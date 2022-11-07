Blazers for men: Great option to amp up style in an instant

Summary:
Whether you want to woo a girl on your first date, or close a deal at an all-important workplace meeting, it is important to dress well. Clothing is an extension of one’s personality, and therefore, one should wear clothes that make one look charming and formidable, if need be. A blazer is a much sought-after garment when it comes to men’s fashion. It elevates the overall appearance of a man and make him look sharp and well-groomed. There are many options available on Amazon. we have curated our favourite picks after navigating a sea of them.
The fine fabric of the blazers, their overall look and feel and the beautiful way in which they lend an edge to the personality of the person wearing it is why you must introduce blazers to your existing collection. Take cue from our picks and if you like them, add them to your cart right away. Scroll down to take a look.
SG RAJASAHAB Mens Slim Fit Formal Blazer
Want to cast a stellar first impression in your interview? Then this blazer will do it for you. It comes in a slim fit and looks flattering. There are two colour options in this one - navy blue and black. Tailored to perfection, this one is made from polyester fabric that is of high quality and super skin-friendly. It will make for a great addition in one's wardrobe.
Peter England Men Grey Blazer
The look and feel of this blazer for men is just superb. It is from an established brand called Peter England and comes in stunning grey colour. The texture of the fabric and the pattern on it is just stellar and stands out. This blazer comes in regular fit and can be machine washed. One can wear it to formal events to ace the dapper look.
Van Heusen Men Blazer
This blazer for men from Van Heusen comes in stunning and solid black colour. An uber smart sartorial option, this one comes in regular fit. Well-tailored and super flattering, this blazer can effortlessly raise their style quotient. It is ideal to be worn on formal events and occasions - like a wedding, cocktail party, workplace meetings and so on. It can be dry cleaned.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men Blazer
If you’re a man who likes to stay on top of his fashion game and believes in impeccable dressing, then this blazer for men makes for a perfect pick. It comes in a slim fit and it is best suited to get it dry cleaned. What goes without saying is that this is for fashionable men of today who strongly believe that clothing is an extension of one's personality. A must buy for sure.
Jack & Jones Men's Notch Lapel Slim fit Blazer
This blazer from Jack and Jones has a notch lapel collar and comes in slim fit. Its material composition is 77% polyester, 20% cotton and 3% elastane. What stands out and is interesting about this garment is the colour of this blazer and that is called Winetasting. A super fine and elegant sartorial option, this blazer for men is a must buy.
|Blazers
|Price
|SG RAJASAHAB Mens Slim Fit Formal Blazer
|₹7,499.00
|Peter England Men Grey Blazer
|₹6,999.00
|Van Heusen Men Blazer
|₹4,894.00
|U.S. POLO ASSN. Men Blazer
|₹6,999.00
|Jack & Jones Men's Notch Lapel Slim fit Blazer
|₹2,804.00
