with all modern attire. Read on to know some top picks.

High neck shoes for men look smart and edgy. 

What is a good footwear collection for men as per you? Well, we will go first. For us, a footwear collection should be eclectic and fun. It should include bold prints, fancy designs, smart and minimalistic pairs and definitely more of high neck shoes for men. Yes, the high neck shoes can really elevate the overall look of a man. It is eye-catching, attractive to look at, appears to give a stature to a person and more. A fun fact about these shoes is that you can hide the socks you're wearing easily, just in case, you know, if it looks unflattering. There is a sea of options available online from the likes of Puma, Nike and more.

We have shortlisted some for you, which we believe will do justice to your style sense. They feature amazing prints and come in a range of colour options. Before you scroll down to take a look at options, brace yourself, for you may want to add all of them to your cart. So, happy shopping!

Zixer Men's Korean Style High Top Platform Fashion Sneakers

This pair of sneakers from men is made from faux leather and rubber material. It comes with lace-up closure and is water resistant. A lightweight pair made from breathable fabric, this one has great shock-absorbing qualities. It offers great grip and is super comfortable to walk in too. You can find a range of colour options in this one.

Zixer Men's Korean Style High Top Platform Fashion Sneakers/Sports/Casual Shoes for Men || Ankle Casual Shoes for Men Latest Grey
60% off 799 1,999
West Code Men's Sneaker

This pair of sneakers has a sole made from ethylene-vinyl acetate material. There are a lot of colour options available in this pair, which will prompt men to buy more. Made from fine quality faux leather material, this one has a high neck or high top and lends an edge to one’s personality. A lightweight and comfortable pair, it will be easy to make a style statement in this one.

West Code Mens Synthetic Leather High Ankle Shoes 1218 White 10 Size
63% off 1,499 3,999
Bacca Bucci Superstar 2.0 Men Fashion Hi Top Sneakers

With an eye-catching design, this pair of sneakers is a clear winner. Made from polyurethane and rubber materials, this one has a lace-up closure. The dual air cushioned rubber outsole makes this a perfect option to wear on both casual and party occasions. It has amazing sweat-absorbing and shock-absorbing properties. The footwear is lightweight and comfortable. It will last you for many years thanks to its impeccable quality.

Bacca Bucci® Superstar 2.0 Men Fashion Hi Top Sneakers/Street Wear with Dual Air Cushion Rubber Outsole for Swag, Travel, Parties, Dancing, Dating, Streets & Fun- White, Size UK7
50% off 1,499 2,999
Puma unisex-adult Backcourt Mid Jr Closed shoe

Available in black and red colour combination, this pair of high neck shoes from Puma is sure to raise your style bar. The upper material is made of synthetic leather whereas the lower material is made of rubber. A stylish-looking pair, this one comes with lace-up closure. Besides, it is a unisex pair. It is a must buy for sure.

Puma unisex-adult Backcourt Mid Jr Closed shoe Puma Black-Puma Black-High Risk Red-Dark Shadow-Puma Silver 4 UK (37441103)
50% off 2,499 4,999
OVERSTAR Jordan Men's & Boys Trendy Sneakers Shoes

This pair of Nike shoes has a sole made of airmix. A comfortable and lightweight pair, this one looks trendy and stylish. There are many colour combinations available in this one. A durable pair, it will last for years to come. You can easily raise your style quotient in a jiffy by rounding off your look in this pair of shoes.

OVERSTAR Jordan Grey Men's & Boys Trendy Sneakers Shoes
55% off 579 1,299
Price of high neck shoes for men at a glance:

High neck shoes for menPrice
Zixer Men's Korean Style High Top Platform Fashion Sneakers 799.00
West Code Men's Sneaker 1,199.00 -  1,499.00
Bacca Bucci Superstar 2.0 Men Fashion Hi Top Sneakers 1,499.00
Puma unisex-adult Backcourt Mid Jr Closed shoe 4,999.00
OVERSTAR Jordan Men's & Boys Trendy Sneakers Shoes 579.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

